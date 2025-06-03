The Drive Me Crazy cast now: A look at the cast's journeys several years later

The Drive Me Crazy movie was released in 1999 and it featured a talented cast. Key Drive Me Crazy cast members like Melissa Joan Hart have continued successful acting careers, while others, such as Adrian Grenier, have taken temporary breaks from acting. Discover what each actor is into now.

Some of Drive Me Crazy cast members: (from far left) Gabriel Carpenter, Melissa Joan Hart, Adrian Grenier, and Ali Larter. Photo: Ron Galella Collection, SGranitz/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Drive Me Crazy follows two teenage neighbours, Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian Grenier, as they navigate the murky waters of adolescent romance.

follows two teenage neighbours, as they navigate the murky waters of adolescent romance. Melissa Joan Hart has continued to take on major roles, just like her cast member, Ali Larter.

Supporting cast members, such as Mark Webber and Kris Park, have also advanced their careers since appearing in the drama.

Following his legal troubles, Stephen Collins left the limelight completely, opting for a quiet life in Iowa.

Where are the Drive Me Crazy cast now?

While some of the film's cast members have gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood, others have seemingly fallen off the face of the earth. This deep dive uncovers the personal and professional lives of each cast member after the release of the high school drama.

1. Melissa Joan Hart as Nicole Maris

Melissa Joan Hart was pictured on a Sabrina the Teenage Witch poster (L). The actress attended the Variety Power of Women: Nashville (R). Photo: @hollywoodboxuk, Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Melissa Joan Hart

: Melissa Joan Hart Date of birth : 18 April 1976

: 18 April 1976 Age : 49 years as of 2025

: 49 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Smithtown, New York, United States

: Smithtown, New York, United States Profession: Actress, director, entrepreneur

The show's star, Melissa Joan Hart, has remained a mainstay performer on screens around the world. Most recently, she has made an appearance on Destino Soñado: Un Viaje Sorpresa, a Bravo reality TV show.

After the 1999 picture, the blonde actress starred in Killing the Competition, Dirty Little Secret, God's Not Dead 2, Melissa & Joey, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Rent Control and other films and television shows. She has appeared on live TV shows such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

2. Adrian Grenier as Chase Hammond

Adrian Grenier pictured on the set of Drive Me Crazy (L). The actor attended a Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala (R). Photo: @skinsplace on X(Twitter), Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Adrian Sean Grenier

: Adrian Sean Grenier Date of birth : 10 July 1976

: 10 July 1976 Age : 48 years as of May 2025

: 48 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States

: Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States Profession: Former actor, producer, director, entrepreneur

Before temporarily stepping away from acting, Adrian Grenier cemented his place in the American entertainment scene with performances in Entourage, The Devil Wears Prada, Marauders, Arsenal, and Clickbait, among others.

The former entertainer turned entrepreneur ventured into finance, health, water, beer and food through investments. In 2019, he founded DuContra Ventures, a venture capital fund.

Speaking on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Adrian Grenier who recently had his second child said the following on why she quit acting:

I decided I was going to live closer to nature and commit to my wife, and have a family and have a child, which I'm so excited about.

3. Stephen Collins as Mr Maris

Stephen Collins attended the 2012 David Lynch Foundation Night of Comedy at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stephen Weaver Collins

: Stephen Weaver Collins Date of birth : 1 October 1947

: 1 October 1947 Age : 77 years as of May 2025

: 77 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Des Moines, Iowa, United States

: Des Moines, Iowa, United States Profession: Former actor

According to Daily Mail, Stephen Collins lives a quiet life in Fairfield, Iowa, in the United States. He is married to little-known Jenny Nagel.

Collins' fame as an All-American dad fell off quickly after revelations of his dark past. In 2012, Collins, who played Nicole Maris's father on Drive Me Crazy, confessed to molesting at least three minors.

Although an investigation was opened against him, he was not prosecuted for the crimes due to the statute of limitations. Since then, the on-screen dad has not appeared in any films or shows.

4. Ali Larter as Dulcie

Ali Larter pictured on the set of Drive Me Crazy (L). The actress attended the 2025 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Landman Screening (R). Photo: @Mabellonghettl, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Alison Elizabeth Larter

: Alison Elizabeth Larter Date of birth : 28 February 1976

: 28 February 1976 Age : 49 years as of 2025

: 49 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, United States

: Cherry Hill Township, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress, former model

Ali Larter is a longtime favourite for audiences around the world. As of May 2025, she is a cast member of Landman, a recently renewed television series. The former American model who co-stars as Angela Norris in the series is set to return in Season 2.

Ali Larter did not stop acting, but moved away from Hollywood for a quieter life in Idaho. Since appearing on Drive Me Crazy, she has played various roles in Resident Evil, Final Destination, American Outlaws, Legally Blonde, and Obsessed.

5. Susan May Pratt as Alicia DeGressario

Susan May Pratt pictured on the set of Drive Me Crazy (L). The actress attended the 2019 musical parody of 10 Things I Hate About You (R). Photo: @nickmoutvic, Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Susan May Pratt

: Susan May Pratt Date of birth : 8 February 1974

: 8 February 1974 Age : 51 years as of 2025

: 51 years as of 2025 Place of birth : East Lansing, Michigan, United States

: East Lansing, Michigan, United States Profession: Actress, dancer

Since 2023, CSI Cyber star Susan May Pratt has not appeared in any productions. However, she is expected to star in upcoming films such as Lower Lake and Poslední z Aporveru as per her IMDb profile.

In February 2024, her husband, Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, passed away after an ALS diagnosis. She left acting temporarily to take care of her husband. At the time of writing, she helps raise funds to cure ALS through Team Kenny apparel on Punk Army and Team Kenny on the ALS Network.

