Every upcoming anime worth watching in May 2026 and exactly where to find them

The upcoming anime lineup for May 2026 includes One Piece: Whole Cake Island, Shangri-La Frontier Season 1, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. If you wish to watch the series, there are plenty of choices on major platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Watch Dorohedoro Season 2, My Hero Academia Special , and Devil May Cry Season 2 in May. Photo: @catsuka.nolife, on Facebook, @animenewsbreak on Intagram, @animereelx on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Netflix dominates the May 2026 anime release schedule with several titles, including Assassination Classroom Season 1, Devil May Cry Season 2 , and Akane-Banashi .

and The highly anticipated My Hero Academia Special arrives on 2 May 2026 on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

arrives on 2 May 2026 on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Fans can look forward to a mix of new drama adaptations and legendary shonen staples, including Detective Conan Season 3 and the continuation of Dorohedoro Season 2.

Upcoming anime in May 2026

May 2026 has a rich selection of new anime and sequels expected to be featured by leading streaming companies. From supernatural fights to psychological thrillers, the upcoming May anime lineup will cater to audiences of all types. Below is the anime release schedule for May 2026, including their premiere dates and streaming platforms.

Title Anime release dates Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 1 May 2026 Netflix One Piece: Whole Cake Island 1 May 2026 Netflix Assassination Classroom Season 1 1 May 2026 Netflix Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 1 May 2026 Netflix Detective Conan Season 3 1 May 2026 Crunchyroll, Netflix My Hero Academia Special 2 May 2026 Crunchyroll, Hulu Dorohedoro Season 2, continuation 6 May 2026 Netflix, Crunchyroll Devil May Cry Season 2 12 May 2026 Netflix Akane-Banashi 17 May 2026 Netflix

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (1 May)

Genre: Supernatural, action, dark fantasy

Supernatural, action, dark fantasy Studio: MAPPA

MAPPA Director: Shōta Goshozono

Shōta Goshozono Leading voice cast: Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura

Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura Where to watch: Netflix

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has already captured the hearts of all anime lovers, largely thanks to the unique directing style of Shōta Goshozono. There are two exciting episodes in the series. First, the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc delves into the past, highlighting the strong connection between Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru.

The arc shows how cracks began to appear in their friendship as they worked together to protect Master Tengen's vessel. The new performances by Anna Nagase and Takehito Koyasu make this episode indispensable when learning about the jujutsu sorcery world.

Next, viewers return to the current time frame in the Shibuya Incident arc. A conspiracy emerges, putting the jujutsu world on the brink of extinction. Yuji Itadori reaches his limit when Sukuna accuses him of unleashing widespread destruction in Shibuya. Overall, this season has been a roller-coaster ride, offering an exciting blend of deep historical background.

One Piece: Whole Cake Island part 4 (1 May)

Genre : Action, adventure, fantasy, shonen

: Action, adventure, fantasy, shonen Studio : Toei Animation

: Toei Animation Director : Tatsuya Nagamine

: Tatsuya Nagamine Leading voice cast : Mayumi Tanaka, Hiroaki Hirata, Akemi Okamura, Mami Koyama

: Mayumi Tanaka, Hiroaki Hirata, Akemi Okamura, Mami Koyama Where to watch: You can stream the series on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu

One Piece's plot picks up where the previous part left off, with Japanese actress Mayumi Tanaka in the lead.

The situation is extremely tough for the Straw Hat Pirates because, after an unsuccessful attempt to steal in Big Mum's domain, they were caught. Luffy and Nami have been kept inside the Whole Cake Chateau. The main characters will need to do everything possible to save them from captivity.

The upcoming Netflix release features another adventure for the Straw Hats, who decide to act from a position of weakness. Namely, the plot combines a fight with the intense emotions of Sanji's wedding and the strategic thinking required to sabotage the infamous Tea Party from Hell. It goes without saying that the Straw Hats will need to confront Big Mum and her Sweet Commanders to save their beloved cook.

