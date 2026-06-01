Cute Abiola has joined others in reacting to the kidnapping of pupils and the killing of a teacher in Oyo State

In his post, he referenced former first lady Patience Jonathan and apologised for the mockery she faced over her viral crying video years ago

His post sparked reactions from fans, many of whom joined him in praying for the safe return of the abducted children and for peace and security in Nigeria

Content creator Abdulgafar Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola, has apologised to former Nigerian first lady Patience Jonathan over her viral crying video.

A few years ago, some Chibok schoolgirls were abducted under the former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Reactions as Cute Abiola apologises to Patience Jonathan over viral Crying clip about kidnapping. Photo credit@thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

The first lady was in tears while reacting to the tragedy. The video was later turned into a meme and widely mocked online.

In his post, Cute Abiola said she had warned Nigerians at the time, but her concerns were ignored, and she was ridiculed.

He added that her emotions reflected genuine pain for the kidnapped children and their families.

The funny man noted that kidnapping has now become a recurring issue in Nigeria and said many people are only realising in hindsight that her tears were not a sign of weakness.

Cute Abiola speaks about Oyo kidnapping while apologising to the former first lady. Photo credit@thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

He apologised and prayed for the safe return of abducted children and for affected families.

Fans agree with Cute Abiola

Reacting to the post, many social media users praised Patience Jonathan and described her as one of Nigeria's best first ladies. Some also mentioned Stella Obasanjo and Mariam Babangida among the country's most admired former first ladies.

Others prayed for children still in captivity and urged the government to do more to address insecurity and protect citizens.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over Cute Abiola's post

Here are comments below:

@bint_maryeam shared:

"Upon all the memes, jokes, and mockery, there was no arrest. Freedom of speech really existed then...you are really a mum indeed, we love you."

@muibim wrote:

"People don't appreciate what they have until they lose it. May Almighty heal our lands."

@ijesaekun said:

"We mock her then, but now we appreciate what we miss."

@seyi_martins1 stated:

"Best First Lady after Maryam Babangida. I just love that woman, may she rest in peace"

@kimkimani____ reacted:

"This woman was crying then, but Nigerians were busy making fun of her English. We are sorry, Iya rere."

@ola_siimonni commented:

"She knows what she was saying; she was talking directly to the government that was using terrorism to disturb her husband's administration. Truly, there is God ooo."

Lalude speaks about kidnapping

Legit.ng had reported that veteran actor Lalude had shared his opinion about the kidnapping in the country, which he linked to destiny.

In a video, the actor argued that it had nothing to do with government failure, adding that kidnapping had existed before the current administration.

He also spoke on the need for prayer and advised Nigerians on what to do when they spot any suspicious movement in their environment.

Source: Legit.ng