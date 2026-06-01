A new video from Nigerian content creator Mark Angel’s recent marriage celebration trended online

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular skit maker remarried a second wife on May 31st, 2026

In the viral clip, Mark opened up about his emotions towards his new wife and appreciated her people for it

Nigerian content creator and popular skit maker Mark Angel has officially remarried, as new videos from the event trend online.

In videos making the rounds online, the comedian was captured performing traditional marriage rites with his new bride.

Mark Angel remarries in lavish ceremony. Credit: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the wedding took place on May 31st, 2026, in a colourful traditional setting surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers.

One of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony was Mark’s grand gesture to his in-laws. In a clip, he was seen presenting them with a massive cow, a symbolic gift of appreciation.

While handing over the cow, Mark expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying:

“That big cow over there, I’m handing it over to you people for training your daughter so well. She is the best woman I have ever met in my life," he said.

The remark drew cheers from guests and has since sparked admiration online, with fans praising his humility and devotion.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that earlier this year, Mark Angel admitted that he had made mistakes in his past relationship. In an interview, he explained that if he were his daughter, he would not marry a man like himself.

His statement came after his ex-wife Mandy revealed details of their troubled marriage, alleging that she endured emotional struggles and body shaming during their time together.

Her revelations sparked heated debates across Nigerian social media and placed Mark Angel under heavy public scrutiny at the time.

Despite the controversy surrounding his personal life, the YouTuber’s career has remained strong.

His “Mark Angel Comedy” skits, which famously feature child star Emmanuella, continue to attract millions of subscribers, keeping him among Africa’s most influential digital entertainers.

As clips of the wedding continue to circulate online, admirers have joined in celebrating the milestone, while critics have questioned his new move.

Mark Angel has not publicly shared details about the wedding as of the time of this report.

Netizens react to Mark Angel's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@yagazieluchidi said:

"I hope he has given a cow to his father before giving to his in-laws. I don't want to hear say he slept, he no wake."

@Drizzy_nwaa said:

"I hope he don buy cow for him, papa before abi if not ehhh, your body go tell you ..... Why is he even getting married again? These men no dey learn."

@LennonHoluwah

"They have been together for a while now. He used to come check on her while we were in NYSC camp in 2023."

@Aretetolife_03 said:

"He should keep up with the energy in the marriage. At least, he confessed to everyone that the lady is the best. We don't want to hear stories later o."

@Johnson17842449 said:

"Forget jokes aside, when a man meets the woman for him, the joy is different…. Congrats man."

Mark Angel remarries as reactions trail his fresh start after a turbulent period. Photo: markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

Mark Angel ranks among Africa's top YouTube earners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mark Angel secured the third position in Africa's YouTube earnings chart with an estimated lifetime revenue of $4.18 million.

The ranking, which used data from CashNetUSA and SocialBlade, showed that the channel became the first African comedy platform to cross one million subscribers after its launch in 2013.

The famous platform built a massive global fan base through short, relatable skits featuring talented child stars like Emmanuella Samuel and Success Madubuike.

Source: Legit.ng