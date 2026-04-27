To have a lovely lady, oh my goodness, that would be an absolute dream come true.

This heartfelt remark from reality TV personality, former voice actor, and broadcast professional, Steve Spitz, during Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum in 2022 captures his genuine longing for love. Diagnosed with autism in his 60s, he continues to inspire with his unwavering hope of finding a meaningful, authentic relationship.

Steve Spitz speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards. Photo: Easterseals (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Steve Spitz is a reality TV personality and neurodiversity advocate who gained international recognition as a cast member on Love on the Spectrum U.S .

. In Love on the Spectrum Season 2, Steve Spitz and Sharona went on a date but didn't connect and chose not to continue their relationship.

Season 2, Steve Spitz and went on a date but and chose not to continue their relationship. His parents are Marlene Spitz and Harold "Hal" N. Spitz , a Navy veteran and CEO and publisher of Guest Informant .

and , a Navy veteran and CEO and publisher of . Steve was raised alongside his two sisters, Suzanne and Michele Spitz.

Profile summary

Full name Steve Spitz Gender Male Date of birth 1958 Age 68 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Father Harold "Hal" Spitz Mother Marlene Spitz Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, neurodiversity advocate

Steve Spitz's biography

Steve Spitz was born in 1958 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was raised mostly in San Francisco after his family relocated there when he was four years old. Steve was brought up in the Jewish faith and continues to identify with it.

In a February 2023 interview with Jewish Journal, he said:

I am Jewish, but I am different. I would like to meet other Jewish people who are more like me.

Steve is the son of Harold "Hal" Spitz and Marlene Spitz. His father was a Navy veteran and former CEO and publisher of the hotel industry publication Guest Informant. He led the publication for 58 years before retiring. Harold Spitz died of cancer in June 2005 at the age of 80.

Steve was raised alongside his two sisters, Michele Spitz and Suzanne Spitz. Michele is an award-winning voiceover artist, media producer, public speaker, consultant, and philanthropist. She founded Woman of Her Word, an initiative focused on media accessibility and disability inclusion.

Top 5 facts about Steve Spitz from Love on the Spectrum. Photo: @onlyinsf/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Steve Spitz's job?

Steve Spitz is a reality TV personality, former voice actor, and broadcast professional with over 40 years of experience in the media industry.

A well-known figure in San Francisco radio, Steve worked as a disc jockey and host before transitioning into a successful commercial voiceover career. He has voiced campaigns for major brands including Lay's, Shake' n Bake, and several automotive companies.

Following his late-in-life autism diagnosis, Steve has become a public figure within the #ActuallyAutistic community, using his platform to promote awareness of neurodiversity. He has appeared on programs such as The Executive Function Podcast and Meet the Biz with David Zimmerman, where he discusses self-acceptance and navigating life as a neurodivergent adult.

On The Executive Function Podcast in July 2025, Steve expressed his desire to pursue acting and voice acting, saying:

I do great impressions of my family members! Being on Love on the Spectrum has been wonderful and I hope it may lead to other opportunities, as I love to act and have been told I have a great voice for voice over work.

Steve Spitz's journey on Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Devin Morrissey, Steve Spitz, Emma Choate, Sean Bowman and Cian O'Clery attend the First Annual Autism In Entertainment Conference. Photo: Corine Solberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steve Spitz joined Love on the Spectrum U.S. in Season 1, which premiered in May 2022. He was introduced as a 63-year-old living in San Francisco, navigating dating after a recent autism diagnosis. Spitz stood out for his calm personality and distinctive radio-style voice.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Steve Spitz shared that he had received his autism diagnosis only a few years earlier, writing:

I always knew I was different but only got my diagnosis a few years ago. I loved being on Love on the Spectrum as it allowed me to be my authentic self.

In Season 1, Steve explored dating with support from his close friend and assistant, Shohreh Daemi. He set up his eHarmony profile and went on a date with Candida, though the relationship did not become romantic.

In the aforementioned February 2023 interview with The Jewish Journal, Steve Spitz reflected on his experience, saying:

It is the first time that I am feeling valued and celebrated for being myself and not having to mask or pretend to be anyone else but myself.

The former voice actor, Steve, returned for Season 2, released in January 2024, continuing his search for love. He went on a date with Sharona, but it did not lead to a connection.

What happened to Steve from Love on a Spectrum?

Steve Spitz on a beach at sunset, taking in the calm evening sky. Photo: @theofficialstevespitz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As of April 2026, Steve Spitz continues to live in San Francisco, where he has remained since his appearance on Love on the Spectrum U.S. He did not return for later seasons of the show.

Steve is currently single, despite earlier rumours of a relationship in 2025. He remains open to finding love. Outside of dating, Steve continues to enjoy his long-standing interests, including music, particularly The Beatles, wordplay, and driving.

Reflecting on his experience since the show, Steve has spoken openly about its impact on his self-perception. In a January 2024 interview with Netflix's Tudum, he said:

People recognize me when I walk down the street and everyone is so wonderful! They are accepting of who I am… Sometimes even more than I accepted myself in the past.

Elaine Hall and Steve Spitz attend the First Annual Autism in Entertainment Conference. Photo: Corine Solberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How much is Steve from Love on the Spectrum worth?

As of April 2026, Steve Spitz's net worth is estimated at around $18 million. This wealth is largely tied to a substantial inheritance from his father, Harold "Hal" Spitz, who was a successful publisher and CEO of the luxury hotel magazine Guest Informant.

Steve's financial standing is also supported by his long career in media, including decades as a professional voiceover artist and radio host in the San Francisco area.

FAQs

Who is Steve Spitz? He is an American reality TV star, former voice actor, and former broadcast professional. What is Steve Spitz famous for? Steve is famous for appearing on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum US Season 1 and 2. Did Steve from Love on the Spectrum ever find love? As of April 2026, Steve Spitz from Love on the Spectrum remains single but continues his search for an ideal partner, staying optimistic about finding love. Where is Steve from Love on the Spectrum from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Steve Spitz's parents? His parents are Harold "Hal" Spitz and Marlene Spitz. What is Steve Spitz's age? The reality TV star is reportedly 68 years old. Who are Steve Spitz's siblings? He has two sisters, Michele and Suzanne Spitz.

Steve Spitz's diagnosis in his 60s marked a turning point in how he understood himself, but it did not slow his optimism about love. Instead, it deepened his sense of self-acceptance and hope for the future. He currently lives in San Francisco, California, and remains single.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Cierra from Love Island. Cierra Ortega left Love Island USA unexpectedly after controversy emerged over resurfaced past use of racially offensive language.

During the show, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng