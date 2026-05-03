A young lady shared a video online as she visited the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

She recorded clips she took around the general area during her visit to the big building and shared her experience

The places she captured in her video got the attention of many people who commented on her post

A young Nigerian lady trends online as she becomes the first in her family to visit the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The individual spoke about the size of the building and the beautiful interior while sharing a video of the general area of the location.

Nigerian lady tours Central Bank of Nigeria building, video goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/peaceonpurpose

Source: TikTok

Lady visits CBN headquarters, posts video online

In the TikTok video, she explained that she had a very humbling experience due to how she felt visiting the command centre for all the banks in Nigeria.

@peaceonpurpose_ said:

"Don't tell my family members I told you this, but do you know I'm the first in my family to visit the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria? It was a very humbling experience."

As she walked into the building, she spoke about the fine look of the area.

@peaceonpurpose_ continued:

"I stepped into the magnificent, beautiful Central Bank of Nigeria. The size of this building will humble you. It looked very beautiful. I felt very good to be in the command centre for Nigeria's entire banking system."

Lady visits CBN headquarters, shares video of her experience online. Photo Source: TikTok/peaceonpurpose

Source: TikTok

She added a description to the video that better explains her story:

"First person in the family to step foot inside the CBN Headquarters!🏛️🇳🇬 Hard work and big moves only."

In the comments section of her TikTok video, a user asked how she was able to make the video, as photos and videos are not allowed inside the Central Bank of Nigeria. In response, the lady @peaceonpurpose_ mentioned that she only captured the general area.

She said:

"I only captured general areas, nothing sensitive."

Reactions as lady visits CBN headquarters

Fraɪdeɪ Eneji | HR noted:

'Pictures and videos are prohibited inside the CBN Headquarters …….. how you run?"

Symbal shared:

"This is inspiring."

Okunlola Ifeoluwa Samuel said:

"These kinds of moves cheeers us up to aspire for great things, thank you Ma for sharing."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady visited an upside-down house in Lagos, located at Landmark and was amazed by the unique structure.

She explained that she had never seen such a building before and discovered that it is actually a tourist attraction where visitors can experience a fully inverted interior design. According to her, items inside the house, such as tables, cabinets, and even a fridge, were all fixed in an upside-down position.

Lady visits Nigeria’s first church in Abeokuta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady visited the historic Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake in Abeokuta, known as the first church in Nigeria, and shared her experience online.

She posted pictures from the church, describing it as a place filled with history, colonial footprints, and the roots of Christianity in the country. The lady noted that the environment felt calm and sacred, adding that entry is free, but visitors are expected to dress respectfully when visiting the historic site.

Source: Legit.ng