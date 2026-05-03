Former Senator Ishaku Abbo has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2027 elections

Abbo cited leadership crisis and court rulings as reasons for his departure from the ADC

He emphasizes pursuing political aspirations to carry out the dreams of his supporters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Adamawa State - Former Adamawa North Senator, Ishaku Abbo has finally dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abbo said he has joined the Labour Party, alongside his supporters, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He attributed his decision to the leadership crisis at the ADC, both at the national and state levels.

The former federal lawmaker said conflicting court rulings had created uncertainty in the party.

“I am leaving ADC, not out of hate for the party, but to pursue our political aspirations because I carry the dreams of many people. Yes, I am a hope of a generation.”

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The leader of the SIA Movement cited a Federal High Court judgment that voided the party’s state congresses.

Abbo also mentioned the Supreme Court ruling that returned the leadership dispute to the Federal High Court for determination.

“Following the leadership crises that is rocking the ADC at national and state level more especially with the Federal High Court judgment that voided our state congresses and with the judgment of the Supreme Court that returned the leadership crises case back to the Federal High Court for determination, leaving all of us high on uncertainty, I, Senator Ishaku Abbo, as the leader of the SIA Movement, have joined the Labour Party alongside my supporters so we can contest elections in 2027."

Abbo mentions when he will dump ADC.

Recall that Senator Abbo said he will announce a new political party this weekend amidst the ADC crisis.

Abbo claimed 10 months is sufficient time to win the 2027 elections after the party switch.

Abbo's statement comes as leadership disputes escalate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more stories on Senator Elisha Abbo:

Former gubernatorial candidate dumps ADC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Binani joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) after dumping the ADC.

Binani cited NDC’s commitment to structured governance as a key reason for her decision to move to the party ahead of the 2027 election.

According to the former gubernatorial candidate, her political base played a significant role in facilitating the transition to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng