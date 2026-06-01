Breaking: Wike Speaks on Moves to Make Jonathan PDP Candidate
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, June 1, criticised the reported plan by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ratify former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.
Speaking in Abuja during his monthly media chat, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike said the PDP faction cannot drag Jonathan into the 2027 elections or act through proxies.
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.