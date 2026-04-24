Nigeria’s civil service salary structure has been updated following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu

The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) outlines pay across 17 grade levels, reflecting qualifications and experience

This report breaks down the revised salaries for key grade levels, showing how civil servants will benefit

The Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) in Nigeria is a detailed framework that sets out how civil servants are paid. It is divided into 17 grade levels, with salaries determined by qualifications, years of service, and performance.

Following the new minimum wage signed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a closer look at the updated salary scales, focusing on grade levels 1, 7, 8, 10 and 15.

Nigeria civil service salary structure reflects new minimum wage across 17 grade levels. Photo credit: Aladejon/x

Source: Twitter

CONPSS 1 salary scale – Entry level pay

Grade level 1 represents the starting point for civil servants, often those with the least qualifications or experience. Salaries range from ₦930,000.00 at step 1 to ₦1,002,621.00 at step 14 per annum. This level reflects the new minimum wage baseline.

CONPSS 7 salary scale – Mid-level civil servants

Civil servants at grade level 7, typically with higher qualifications such as university degrees, earn between ₦1,277,667.00 at step 1 and ₦1,653,093.00 at step 14 annually. This level marks a significant jump from entry-level pay, rewarding professional skills and experience.

CONPSS 8 salary scale – Professional cadre

Grade level 8 is often reserved for professionals entering the service with advanced qualifications. Salaries here start at ₦1,479,276.00 and rise to ₦1,914,514.00 per annum by step 14. This reflects the government’s effort to attract and retain skilled workers.

CONPSS 10 salary scale – Senior officers

Civil servants at grade level 10, usually senior officers, earn between ₦1,806,041.00 and ₦2,356,897.00 annually depending on their step. This level demonstrates the progression available to those who build long careers in the civil service.

CONPSS 15 salary scale – Management level

Grade level 15 represents senior management positions. Salaries begin at ₦3,014,528.00 and rise to ₦3,847,474.00 per annum. This scale highlights the financial rewards available to those who reach the top tiers of the civil service.

Here’s the salary structure below:

CONPSS 1 Salary Scale

1. ₦930,000.00

2. ₦935,586.00

3. ₦941,173.00

4. ₦946,759.00

5. ₦952,345.00

6. ₦957,931.00

7. ₦963,518.00

8. ₦969,104.00

9. ₦974,690.00

10. ₦980,276.00

11. ₦985,863.00

12. ₦991,449.00

13. ₦997,035.00

14. ₦1,002,621.00

CONPSS 7 Salary Scale

1. ₦1,277,667.00

2. ₦1,306,546.00

3. ₦1,335,425.00

4. ₦1,364,304.00

5. ₦1,393,182.00

6. ₦1,422,061.00

7. ₦1,450,940.00

8. ₦1,479,819.00

9. ₦1,508,698.00

10. ₦1,537,577.00

11. ₦1,566,456.00

12. ₦1,595,335.00

13. ₦1,624,214.00

14. ₦1,653,093.00

CONPSS 8 Salary Scale

1. ₦1,479,276.00

2. ₦1,512,756.00

3. ₦1,546,235.00

4. ₦1,579,715.00

5. ₦1,613,195.00

6. ₦1,646,675.00

7. ₦1,680,155.00

8. ₦1,713,635.00

9. ₦1,747,115.00

10. ₦1,780,595.00

11. ₦1,814,075.00

12. ₦1,847,555.00

13. ₦1,881,034.00

14. ₦1,914,514.00

CONPSS 10 Salary Scale

1. ₦1,806,041.00

2. ₦1,848,415.00

3. ₦1,890,788.00

4. ₦1,933,162.00

5. ₦1,975,535.00

6. ₦2,017,909.00

7. ₦2,060,282.00

8. ₦2,102,656.00

9. ₦2,145,030.00

10. ₦2,187,403.00

11. ₦2,229,777.00

12. ₦2,272,150.00

13. ₦2,314,524.00

14. ₦2,356,897.00

CONPSS 15 Salary Scale

1. ₦3,014,528.00

2. ₦3,118,646.00

3. ₦3,222,765.00

4. ₦3,326,883.00

5. ₦3,431,001.00

6. ₦3,535,120.00

7. ₦3,639,238.00

8. ₦3,743,356.00

9. ₦3,847,474.00

What the new minimum wage means

The updated salary structure ensures that civil servants across all levels benefit from the wage increase. It provides a clear pathway for career progression, with each grade level offering higher pay as responsibilities grow.

Civil servants earn improved annual pay as the updated salary structure strengthens career growth. Photo credit: Esther Walson-Jack/x

Source: Twitter

Nigerian army salaries from private to major general

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation, maintaining peace, and defending its sovereignty.

Each rank carries specific responsibilities, and salaries reflect the level of duty and leadership expected. See the full list here.

Source: Legit.ng