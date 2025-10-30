Christopher Cody Rogers in the spotlight: His background and how he got here

Christopher Cody Rogers is an American director, writer and actor known for his work in The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and Loneliness. He is also known for being the only child of country music legend Kenny Rogers and actress Marianne Gordon.

Christopher Cody Rogers was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Rogers and his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon.

His parents divorced in 1993 after being married for 16 years.

after being married for 16 years. Cody is known for directing the short films Loneliness (2017) and Two If By Sea (2018), and has appeared in an episode of Reno 911!

Full name Christopher Cody Rogers Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1981 Age 43 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′10″ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Kenny Rogers Mother Marianne Gordon Siblings Carole, Kenny Rogers Jr., Justin Charles Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Monica Pang Profession Actor, director

Exploring Christopher Cody Rogers’ background

Christopher Cody Rogers was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Born three weeks early at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, Christopher faced an early health scare. He suffered from hyaline membrane disease, a respiratory disorder, but successfully overcame the condition.

Christopher's birth provided a fresh opportunity for the musician to be a more dedicated parent. In a 1982 interview with People, Rogers expressed that he wanted to be more involved in Christopher’s life than he had been with his older children, Carole Lynne and Kenny Jr. He said:

As you try to get ahead, it’s too easy to think that these kids are still going to be kids tomorrow and that once you get your current project done, you’ll spend some time with them. Then you say, ‘Well, he’s still a child, after all, so I’ll go ahead and get one more project done.’ The next thing you know the child is grown up and you can’t relate to him at all.

The late musician also noted that his greatest achievement in 1981 was his son Christopher, saying:

Every day, I see what he's doing that he didn't do the day before. I know the hard way that we cannot recapture this age, and I'm not missing those things because I don't think I'm going to have another chance.

Christopher Cody Rogers’ parents: a love story that couldn’t last

Christopher Cody Rogers is the only child of Kenny Rogers and his former wife, Marianne Gordon. His parents divorced in 1993 after being married for 16 years. In a 2006 interview with The Independent, Kenny Rogers revealed that his marriage to Marianne began to fall apart after the birth of their son, Christopher Cody Rogers, eventually leading to their divorce. He said:

Everything was fine until our son Christopher was born, but I wouldn’t want him to take any responsibility for this. That’s when Marianne stopped touring with me and stayed home to take care of him, and when I came home from touring or playing in a tennis tournament, I found that our lifestyles were clashing.

Despite his parents' divorce, Christopher maintained a close bond with his father throughout his life. After Kenny Rogers' health declined, according to Close Weekly, Christopher visited his father frequently to ensure he was alright.

Christopher Cody Rogers' father was the legendary country music singer known for timeless hits, including The Gambler and Islands in the Stream. His mother was an actress known for her roles in films like Rosemary's Baby and appearances on the TV show Hee Haw. His father died on 20 March 2020, at the age of 81.

The Rogers family tree: meet Christopher’s half-siblings

Christopher Cody Rogers has four half-siblings from his father, Kenny Rogers’s previous marriages. His half-sister, Carole Lynne Rogers, is from Kenny’s first marriage to Janice Gordon, while his half-brother, Kenny Rogers Jr., is from his third marriage to Margo Anderson. He also has twin half-brothers, Jordan and Justin Rogers, from Kenny’s fifth marriage to Wanda Miller.

What does Christopher Cody do for a living?

While many expected him to follow directly in his father’s musical footsteps, Christopher took a different route. He pursued a career in acting and directing. According to his IMDb profile, he worked as a writer and director on numerous short films, including Park (2017), Loneliness (2017), and Two If By Sea (2018).

In 2018, he also directed the vertical version of Blake Shelton’s music video Turnin’ Me On.

As an actor, Rogers made early appearances in films that featured his father, including Six Pack (1982), where he played a baby, and The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw (1991), in which he appeared as a street urchin. He also guest-starred in a 2004 episode of the comedy series Reno 911! as a Locked Out Frat Boy.

As a toddler, he also appeared in the TV movie documentary Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember. As of this writing, Christopher Cody Rogers has largely remained out of the public eye. Unlike his famous parents, he has not sought the same level of public attention.

Who is Christopher Rogers? He is an American actor, director, and filmmaker best known as the son of legendary country singer Kenny Rogers and actress Marianne Gordon. Where is Christopher Cody Rogers from? Christopher was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Christopher Cody Rogers' age? The American filmmaker is 43 years old as of 2025. He was born on 4 December 1981. Who are Christopher Cody Rogers' parents? His parents are Kenny Rogers, the late country music icon, and Marianne Gordon, a famous actress. What is Christopher Cody Rogers's ethnicity? The actor is of Irish and Native American heritage through his father and Caucasian descent through his mother. How many children does Kenny Rogers have? Kenny Rogers had five children: Carole Lynne, Kenny Rogers Jr., Christopher Cody Rogers, and twins Jordan and Justin Rogers. Is Christopher Cody Rogers married? The actor has not publicly shared details about his relationship or marital status; therefore, he is presumed single. Has Christopher Cody Rogers been in any movies? He appeared in Six Pack (1982), The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw (1991), and Park (2017), among others. Where is Christopher Cody Rogers now? Christopher Cody Rogers keeps a private life but continues to work in the film industry as an actor and director. How tall is Christopher Cody Rogers? Kenny Rogers' son stands at 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Christopher Cody Rogers has made a name for himself as an actor and director, creating short films like Park (2017), Loneliness (2017), and Two If By Sea (2018). Born to Kenny Rogers and Marianne Gordon, he chose to focus on film rather than music. However, Cody has largely stayed out of the limelight, and little is known about his personal life.

