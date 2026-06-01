A Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of his master’s degree at the University of New Brunswick, Canada

He shared that he got admission into Covenant University at 14 and opened up about his journey during his bachelor's and master's degrees

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to celebrate the man on his achievement

Following the conclusion of his master’s degree programme, a Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate his achievement.

He shared that he earned a master’s degree from the University of New Brunswick in Canada at 22.

A Covenant University student who bagged first class at 19 earns master's degree at 22. Photo: Daemi George

Source: UGC

Covenant University student bags master’s degree

On his LinkedIn page, Daemi George shared how he got admission into Covenant University at 14 and graduated with a first-class degree at 19.

His LinkedIn post said:

"A couple of days ago, I had one of the most memorable moments of my life. 2 years of late nights working hard towards my goals culminated in the success that is a Masters in Mechanical Engineering (MEng) Degree from the University of New Brunswick at 22!

"It's been a blessing that I've been able this make it this far. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my family for believing in me and leading me on the path which has culminated in this achievement by allowing a 14 year old kid enter Covenant University for the first time and graduate with a First Class Honours Degree at 19.

"I want to thank my school community and friends I made along the way, from the classroom, the library, campus associations and the basketball court for making this journey as memorable as ever. Most importantly, I want to thank God for being with me as an ever present help throughout the Masters program.

"I am grateful to Malley Industries Inc ® for giving me the opportunity to join their team again as a Manufacturing Engineer starting June 1st after working with them during 2 internships. I can't wait to get started and bring value to the organization in this role."

A Nigerian man who gained admission into Covenant University at 14 bagged a first-class degree at 19. Photo: Daemi George

Source: UGC

Reactions trail Covenant University graduate's achievement

Adeola Olaleye said:

"Congrats, man! Wishing you all the very best ahead."

Donald George said:

"Mightily proud of you Daemi. Keep on shining!"

Blessing Aniedi said:

"This is truly inspiring. A First Class at 19 and a Masters at 22 is not just an achievement, it is a statement. What stands out most to me is that you did not just chase the degree, you built character along the way. Congratulations Daemi George, MEng the best is clearly still ahead of you."

Tamunoimim Kalada-Green said:

"So proud of you my bro."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng