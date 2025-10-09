Where are the cast of Star Trek Voyager after the show ended?

The cast of Star Trek Voyager, led by Kate Mulgrew, Robert Beltran, Roxann Dawson, and Robert Duncan McNeill, took diverse paths after 2001. Some like Kate remain active in acting, while others like Roxann transitioned into directing, writing, and other creative ventures. Off-screen journeys reveal as much intrigue as the starship adventures fans remember.

The Star Trek Voyager cast: The Star Trek Voyager cast: Kate, Jeri, Ethan, Roxann, Garrett, Robert Picardo, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan, and Tim. Photo: CBS Photo Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jennifer Lien left Voyager due to personal issues and the producers' struggles with Kes’s storylines .

left due to and the producers' . Robert Beltran reprised Chakotay in Star Trek: Prodigy after years of steady acting.

reprised Chakotay in after years of steady acting. Roxann Dawson shifted from acting to directing.

Meet the cast of Star Trek Voyager

After the series ended in 2001, the legendary actors pursued different careers. Some continued to act in science fiction, while others transitioned into directing, producing, or creative work beyond television. Here are the main cast members of Star Trek: Voyager and their current pursuits.

1. Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway

Kate Mulgrew then (L) and now (R). Photo: @TrekCentral on Facebook, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 29 April 1955

29 April 1955 Place of birth: Dubuque, Iowa, USA

Dubuque, Iowa, USA Age : 70 years old (as of October 2025)

: 70 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 40

Kate Mulgrew led Voyager as its first female Starfleet captain. After Voyager, she starred as Red in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, earning an Emmy nomination. Later on, the American actress voiced Admiral Janeway in the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy (2021–2023).

She is also active in philanthropy and activism, supporting Alzheimer’s and ovarian cancer research. Kate Mulgrew married journalist Robert Egan in 1982, and they had two sons before divorcing in 1995. She later married Ohio politician Tim Hagan in 2000, but they later went separate ways.

2. Robert Beltran as Commander Chakotay

Robert Beltran then (L) and now (R). Photo: Getty Images, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 November 1953

19 November 1953 Place of birth : Bakersfield, California, USA

: Bakersfield, California, USA Age : 71 years old (as of October 2025)

: 71 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 41

Robert Beltran portrayed Chakotay, Janeway’s Native-American first officer. After Voyager, Beltran worked steadily in television and film. He had a recurring role on Big Love (2009–2011). In 2021, he reprised Chakotay by voicing the character in Star Trek: Prodigy.

He has spoken openly about his time on Voyager. In an interview with Trek News, he reflected on Chakotay’s character arc, saying that the most effective moments came from interpersonal relationships that showed growth, particularly between Chakotay and Captain Janeway. Robert Beltran is married and has one daughter named Marlena.

3. Roxann Dawson as Lieutenant B’Elanna Torres

Roxann Dawson then (L) and now (R). Photo: Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 September 1958

11 September 1958 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age : 67 years old (as of October 2025)

: 67 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 37

Roxann Dawson played B’Elanna, the half-Klingon engineer. After Voyager, Dawson transitioned to directing and writing. She directed episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise and many other hit series, including Lost, House, Heroes, The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy and The Orville.

In an interview with Bleeding Cool, she explained that she “didn’t feel a need to” return to Star Trek directing. Speaking about new projects, she said:

I think there's such wonderful and modern work being done there right now that we really can't categorise it in the way that we might have in the '90s. But no, I haven't really wanted to go back. I feel like I've been there, and I've done that, and I love moving on to other things. So that's where I am at with it.

Roxann Dawson married casting director Eric Dawson in 1994, and they have two daughters, Emma and Mia.

4. Robert Duncan McNeill as Lieutenant Tom Paris

Robert Duncan McNeill then (L) and now (R). Photo: Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 November 1964

9 November 1964 Place of birth: Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Age : 60 years old (as of October 2025)

: 60 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 30

Robert Duncan McNeill portrayed Tom Paris, Voyager’s pilot. Since Voyager ended, McNeill has become a prolific TV director and producer. He directed several episodes, including Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, Charmed, Enterprise, Supernatural, Chuck, The Orville, and Resident Alien.

In 2020, the Hollywood star co-founded The Delta Flyers, a Voyager rewatch podcast, with Garrett. He has three children with his first wife, Carol, and later remarried Rebecca Sims in 2021.

5. Ethan Phillips as Neelix

Ethan Phillips then (L) and now (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 February 1955

8 February 1955 Place of birth: Garden City, New York, USA

Garden City, New York, USA Age : 70 years old (as of October 2025)

: 70 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 40

Ethan Phillips played Neelix, the Talaxian morale officer and cook. After Voyager, Phillips resumed character roles on TV and in film. He guest-starred in series such as Providence, Touched by an Angel, JAG, Las Vegas, Boston Legal, and appeared in movies including Bad Santa (2003) and The Island (2005).

Ethan Phillips has also written and performed music, and in 1999, he co-wrote The Star Trek Cookbook. He also worked in animation, voicing characters in The Wild Thornberrys Movie and Rugrats Go Wild!.

6. Robert Picardo as The Doctor (EMH)

Robert Picardo then (L) and now (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Joy Malone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27 October 1953

27 October 1953 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Age : 71 years old (as of October 2025)

: 71 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 41

Robert Picardo portrayed the Emergency Medical Hologram (the Doctor). In a long career before and since, he had notable roles on China Beach and The Wonder Years. After Voyager, Robert Picardo became well known to Stargate fans as Dr. Richard Woolsey.

