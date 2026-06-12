Thomas Partey will miss Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama after Canada refused his visa application

FIFA confirmed the decision rests with host governments and not with the world football body

The Black Stars midfielder faces multiple sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom, all of which he denies

Ghana have been dealt a major setback ahead of their opening game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after midfielder Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada.

The former Arsenal star, who currently plays for Villarreal, will be unavailable when the Black Stars begin their campaign against Panama at Toronto’s BMO Field on June 17 after Canadian authorities rejected his visa application.

Josh Sheehan of Wales is challenged by Thomas Partey of Ghana during the international friendly match on June 02, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Ryan Hiscott

Source: Getty Images

Partey had been named in Ghana’s World Cup squad and travelled with the rest of the team to the United States earlier this month. The 32-year-old arrived in Washington D.C. on June 4 before the squad moved to their training base in Rhode Island.

However, the experienced midfielder will now be forced to sit out the opening fixture in Canada, although he remains eligible to feature in Ghana’s remaining Group L matches against England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

FIFA confirms visa refusal

In a statement to New York Times, FIFA explained that immigration matters remain the responsibility of host countries.

The world football governing body said:

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government.”

The statement continued:

“FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Canada’s official guidelines state that individuals who have committed or been convicted of crimes may be barred from entering the country. While Partey has been charged, he has not been convicted and is still awaiting trial.

Charges hanging over Partey

The Ghana international was initially charged by London’s Metropolitan Police in July 2025 with five counts of sexual assaults and one count of sexual assault.

In September last year, he pleaded not guilty to those accusations. Further legal troubles followed in February this year when he was hit with two additional sexual assaults charges involving another complainant. He again denied the allegations in April.

Thomas Partey after a hearing of his sexual assault case at Southwark Crown Court on April 13, 2026 in London. Photo by Jordan Peck

Source: Getty Images

The eight charges in total relate to four women and concern alleged incidents said to have occurred between 2020 and 2022.

According to BBC, detectives began investigating the midfielder after receiving a complaint in February 2022, while another separate investigation was launched following allegations reported to police in August 2025.

The case is scheduled to be heard at Southwark Crown Court in London. Although proceedings were initially expected to begin in November, reports suggest the trial may now be delayed until early 2027.

Under the terms of his bail conditions, Partey is required to notify authorities whenever he intends to travel abroad.

Canada insists on security rules

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had earlier stressed that security considerations remain paramount.

In a statement previously issued to The New York Times, the agency said:

“We can, however, state that the safety and security of Canadians is our priority as we welcome FIFA World Cup participants and visitors from around the world.”

It added:

“That is why IRCC applies its rules consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament.”

The agency further explained:

“IRCC officers are trained decision makers who assess an individual’s eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration laws. If they believe that an individual could pose a security risk, they may decide to deny them entry.”

Partey featured throughout legal process

Despite the ongoing criminal proceedings, Partey continued playing professional football.

He made 35 Premier League appearances during his final season with Arsenal before joining Villarreal, where he featured 32 times during the 2025-26 campaign.

His current contract with the Spanish club expires later this month, although an option exists to extend his stay by another year.

The absence of one of Ghana’s most experienced players is likely to represent a significant blow for the Black Stars, who were hoping to make a strong start at the tournament.

Otto Addo’s side will now face Panama without the midfielder before taking on England and Croatia in their remaining group matches.

CAF backs Ghana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message of support to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are among the 10 African nations representing the continent at the tournament being staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng