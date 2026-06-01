Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, June 1, criticised the reported plan by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

Speaking in Abuja during his monthly media chat, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike said the PDP faction cannot drag Jonathan into the 2027 elections or act through proxies.

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Source: Legit.ng