The actor had a recurring role on Stargate SG-1 (2004–07) and later joined Stargate Atlantis (2008), where he took command of Atlantis in the final season. Picardo continued to appear in television and film, guesting on shows such as ER, The West Wing, and Law & Order.

Beyond acting, he built a career as a singer and author, publishing singing instruction books and a 2015 memoir, All Is Well. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Linda, and their two daughters.

7. Tim Russ as Lieutenant Tuvok

Tim Russ then (L) and now (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive,Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 June 1956

22 June 1956 Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA

Washington, D.C., USA Age : 69 years old (as of October 2025)

: 69 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 39

Tim Russ played Tuvok, Voyager’s Vulcan chief of security. After Voyager, Russ has worked as an actor, director and musician. In 2000, he released a world-music album, Kushangaza, and in 2003, he co-created the Trek fan film Roddenberry on Patrol, where he featured many original cast members.

Tim Russ continued acting with small roles on ER, NCIS, and iCarly, and held a recurring part on Samantha Who?, produced by fellow Voyager star Robert Duncan McNeill. He also contributed to fan projects, including voicing Admiral Tuvok in Star Trek Online expansions.

8. Garrett Richard as Ensign Harry Kim

Garrett Richard then (L) and now (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 December 1968

15 December 1968 Place of birth: Riverside, California, USA

Riverside, California, USA Age : 56 years old (as of October 2025)

: 56 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 26

Garrett played Harry Kim, Voyager’s enthusiastic young operations officer. After the series, he appeared in independent films such as Demon Island and the mini-series Into the West. The actor was also featured in fan projects like Star Trek: Of Gods and Men (2006). In 2020, he co-founded The Delta Flyers podcast with Robert Duncan McNeill.

9. Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Jeri Ryan then (L) and now (R). Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 February 1968

22 February 1968 Place of birth: Munich, West Germany (to American parents)

Munich, West Germany (to American parents) Age : 57 years old (as of October 2025)

: 57 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 29

Jeri Ryan joined Voyager in Season 4 as Seven of Nine, a former Borg drone. After the series concluded, Ryan became a genre star. She won a Saturn Award for her role as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager in 2001. In 2024, she won a second Saturn Award for her reprisal of the role in Star Trek: Picard.

She married entertainment lawyer Jack Ryan in 1991, but they divorced in 1999. Jeri is a mother of two: a son named Alex and a daughter, Gisele.

10. Jennifer Lien as Kes

Jennifer Lien then (L) and poses during Creation Entertainment's Grand Slam XI: The Sci-Fi Summit - Day Onein in 2003. Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 August 1974

24 August 1974 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Age : 51 years old (as of October 2025)

: 51 years old (as of October 2025) Age during filming: 21

Jennifer Lien played Kes, the Ocampa medical assistant, in Voyager Seasons 1–3. After leaving the series, she made a handful of TV and film appearances, including voicing Agent L in Men in Black: The Series and acting in SLC Punk! and American History X.

The actress also produced and voiced characters in the animated series Battle Force: Andromeda (2002). Lien married director Phil, and they had a son in 2002.

In later years, she stepped away from acting and has lived quietly in Tennessee. Her personal life has faced difficulties, with several arrests between 2012 and 2019, though most charges were later dismissed.

Who got fired from Voyager?

Jennifer Lien, who played Kes, was released from Star Trek: Voyager. The decision came from a mix of her personal struggles affecting performance and the producers’ plan to introduce Seven of Nine as a new character.

Why did Star Trek: Voyager end so abruptly?

Voyager ended abruptly because Paramount shifted resources to launch Enterprise. The show's episodic style made a serialised conclusion harder to build, and the final production rushed through multiple story arcs.

Why did they write Neelix out of Voyager?

Writers concluded Neelix's story because his role as a Delta Quadrant guide was complete. They wrote him staying with other Talaxians to give the character closure and a meaningful purpose beyond Voyager’s journey.

Why did Jennifer Lien leave Star Trek: Voyager?

Jennifer Lien's departure was tied to creative and personal reasons. The film producers struggled to develop Kes's character, and her contract was not renewed. At the same time, personal challenges affected her work, which factored into the decision.

What did Jeri Ryan do after Voyager?

Jeri Ryan continued acting. He starred in Boston Public, Shark, and Body of Proof. She also appeared in Leverage, Helix, and returned to Star Trek as Seven of Nine in Picard seasons 1 and 3.

How old was Jeri Ryan during Voyager?

Jeri was 29 when she joined Voyager in 1997 and 35 when the show ended in 2001. The actress was born on 22 February 1968.

What happened with Jennifer Lien?

Jennifer Lien stepped away from acting after the early 2000s. In later years, she faced multiple legal and mental health issues, including arrests between 2012 and 2019, before retreating to a private life in Tennessee.

Majority of the Star Trek Voyager cast transitioned into directing, writing, and producing, while others reprised their roles in later Trek projects. Their legacy showcases how the series shaped careers and left a lasting mark on science fiction storytelling.

Legit.ng recently published another post about Mary Poppins cast whereabouts after the show. The cast included stars like Julie Andrews, David Tomlinson, and Glynis Johns.

The Mary Poppins cast members’ careers and lives unfolded in different ways after the film's 1964 release. Read on to discover where the talented actors are now.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng