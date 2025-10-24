Inside the life of Olivia, Luke Weaver’s wife and partner off the field

Olivia Weaver is widely recognised as Luke Weaver’s wife. The couple began dating in 2013 and married in December 2016. They have two children, a son and a daughter, and Olivia has been a constant source of support throughout Luke’s baseball career.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Smith Weaver Date of birth 17 January Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida, United States Current residence Tallahassee, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Penny Mills Smith Mother Debbie Smith Reardon Siblings Gage Smith Marital status Married Husband Luke Weaver Children Lyla Mae, Landon University Florida State University

Luke Weaver's wife: Olivia's early life and background

Olivia was born on 17 January in Tallahassee, Florida, United States, according to her Facebook profile. Her parents are Debbie Smith Reardon and Penny Mills Smith, an American real estate agent who currently works as a realtor sales associate at Frog Realty.

Olivia's parents have been married since 22 April 1989, and they live in Tallahassee, Florida, United States.

She grew up alongside her brother named Gage Smith. Gage married Jenna Smith, a marketing representative at Preferred Managing Agency, on 18 November 2017.

The celebrity wife attended Florida State University, where she later met Luke.

Inside Luke Weaver and Olivia's relationship

Olivia and Luke started dating in May 2013 when they were both students at Florida State. They got engaged two years later and married on 10 December 2016, in Tallahassee.

On 15 May 2015, Luke Weaver took to Instagram to celebrate two years together with Olivia, sharing a heartfelt message about their relationship. He wrote:

Happy Two Years to the most amazing, perfect, wonderful, awesome, incredible well... You get the point These past 2 years have been the best of my life and I can't wait for infinity more with you. I love you goober forever and always

In a June 2024 interview with the New York Post, the baseball player described their relationship as perfectly balanced, with each of them bringing out the best in the other. He said:

We have a very similar personality. We’re goofy, we like a lot of the same things, we are fire and ice when it comes to certain things, and we balance out each other in those ways. She always knows what to say, even though she feels like it’s the wrong thing (chuckle). She helps me stay even-keeled and humble throughout any success or failures, and challenges me on a daily basis to be myself.

In a January 2018 interview with Sports Spectrum, Luke candidly spoke about his baptism experience and shared how much her presence and support meant to him.

Deep down I thought it would be really cool to be baptized by a mentor of mine, and of course I wanted Olivia by my side.....Having Olivia next to me, while Adam was dunking me, meant everything to me. She’s a huge part of every aspect of my life and having her there with me at that moment, just like every other moment, was incredible

Does Olivia and Luke Weaver have children?

Olivia and Luke Weaver have two children, a daughter, Lyla Mae and a son, Landon. Their firstborn, Lyla Mae, was born on 14 October 2019. While still speaking to the New York Post, Luke describes fatherhood as:

Something where we see amazing highs and we see some tough lows. The grind is real, it’s alive, and it’s beautiful at the same time. I think it’s just like a real thunderstorm — it could be scary, it could be tough sometimes, but when you’re in the right mindset and the right setting, it could just be a really peaceful, relaxing time watching a movie and reading a book. So it just has beautiful ends to both sides.

The American baseball player also gave some insights about who his daughter Lyla was, saying:

She’s a lot like me — she’s goofy, she’s very independent, she’s a leader, she’s very strong-willed, she’s got a good mix of mom and dad. She’s someone that I don’t necessarily worry about when it comes to breaking into the world at the right time, but I wonder what this is going to look like because there are some things where you’re curious on how it blossoms.

Olivia supports Luke's baseball career on and off the field

Olivia Weaver supports Luke’s baseball career, both on and off the field. Off the field, she helps him stay rested, follow routines, and stay positive during the season.

On the field, Olivia frequently attends games to support her husband, from his time at the collegiate level to his professional career, including his time with the New York Yankees.

Luke often credits Olivia for helping him stay humble and balanced through the ups and downs of his baseball career. In a May 2024 interview with YES Network, Luke thanked Olivia for helping him adjust to fatherhood and the baseball season by allowing him extra rest. He said:

The wife’s good about allowing me to get a couple extra Z’s in the morning and getting ready for each day,

FAQs

What is Olivia Weaver known for? Olivia Weaver is known for being the wife of MLB pitcher Luke Weaver and for supporting him throughout his baseball career. Where is Olivia from? She was born in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. Does Olivia Weaver have siblings? The celebrity wife has a brother named Gage Smith. Where did Olivia Weaver go to college? Olivia attended Florida State University. Is Olivia Weaver married? Olivia Weaver has been married to Luke Weaver since 10 December 2016. How long have Olivia and Luke Weaver been together? The couple have been together for over a decade, since 2013. Does Luke Weaver have kids? The famous athlete and his wife, Olivia Weaver, have two children: a daughter named Lyla Mae, and a son name Landon. Where does Luke Weaver’s family live? The professional baseball pitcher resides in Tallahassee, Florida, United States, with his wife and children.

Luke Weaver’s wife, Olivia Weaver, is a key part of his life both on and off the field. The couple has been together for over a decade, since 2013, and they share two children. They both attended Florida State University, where they first met.

