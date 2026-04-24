Connor Tomlinson is an American TV personality, actor, and autism advocate. He rose to fame after appearing in seasons 2, 3, and 4 of Love on the Spectrum. Before his TV debut, Connor was as a bagger at a Kroger in Georgia. In 2025, he signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for brand partnerships, acting, voiceover work, and live events.

Connor Tomlinson at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 3 April 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Julian Hamilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

After appearing in Seasons 2, 3, and 4 of Love on the Spectrum , Connor announced in April 2026 that he would not return for Season 5 .

, Connor announced in April 2026 that he . Before joining Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum , Connor worked at Kroger supermarket , where his duties included bagging groceries, retrieving carts, and sweeping.

, Connor , where his duties included bagging groceries, retrieving carts, and sweeping. The reality TV personality previously dated Georgie Harris , whom he met during filming of Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.

, whom he met during filming of Season 3 of Connor is currently represented by United Talent Agency (UTA).

Profile summary

Full name Connor Tomlinson Gender Male Date of birth 17 March 1999 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Forsyth County, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Sam Tomlinson Mother Lise Menard Smith Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Education West Forsyth High Profession TV personality, actor, autism advocate, social media influencer Social media Instagram

Who is Connor Tomlinson?

Connor Tomlinson was born on 17 March 1999 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. He is 27 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Connor is an American national of English descent from his father and French‑Canadian heritage from his mother’s side.

Five fast facts about Connor Tomlinson. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Meet Connor Tomlinson’s parents

Connor Tomlinson’s parents are Lise Menard Smith and Sam Tomlinson. His mother is his main supporter and often appears on Love on the Spectrum. She is a podcaster who co-hosts Talk to Me Sis and previously worked at the New England Centre for Children, where she gained experience teaching children with autism.

Connor’s father has not appeared on the show but remains involved in his children’s lives. He has occasionally appeared on Connor’s social media and Lise’s podcast to talk about co-parenting and raising an autistic child. Connor’s parents divorced when he was about eight years old. He now lives with his mother and his stepfather, Tony, in Georgia.

Connor Tomlinson’s autism journey

Connor from Love on the Spectrum has been open about living with Level 1 autism, a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as being diagnosed with Graves' disease. He was officially diagnosed with autism at the age of five, although his mother noticed early signs, including echolalia, walking on toes, and scripting before he was two years old.

Connor Tomlinson at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 7 June 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Connor Tomlinson's mom told New England Centre for Children (NECC) in July 2024:

At 18 months, I started noticing behaviours in Connor that concerned me. By the time he was 2 years old, I knew something was different.

Does Connor Tomlinson have siblings?

Connor Tomlinson is the eldest of four siblings. He has a sister, Anna, and two brothers, Jack and Ben, who have all appeared on Love on the Spectrum. His brother Jack is an entrepreneur who runs a clothing brand called Unique.

Tomlinson's younger sister, Anna, works as a social engagement specialist at Jimmy John's and also helps manage several of Connor’s social media accounts. His younger brother, Ben, made his debut in Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, and he and Anna are reportedly twins.

Connor Tomlinson at Tudum Theatre on 2 April 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

What does Connor Tomlinson do for a living?

After working at Kroger, bagging groceries, sweeping and retrieving carts, Connor Tomlinson has built a diverse career as a reality TV personality, actor, and advocate. He became widely known for his breakout role on Seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the reality show Love on the Spectrum on Netflix.

Following the show's success, Connor officially signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) in September 2025 to represent him in acting, voice work, and brand partnerships. He also served as a presenter at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards alongside fellow cast member Tanner Smith.

However, on 3 April 2026, during an interview with Variety, Connor announced he would not return for Season 5 of Love on the Spectrum, as he wanted to focus on his acting career. He shared:

It is with humility and a heavy heart that I share I will not be partaking in Season 5. I feel like three seasons is enough to tell my story and find love on my own time…I’ve chosen to pass the torch to the next person who can make it as big as me…

Connor Tomlinson NBC’s Brilliant Minds. Photo: Pief Weyman

Source: Getty Images

The reality star shared his plans after making his acting debut in October 2025, guest-starring as Tom in an episode of NBC’s Brilliant Minds titled The Pusher.

Beyond his role as a television personality, Connor has ventured into entrepreneurship. He operates his own merchandise line through MerchLabs, featuring his quotes from the show, such as "I Love Brunettes" and "Be Kind to Different Minds." The collection, which includes T-shirts, hats, and mugs, sold out shortly after release, with proceeds benefiting autism awareness and related organisations.

Connor is also a dedicated autism advocate. He uses his platform to champion the neurodivergent community. In January 2026, he spoke at the Georgia State Capitol in support of Senate Bill 433 (Rio’s Law), which aims to create speciality license plates to improve communication for individuals on the spectrum.

Connor Tomlinson at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

The bill was unanimously passed into law on 25 March 2026. Connor celebrated the major legislative victory in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing:

Getting to testify for this bill was one of the greatest honours of my life.I am so proud to be a voice for my community. The autism and neurodivergent community deserves safety, dignity, and understanding, and today, the state of Georgia agreed. Unanimously.

Has Connor from Love on the Spectrum found love?

The American content creator is currently single and has not found a long-term partner since his breakup with Georgie Harris. The pair met on a blind date during Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum and instantly connected. Connor was so impressed by her that he famously described her as a “demi-goddess” who stepped down from Mount Olympus.

Connor Tomlinson and Georgia on 6 June 2025. Photo: @connortomlinson5 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Connor Tomlinson and Georgie bonded over being the oldest siblings in their families and their shared love for the animated series The Dragon Prince. The pair dated for over a year, but they broke up off-camera shortly after a trip to London in July 2025, with Connor stating they were not a perfect match, though they remain on friendly terms.

Connor announced the news at costars Madison Marilla and Tyler White’s engagement party in season 4 of Love on the Spectrum. Per People magazine, the reality star shared:

We reached an understanding. We’re two wonderful people, but two very different people, and that’s okay. That’s why we date, for either a reason, a season or a lifetime....We just weren’t cut out for each other,

While Connor is single, Georgie has moved on and is now dating a longtime friend named Luke Cardon.

FAQs

Who is Connor Tomlinson? Connor Tomlinson is an American TV personality, autism advocate, and social media influencer best known for appearing in seasons 2–4 of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum. What is Connor Tomlinson's age? The reality star is 27 years old as of 2026. He was born on 17 March 1999 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Who are Connor Tomlinson's parents? His parents are Lise Menard Smith and Sam Tomlinson. Who are Connor Tomlinson's siblings? Connor has three younger siblings: his sister Anna and his brothers Jack and Ben. Who is Connor Tomlinson's wife? The Love on the Spectrum star is not married. What happened to Connor from Love on the Spectrum? Connor split from Georgie Harris and is not returning for season 5. Are Georgie and Connor still together from Love on the Spectrum? Georgie and Connor officially broke up off-camera following their trip to London in mid-2025, in season 4. Why did Georgie and Connor break up? Connor and Georgie split because they realised they were two very different people who wanted different things from a relationship. Where did Connor Tomlinson attend school? Connor attended West Forsyth High School, graduating in 2018.

Connor Tomlinson’s journey from serving as a bagger at Kroger to a client of United Talent Agency (UTA) is a major success story from Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum U.S. Beyond the show, he has grown into an actor, public speaker, and advocate for the autism community, using his platform to raise awareness and promote acceptance.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng