Catching up with the One Tree Hill cast 13 years after the finale aired

Key takeaways

Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott) remains active in acting , with his most recent acting role in Joy to the World .

(Lucas Scott) , with his most recent acting role in . Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott) continues to pursue acting and music composition , creating songs such as Blue Sky, Close to You, and Strawberries .

(Haley James Scott) and , creating songs such as and James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) remains active in acting while also working behind the scenes as a director and producer.

One Tree Hill cast: Then and now revealed

One Tree Hill follows the lives of a close-knit group of teenagers in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, as they navigate the complexities of friendship, love, and ambition. Here are the main actors from the show and what they are doing now.

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott

Full name: Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray Date of birth: 24 August 1981

24 August 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Buffalo, New York, United States

Buffalo, New York, United States Profession: Actor, producer, former model

Actor Chad Michael Murray played Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill. Before joining the hit series, he appeared in TV shows and films such as Dawson's Creek, A Cinderella Story, and Gilmore Girls.

Murray has remained active in the entertainment industry, appearing in films and TV shows like Agent Carter, Riverdale, and Chosen. He has also worked as an executive producer on projects such as Other People's Children, Angel Falls Christmas, and the upcoming Just One Before I Die.

Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis

Full name: Sophia Anna Bush

Sophia Anna Bush Date of birth: 8 July 1982

8 July 1982 Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Pasadena, California, United States

Pasadena, California, United States Profession: Actress, activist

Sophia Bush is an American actress best known for her role as Brooke Davis in the TV series One Tree Hill. She appeared in films like John Tucker Must Die before gaining widespread recognition on the show, and also had guest roles in series such as North Shore early in her career.

After One Tree Hill, Bush transitioned to major television roles, starring in the Chicago franchise (Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, Chicago Med) and appearing in shows like Grey's Anatomy and Good Sam. She is also an activist, focusing on human rights issues and women's empowerment.

Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer

Full name: Hilarie Ros Burton

Hilarie Ros Burton Date of birth: 1 July 1982

1 July 1982 Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Sterling, Virginia, United States

Sterling, Virginia, United States Profession: Actress, producer

Hilarie Burton portrays Peyton Sawyer in One Tree Hill. She made her acting debut in 2002 after appearing in the TV series Dawson's Creek.

After the series ended, Burton continued acting, appearing in television series such as White Collar and Lethal Weapon, as well as an episode of The Walking Dead alongside her husband. She married actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2019, and the couple has two children together as of November 2024.

James Lafferty as Nathan Scott

Full name: James Martin Lafferty

James Martin Lafferty Date of birth: 25 July 1985

25 July 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)

40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Hemet, California, United States

Hemet, California, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer

James Lafferty is an actor, director, and film producer best known for portraying Nathan Scott in One Tree Hill, a role that made him one of the series' central characters.

After starring in One Tree Hill, Lafferty continued acting and has been featured in films and TV shows, including Lost on Purpose, Small Town Crime, and The Right Stuff. He also co-created and starred in the web series Everyone Is Doing Great alongside his former co-star, Stephen Colletti.

Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott

Full name: Bethany Joy Lenz

Bethany Joy Lenz Date of birth: 2 April 1981

2 April 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Hollywood, Florida, United States

Hollywood, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, musician

Bethany Joy Lenz plays Haley James Scott in One Tree Hill, the talented musician and devoted friend. Before her breakout role, Bethany Lenz had appeared in movies and TV shows, including Thinner, Guiding Light, and End of August.

Lenz continues to act and pursue her music career, with credits in shows such as Dexter and Pearson. She has released tracks such as Leaving Town Alive, Start It Up, and Desperate Gown.

Paul Johansson as Dan Scott

Full name: Paul Johansson

Paul Johansson Date of birth: 26 January 1964

26 January 1964 Age: 61 years old (as of 2025)

61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States

Spokane, Washington, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer

Paul Johansson portrayed Dan Scott in One Tree Hill, the complex and often ruthless patriarch whose actions significantly shaped the series' drama. Johansson began acting in the late 1980s with appearances in TV shows and films such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Santa Barbara, and The Last Dance.

After One Tree Hill, Johansson still thrives in acting. Some of his most recent credits include starring in films such as The Roaring Game, Topper, Marked Men, and the upcoming Q and The Dreamer Cinderella.

Antwon Tanner as Antwon' Skills' Tanner

Full name: Antwon Tanner

Antwon Tanner Date of birth: 14 April 1975

14 April 1975 Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)

50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actor

Antwon Tanner starred in One Tree Hill as Antwon "Skills" Taylor. Before joining the drama series, he was already a renowned actor, having been featured in films such as Moesha, Boston Public, and Sunset Park.

After One Tree Hill, Tanner continued appearing in films and television series, including A Witness to Murder, The Roaring Game, Black Jesus, and Get Shorty.