6. Gabriel Carpenter as Brad Seldon

Gabriel Carpenter attended the Monique Lhuillier Store Opening in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: J. Vespa/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gabriel Peter Carpenter

: Gabriel Peter Carpenter Date of birth : 20 November 1977

: 20 November 1977 Age : 47 years as of May 2025

: 47 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Huntington, New York, United States

: Huntington, New York, United States Profession: Former actor

At the time of this writing, Gabriel Carpenter, who plays Brad Seldon, Nicole Maris' love interest on Drive Me Crazy, has not appeared in any films or television shows. However, his IMDb profile suggests that he will appear in the 2025 Todd Smoller production, I Am Not Zach.

7. Kris Park as Ray Neeley

Kris Park pictured on the set of Drive Me Crazy (L). The actor attended the 2001 Venice Rain Photo Call (R). Photo: @AnalyticsMetaAppInternal, J. Vespa/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Kris Park

: Kris Park Profession: Actor

After his first major role as Chase Hammond's close friend, Kris Park received twenty acting credits. As per his IMDb profile, he is expected to make a return to the big screen playing Eric Lovborg in Hedda Gabler, a romance thriller.

Most recently, he has appeared in Fatal Pulse, Other Monsters, Roach Motel, and Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey.

8. Mark Webber as Dave Ednasi

Mark Webber pictured on the set of Drive Me Crazy (L). The actor attended the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival (R). Photo: @AnalyticsMetaAppInternal, Dominik Bindl/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Mark Allen Webber

: Mark Allen Webber Date of birth : 19 July 1980

: 19 July 1980 Age : 44 years as of May 2025

: 44 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker, teacher, writer

As per his social media accounts, the Drive Me Crazy cast member is an active parent and filmmaker. Webber is married to Australian actress and model Teresa Palmer, with whom he is raising six children.

He is the founder of The Movie Makers Collective, a platform that aims to empower artists by offering mentorship and hands-on courses. He has acted, directed and produced films such as Trigger Warning, The Place of No Words, Inheritance, and The Lie.

9. Mark Metcalf as Mr. Rope

Mark Metcalf attended the 2nd annual Grand Slam Charity Jam at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Mike McGinnis

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mark Metcalf

: Mark Metcalf Date of birth : 11 March 1946

: 11 March 1946 Age : 79 years as of 2025

: 79 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Findlay, Ohio, United States

: Findlay, Ohio, United States Profession: Actress, producer, writer

Mark Metcalf plays a junior high school teacher in Drive Me Crazy. The actor, producer and writer is an avid nature and animal lover, a virtue fans admire through his social media and Substack posts.

He was a long-time figure in Buffy, The Vampire Slayer, and played in popular films such as Mad Men, Star Trek: Voyager, Melrose Place, and Seinfeld. Most recently, he has produced and directed films such as The Field, What Is Done, and A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

10. Keri Lynn Pratt as Dee Vine

Keri Lynn Pratt attended the 1999 Premiere of Drive Me Crazy (L). The actress attended the 2009 New York premiere of The Box (R). Photo: SGranitz/WireImage, Jim Spellman/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Keri Lynn Pratt

: Keri Lynn Pratt Date of birth : 23 September 1978

: 23 September 1978 Age : 46 years as of May 2025

: 46 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Concord, New Hampshire, United States

: Concord, New Hampshire, United States Profession: Actress

Keri Lynn Pratt debuted her acting career playing Dee Vine on Drive Me Crazy. Since then, the has played various roles in films such as The Originals, The Trouble with the Truth, Hell and Mr Fudge, and Life on Mars.

11. Faye Grant as Mrs. Maris

Faye Grant attended the 1999 Drive Me Crazy premiere (L). The actress attended the 2008 premiere of My Best Friend's Girl (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Faye Elizabeth Yoe

: Faye Elizabeth Yoe Date of birth : 16 July 1957

: 16 July 1957 Age : 67 years as of May 2025

: 67 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : St. Clair Shores, Michigan, United States

: St. Clair Shores, Michigan, United States Profession: Actress, film director

Veteran actress Faye Grant, who played Nicole Maris' mother, has not made public appearances or announcements on recent work. Most recently, she played Mary Maple in Affairs of State, a mystery thriller centred around presidential campaigns in the United States.

12. William Converse-Roberts as Mr Hammond

William Converse-Roberts makes an appearance on the Devoted Husband, Loving Father episode on Sisters, an American TV series. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Converse-Roberts

: William Converse-Roberts Place of birth : Needham, Massachusetts, United States

: Needham, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Actor, director

While William Converse-Roberts plays a minor role in Drive Me Crazy, his contribution as Chase Hammond's father can not be understated. With 40 acting and directing credits, the American actor has not been short of work since leaving Drive Me Crazy. He appeared in The Practice, Bandits, The District, Diagnosis Murder, Firefly, Any Day Now, and Kate Brasher.

Did Nicole and Chase end up together?

Chase and Nicole do end up together by the time of their school's Centennial Dance.

Where is Adrian from Drive Me Crazy now?

Adrian Grenier, who played a key role in Drive Me Crazy, is actively involved in entrepreneurship, environmental conservation efforts and impact investing through his companies, Earth Speed Media and DuContra Ventures.

Who is Chase's girlfriend in Drive Me Crazy?

In the movie, Chase dated Dulcie, played by Ali Larter. However, she leaves him for a socially conscious college student, a move that inspires Chase's fake relationship with Nicole, setting in motion the film's storyline.

The Drive Me Crazy cast brought together diverse talents across ages. The high school drama featured veteran actors such as William Converse-Roberts and Faye Grant, and budding young actors who have become established actors in the entertainment industry today. These include Ali Larter, Adrian Grenier, Melissa Joan Hart, and Mark Webber.

