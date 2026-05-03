A University of Ibadan fresh graduate has been inducted into the nursing profession following the completion of his undergraduate studies

The Faculty of Nursing of the University of Ibadan had its induction on April 29 at the Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theater, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan

In a Facebook post, the nursing graduate's brother celebrated his brother's induction with a heartwarming message to him

A man, Olamofe Amblessed Taiwo, has celebrated on Facebook as his brother, Olamofe Alaba, got inducted into the nursing profession as he graduated from the University of Ibadan.

The University of Ibadan had its induction ceremony for the Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.N.Sc) graduating class of 2026 at the Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theater, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan on April 29.

A man expresses excitement after his brother was inducted into the nursing profession. Photo Credit: Olamofe Amblessed Taiwo, ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

UI: Man celebrates brother's induction

Taiwo, in a Facebook post on May 1, shared pictures taken with his brother, who was inducted into the nursing profession.

Taiwo congratulated his brother and prayed that he would attain greater heights. In his words:

"Congratulations My brother Olamofe Alaba Alabama Of University of Ibadan.

"On your Induction into Nursing profession.

"Greater Height In Jesus Name."

Social media users joined the man in celebrating his brother's academic milestone by dropping kind messages in the comment section.

A man celebrates his brother following his induction into the nursing profession. Photo Credit: Olamofe Amblessed Taiwo

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

University of Ibadan nursing graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan graduate brother's post below:

Collins Olowogunle said:

"Congratulations to him. Greater heights."

Oye Iyanuoluwa said:

"Congratulations broda."

Ade Bayo said:

"Congratulations, my guy Alabaman."

Funmilayo Stella said:

"Congratulations to him🎊🎉."

Oladejo Bolarinwa said:

"Congratulations.

"Alaba is now a big boy o."

Omo Ola Olamofe said:

"Congratulations to you, my brother."

Pry D Max said:

"So una reach ibadan today I no know congratulations bro."

Jim Nancy Shugar said:

"Warmest congratulations on this remarkable achievement."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student who wrote the UTME four times had finally graduated after seven years.

UI nursing graduate who wrote UTME thrice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student named Rebecca Akinyinka, who wrote the UTME three times, had graduated in grand style.

An excited Rebecca celebrated her induction on Facebook with a touching statement. Rebecca shared her graduation photoshoot, flaunting the numerous awards and certifications she earned as an undergraduate. In her Facebook post on April 30, Rebecca revealed that she wrote the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams twice, wrote the JAMB exams and post-UTME three times before gaining admission.

Celebrating her graduation online, Rebecca admitted that her academic journey was filled with lessons, impactful moments, tears and countless 'God abeg.' She expressed gratitude to God for the gift of friends and family members, who stood by her through thick and thin. Many internet users have reacted to the lady's academic achievement by sending her heartwarming messages.

Source: Legit.ng