Barry Corbin as Coach Whitey

Full name: Leonard Barrie Corbin

Leonard Barrie Corbin Date of birth: 16 October 1940

16 October 1940 Age: 85 years old (as of 2025)

85 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Lamesa, Texas, United States

Lamesa, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Barry Corbin portrays Coach Whitey Durham in One Tree Hill. He had already established himself as a seasoned actor with notable roles in Northern Exposure, Urban Cowboy, and WarGames before joining the series.

After One Tree Hill, Corbin continued his prolific acting career, appearing in films and TV series such as Harsh Treatment, The Ranch, Young Sheldon, and The Valley. With over 220 acting credits, his most recent TV show is Tulsa King, and he has five upcoming projects.

Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott

Full name: Barbara Alyn Woods

Barbara Alyn Woods Date of birth: 11 March 1962

11 March 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)

63 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Actress

Barbara Woods played Deb Scott on One Tree Hill, the complicated and emotionally conflicted mother of Nathan Scott. She made her acting debut in 1988 with a minor role in Sable. Besides One Tree Hill, her other notable acting credits include The Waterdance and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show.

After the show, she continued her acting career, appearing in 55 films and TV shows. However, the actress has not acted since 2022, following her role in the TV series Chucky.

Barbara is a mother to actresses Natalie Alyn Lind and Emily Alyn Lind.

Robert Buckley as Clay Evans

Full name: Robert Earl Buckley

Robert Earl Buckley Date of birth: 2 May 1981

2 May 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Claremont, California, United States

Claremont, California, United States Profession: Actor

Robert Buckley portrays Clay Evans, the sports agent who becomes a central part of Nathan and Haley's family circle in One Tree Hill. He joined the series in Season 7 and played the role until the show ended.

After the show, he continued acting and has appeared in films and TV series, including iZombie, The Christmas Contract, Hart of Dixie, The Christmas House, and The Nine Lives of Christmas.

Robert has been married to actress Jenny Wade since 2018. The couple has two children as of November 2025.

Lee Norris as Marvin "Mouth" McFadden

Full name: Lee Michael Norris

Lee Michael Norris Date of birth: 25 September 1981

25 September 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Greenville, North Carolina, United States

Greenville, North Carolina, United States Profession: Actor

Lee Norris starred in One Tree Hill as Marvin “Mouth” McFadden, beginning as a recurring character before becoming a series regular. He made his acting debut as a child in the early ’90s on the TV series The Torkelsons.

After the teen drama ended, he appeared in other projects, including A Christmas Wish, Gone Girl, Girl Meets World, and the World War II film Greyhound. According to his IMDb profile, he has not acted since 2020.

Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott

Full name: Craig Eric Sheffer

Craig Eric Sheffer Date of birth: 23 April 1960

23 April 1960 Age: 65 years old (as of 2025)

65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: York, Pennsylvania, United States

York, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actor

Craig Sheffer played Keith Scott in One Tree Hill, appearing throughout the first three seasons before returning for later guest appearances. Before joining the series, he was already an established actor with notable roles in films such as Wings of Courage, Nightbreed, Family Law, and Fire in the Sky.

After his time on the show, Craig continued starring in films and TV series, including Code of Honor, American Horror Story, and Guns & Moses. The actor has one daughter, Willow Anwar.

Moira Kelly as Karen Roe

Full name: Moira Kelly

Moira Kelly Date of birth: 6 March 1968

6 March 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Profession: Actress

In One Tree Hill, Moira Kelly portrayed Karen Roe, Lucas Scott's devoted mother, who guided him through life in Tree Hill. Before her role on the show, the American actress had appeared in The Cutting Edge, The West Wing, and To Have & to Hold.

Moira continues to act and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Taken Back: Finding Haley, Deadly Sorority, and her recent credit, Love of the Irish. She is also involved in voice work, having contributed to The Lion King Read-Along and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Who is Taylor from One Tree Hill?

Taylor James is a recurring character on One Tree Hill, portrayed by Lindsey McKeon. She is Haley James Scott's rebellious older sister, known for her dramatic personality and complicated history with Nathan.

Who plays Felix in One Tree Hill?

Felix Taggaro is a seasonal character in the second season of One Tree Hill, played by Michael Copon. He is a transfer student at Tree Hill High, the older brother of Anna Taggaro, and Brooke Davis's neighbour and love interest, competing with Lucas Scott.

Which actor plays Gigi on One Tree Hill?

Gigi Silveri on One Tree Hill is portrayed by Kelsey Asbille, who was previously credited as Kelsey Chow. Kelsey Asbille appears as a minor character tied to the Silveri family storyline.

Some members of the One Tree Hill cast dated in real life. The only confirmed romantic relationships were between Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, who married in 2005 and divorced in 2006, and Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols, who dated on and off for several years.

Who is the richest cast member of One Tree Hill?

Sophia Bush is regarded as the richest cast member of One Tree Hill. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sophia's net worth is $11 million.

Many of the One Tree Hill cast have explored diverse paths in the entertainment industry since the show ended. They continue to engage audiences through acting, directing, music, and other creative ventures.