Assassination Classroom Season 1 (1 May)

Genre : Action, science fiction, comedy

: Action, science fiction, comedy Studio : Lerche

: Lerche Director : Seiji Kishi

: Seiji Kishi Leading voice cast : Jun Fukuyama, Mai Fuchigami, Aya Suzaki

: Jun Fukuyama, Mai Fuchigami, Aya Suzaki Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Assassination Classroom (Ansatsu Kyoshitsu) opens with a surprising premise: a powerful tentacled monster that destroys half the Moon. It also announces his plan to destroy Earth unless certain demands are met.

The weird part is that the monster offers to become a teacher at Kunugigaoka Junior High, where all students are considered outcasts. The twist is that the government gives the students of Class 3-E a mission to kill the monster before the next year starts.

What makes this anime appealing is the unusual interaction between its main characters. Class 3-E has an extremely unusual mission that forces students to devise different assassination plans for their target.

However, they gradually realise that he is their best teacher so far, helping them overcome their physical and psychological weaknesses. The great thing about Assassination Classroom is that viewers are drawn in by its high stakes and can easily relate to the main characters.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 (1 May)

Genre : Action, adventure, comedy, fantasy, game, shonen

: Action, adventure, comedy, fantasy, game, shonen Studio : C2C

: C2C Director : Toshiyuki Kubooka.

: Toshiyuki Kubooka. Leading voice cast : Yuma Uchida, Azumi Waki, Yoko Hikasa, Makoto Koichi

: Yuma Uchida, Azumi Waki, Yoko Hikasa, Makoto Koichi Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Shangri-La Frontier has completely breathed new life into the gaming anime genre. Instead of the typical "trapped in another world" story, it focuses on Rakuro Hizutome. The high schooler is obsessed with playing notoriously buggy "trash" games.

After years of mastering these broken titles, he decides to try his luck at Shangri-La Frontier, a massive "god-tier" game with millions of active players. It's incredibly refreshing to follow a protagonist who doesn't rely on being stuck in a virtual world. Instead, he uses his bizarre skills from playing bad games to crush difficult challenges that have stumped the community for years.

The anime really shines thanks to its fantastic voice acting, especially from Yuma Uchida, who brings so much energy to our lead hero, Sunraku. Alongside him, performers like Azumi Waki and Yoko Hikasa add genuine depth to their characters, making the game's world feel truly alive.

Detective Conan Season 3 (1 May)

Genre : Mystery, detective, crime, thriller

: Mystery, detective, crime, thriller Studio : TMS Entertainment and Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation

: TMS Entertainment and Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation Director : Kenji Kodama

: Kenji Kodama Leading voice cast : Minami Takayama, Wakana Yamazaki, Akira Kamiya

: Minami Takayama, Wakana Yamazaki, Akira Kamiya Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Detective Conan Season 3 is among the most treasured seasons of the series, airing from 1997 to 1998 in 44 episodes.

Directed by Kenji Kodama, this season plays a crucial role in shaping the "whodunit" genre and crafting a strong storyline. The season's voice acting makes this one of the defining seasons of the entire franchise.

The Japanese series centres on the conflict between Conan's efforts to maintain his disguise and his attempts to solve crimes. This season includes the development of a group of characters called "the Detective Boys." They progress from observers to assisting detectives in their investigation. Conan, on the other hand, continues to focus on learning about the organisation that shaped him.

My Hero Academia Special (2 May)

Genre : Action, superhero, shonen, epilogue

: Action, superhero, shonen, epilogue Studio : Bones

: Bones Director : Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama

: Kenji Nagasaki, Naomi Nakayama Leading voice cast : Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji

: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji Where to watch: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia will mark its decade-long run with an exclusive special episode titled "More." It is set to premiere globally on 2 May 2026 via Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV in Japan. Viewers in other countries can watch it on Crunchyroll. The episode will feature talented actors, including Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, and Kaito Ishikawa.

My Hero Academia special follows eight years after the Great All-Killer War as Izuku Midoriya takes up teaching positions at U.A. High School. His former colleagues work as high-level Pro Heroes.

Midoriya is shocked to find a boy named Dai, who has no quirks, reminding him of his troubled past. In a surprising turn of events, his closest friends gift him with a high-tech costume that will put him at the forefront once more.

