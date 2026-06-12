President Tinubu renames Kaduna's Institute of Petroleum Studies after General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University to focus on Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology

Over 30 pro-democracy figures to receive national honours, including posthumous recognitions

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, recognising his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

The announcement was made during the President’s Democracy Day address, where he paid tribute to key figures who contributed to the country’s return to democratic governance.

Tinubu Renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute after Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

Source: UGC

New university to bear Yar’Adua’s name

Under the new designation, the institution will be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

Tinubu said the decision was part of efforts to acknowledge individuals who played significant roles in shaping modern democratic Nigeria.

“Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership,” the President said.

He added:

“In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.”

Tinubu recognises democracy heroes

The President also announced plans to confer national honours on more than 30 pro-democracy figures and military officers associated with the June 12 struggle.

According to him, the recognition will include posthumous honours for notable democracy advocates such as Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi.

Nigeria: Democracy Day tribute

Tinubu described the honours as part of a broader effort to preserve the legacy of those who helped strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria.

The full list of award recipients is expected to be released by the Federal Government in the coming days.

Full text of Tinubu Democracy Day message emerges

President Bola Tinubu has addressed Nigerians on the celebration of the 2026 Democracy Day in a statewide broadcast on Friday, June 12.

The president touched on several aspects of governors and mentioned retired soldiers who were part of the popular June 12 struggle.

Source: Legit.ng