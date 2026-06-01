American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Daphne Joy became a major talking point

The rapper shifted focus to his ex-partner, Daphne Joy, and explained why he believes their son, Sire, is the one most affected

His latest comments have added another chapter to his long-running back-and-forth with Diddy amid the music mogul’s legal troubles

American rapper Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, has reacted after an alleged leaked video linked to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his former partner, Daphne Joy, trended online.

The alleged clip, which reportedly also mentioned adult film performer Sly Diggler, quickly became a heated topic online over the weekend.

50 Cent reacts to an alleged leaked video linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Daphne Joy. Photos: 50 Cent/Diddy/Daphne Joy.

Source: Instagram

At the time of filing this report, the authenticity of the alleged video had not been independently verified.

The G-Unit boss first appeared to mock Diddy with a post on Instagram.

But in another message, he shifted focus to Daphne Joy, who is also the mother of his son, Sire.

In a blunt post, the rapper wrote:

“She’s not a victim, SIRE is. Can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom.”

50 Cent also questioned the custody arrangement involving Sire, adding:

“The court system in LA thinks it’s fine.”

The rapper has repeatedly taken shots at Diddy in recent months as the Bad Boy Records founder continues to face legal issues and growing public scrutiny.

Their long-running tension has remained one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in entertainment.

50 Cent also recently produced Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a documentary that drew massive attention after its release.

Reports said the documentary recorded 21.8 million views on Netflix within six days.

Interestingly, during a recent appearance on Good Morning America, 50 Cent denied that his involvement was simply because of his history with Diddy.

According to him, while his discomfort with Diddy dates back years, the issue is “not personal.”

Read 50 Cent's posts here:

Reactions trail 50 Cent's post on alleged tape of Diddy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@rachelmbuki stated:

"No offense but you can’t say you didn’t know who she was before you made her the mother of your son?"

@roxiperkinsinsurance noted:

"His POV is asking how the court system thinks this it’s ok for his child to be with her and he’s pointing out that his child is the victim. It sounds like he is asking for a call to action from the court system."

@tarrad stated:

"As a father this is not cool to repost. I don’t care what you think of her, your actions don’t need to reflect this. These kids have enough to deal with. Think of your sons mental health."

50 Cent says his son, Sire, is the one most affected by the tape. Photos: 50 Cent.

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reveals why he doesn't attend Diddy's parties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that controversial rapper 50 Cent explained why he does not attend fellow rapper P Diddy's events in a now-viral video.

American rapper, actor, producer, and businessman Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, seemed to have reignited his beef with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs after making sentiments about why he does not attend his parties.

Source: Legit.ng