Dorohedoro Season 2, continuation (6 May)

Genre : Dark fantasy, action, comedy, horror

: Dark fantasy, action, comedy, horror Studio : MAPPA

: MAPPA Director : Yuichiro Hayashi

: Yuichiro Hayashi Leading voice cast : Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondo, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yu Kobayashi

: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondo, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yu Kobayashi Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Animation Digital Network

After a six-year break, the cult-favourite anime Dorohedoro has returned for a highly anticipated second season. This dark, gritty, and surreal show is set in the lawless district known as "Hole." Here, human residents must survive experiments by sorcerers from another dimension.

The story continues to follow Caiman, a man cursed with a lizard head and no memory of his past. He hunts for the one responsible for his transformation. Alongside his partner Nikaido, Caiman delves deeper into the mystery of his identity. He is caught in the middle of a brutal war between the Cross-Eyes gang and the crime family of the sorcerer En.

Dorohedoro Season 2's production is once again handled by the talented team at Studio MAPPA, under the direction of Yuichiro Hayashi. To make things even more exciting, this season adds new cast members like Koki Uchiyama, Daiki Hamano, and Tomokazu Koshimura to the mix.

Devil May Cry Season 2 (12 May)

Genre: Action, supernatural, fantasy

Action, supernatural, fantasy Studio: Studio Mir

Studio Mir Director: Adi Shankar (Showrunner)

Adi Shankar (Showrunner) Leading voice cast: Johnny Yong Bosch

Johnny Yong Bosch Where to watch: Netflix

According to Adi Shankar, the upcoming season of Devil May Cry will be much darker and deeper than previous ones, since the main character's personal story will be explored. It may be noted that Adi Shankar hinted at a massive transformation from Batman Begins to The Dark Knight.

In the forthcoming season, Dante will be forced to face the most dangerous opponent he has ever encountered, his twin brother, Vergil. During their next meeting, the brothers will uncover many dark secrets from their childhoods.

The dark secrets will force Dante to fight not only demons but also his painful memories. As demons invade other worlds, Dante will have to choose whether he can forgive his brother or whether their fierce rivalry will make him lose his life.

Akane-Banashi (17 May)

Genre: Drama, slice of life

Drama, slice of life Studio: Zexcs

Zexcs Leading voice cast: Anna Nagase, Takuya Eguchi, Akane

Anna Nagase, Takuya Eguchi, Akane Where to watch: Netflix

Akane-Banashi is produced by Studio ZEXCS and directed by Ayumu Watanabe, the acclaimed film director known for Summertime Render.

Akane-Banashi has a talented cast, featuring Anna Nagase as Akane Osaki, the protagonist of this anime drama. Akane will be accompanied by Takuya Eguchi playing the role of Karashi Nerimaya, while Rie Takahashi will play Hikaru Koragi.

Akane-Banashi revolves around Akane Osaki's life after learning the traditional Japanese form of storytelling, Rakugo, from her father, Shinta. She takes up this craft following the unfair expulsion of her father, Shinta, from the famous Arakawa School to redeem her family's honour.

What is the biggest new anime coming out in May?

The most anticipated release is Devil May Cry Season 2. It will premiere on Netflix on 12 May 2026. Additionally, My Hero Academia special is set to premiere globally on 2 May 2026.

What new anime came out recently?

Recent releases for April 2026 include Dorohedoro Season 2 and Re: Zero Season 4, which continue to dominate conversations online.

Which new anime on Netflix should I watch in May 2026?

For all those adrenaline junkies who look forward to a thrilling experience, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be ideal. For those looking for some eye candy and style, Devil May Cry Season 2 is definitely a must-watch.

May 2026 will be a month with something for everyone, from high-action thrillers to good character-driven stories. Given the upcoming anime releases of this month, fans must ensure they have space in their streaming queues to catch all the new series on time.

Legit.ng published an article about upcoming anime to watch for in April 2026. In April 2026, a list of new great anime series began streaming on major platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Some new titles include Witch Hat Atelier, One Piece: Elbaph Arc, and The Ramparts of Ice.

April 2026 line up some fan favourites, including Re: ZERO — Starting Life in Another World Season 4, Dorohedoro Season 2, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4. Check out this article for more new anime series released in April 2026.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng