Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Tinubu Renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute after Ex-Nigerian President
Nigeria

Breaking: Tinubu Renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute after Ex-Nigerian President

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • President Tinubu renames Kaduna's Institute of Petroleum Studies after General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
  • General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University to focus on Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology
  • Over 30 pro-democracy figures to receive national honours, including posthumous recognitions

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, recognising his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

The announcement was made during the President’s Democracy Day address, where he paid tribute to key figures who contributed to the country’s return to democratic governance.

Tinubu Renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute after Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
Tinubu Renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute after Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
Source: UGC

New university to bear Yar’Adua’s name

Under the new designation, the institution will be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Tinubu said the decision was part of efforts to acknowledge individuals who played significant roles in shaping modern democratic Nigeria.

Read also

Breaking: Presidency fires direct shots at Peter Obi ahead of 2027, “you failed for 8yrs”

“Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership,” the President said.

He added:

“In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.”

Tinubu recognises democracy heroes

The President also announced plans to confer national honours on more than 30 pro-democracy figures and military officers associated with the June 12 struggle.

According to him, the recognition will include posthumous honours for notable democracy advocates such as Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi.

Read also

APC governor declares no vacancy in Aso Rock, “They can even kidnap all of us.”

Nigeria: Democracy Day tribute

Tinubu described the honours as part of a broader effort to preserve the legacy of those who helped strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria.

The full list of award recipients is expected to be released by the Federal Government in the coming days.

Full text of Tinubu Democracy Day message emerges

President Bola Tinubu has addressed Nigerians on the celebration of the 2026 Democracy Day in a statewide broadcast on Friday, June 12.

The president touched on several aspects of governors and mentioned retired soldiers who were part of the popular June 12 struggle.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Bola Tinubu
Hot:
Banks Victor osimhen Gary owen Idice Alec kaleb