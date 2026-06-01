A young Nigerian man built a functional device from scratch after a social media user requested a gadget to help the Nigerian armed forces

The tech enthusiast showed the step-by-step assembly process using circuit boards, lenses, and a cardboard to make the device

The viral video demonstrated the machine working in total darkness, allowing the user to use the most out of the tool

An innovative Nigerian msn has captured the attention of social media users after designing and assembling a functional night vision device.

The creator built the piece in response to an online challenge requesting tools that the Nigerian army could deploy against kidnappers and terrorists.

A Nigerian man builds a device to help authorities. Photo credit: @david.invents/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man builds device to help Nigerian military

The young man, known online by his TikTok handle @david.invents, posted a video tracking his response to a follower’s request. The user asked him to design something practical to tackle insecurity in the country.

In the footage, the creator accepted the challenge before laying out various electronic components on a wooden table. He carefully soldered wires onto a custom circuit board, fixed infrared light-emitting diodes, and mounted the lenses into a modified cardboard casing.

The technician tested the unit in complete darkness inside his compound to prove its efficacy to his audience. The video displayed a stark contrast between what the naked eye could see and the illuminated image captured through the lens.

He said:

"It’s dark but I can see very clearly. NOPE, it’s not black magic it’s science. I’m standing in the middle of my compound right now. It’s 9.32pm. But with my self designed NVD on my face, I can see clearly."

The screen shifted to show a purple-tinted view of vehicles, a nearby wall, and window frames that were otherwise hidden by the night.

Reactions as man invents for Nigeria military

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the inventor's post below:

Francis said:

"Nice! I like guys that do diy with cheap materials around them!"

Oyewo said:

"I followed you because of this, more wisdom bro."

Animick said:

"You just actually create a lower grade version of infrared lens."

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 19-year-old Nigerian tech entrepreneur has designed a renewable energy project to solve global solar panel efficiency limitations.

Source: Legit.ng