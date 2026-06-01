A Nigerian lady who studied law at the University of Ibadan shared her experience in the Nigerian Law School

She shared how she had wanted to bag a first-class degree from the Nigerian Law School

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and how it changed her perspective about life

A young Nigerian lady, Precious Chelsea Aliu, shared her experience at the Nigerian Law School.

She bagged a second-class upper degree at the University of Ibadan and hoped to get a first-class degree from the Nigerian Law School.

A lady who wished to bag first class from Law School gets an unexpected result. Photo: Precious Chelsea Aliu

Source: UGC

UI law graduate shares her Law School experience

On her LinkedIn page, Precious Chelsea Aliu shared how she encountered difficulty in some courses at the Law School.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"“I MADE A FIRST-CLASS IN THE NIGERIAN LAW SCHOOL!” For years, I imagined writing these words on LinkedIn. I imagined the glee I would feel—the weight of sleepless nights, hard work, resilience, and silenced doubts captured in a single sentence.

"When I gained admission into the Nigerian Law School, I had one goal: to rewrite my 2.1 story from the university and make a first class. Amidst confusion and fear—especially of my weakest course, corporate law—I forged ahead. I held on to the words of Dr. Mrs. Egbe at the Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas campus: “In law school, a third-class student can make a first-class, and a first-class student can graduate with a 2.2 or even a pass. You need grace, prayers, and hard work.” I believed my trajectory would be the former.

"Days turned into weeks, and weeks into months. Through exhaustion, tears, loss, and the struggle to stay afloat while still working, I pushed myself harder than I ever had before. Law school was relentless—classes, group meetings, endless reading, Law School Paddi, MCQs, theory practice, and study groups. My schedule was intense, but my determination only grew stronger. The goal was clear. Then came the exams.

"The MCQs shook me, and I cried afterward. Then, I wrote Corporate Law, the course I feared the most, but to my utter surprise, it became my silver lining. Criminal Litigation left me smiling. But Property Law Practice broke me. I made a costly mistake—one I couldn’t undo. Still, I held on to hope, especially after my Ethics which was my best paper yet. I could still make a first class.

"Then came Civil Litigation. That paper shattered every remaining hope I had of making a first class. For the first time, my prayers changed—from having a first class to simply asking not to fail.

"On April 17, 2026, the Bar Finals results were released. The tension was palpable. I had tears in my eyes. My fears stared back at me. I was afraid to check. Two hours from 10:00 pm, when the result was released, my sister finally checked. I asked her to nod if I passed and shake her head if I didn't. She nodded. Relief came first.

"Then came the shock. A 2.2. Not the first class I had dreamed of. Not even the 2.1 I had once hoped to surpass. It has been two weeks, and I am still learning to make peace with it."

A law graduate from the University of Ibadan shared her experience at the Nigerian Law School. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng