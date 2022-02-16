Alexis Marie’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, sister, boyfriend

Alexis Marie is a social media personality from the United States. Her TikTok account has helped her gain tremendous success by allowing her to upload lip-sync and dance videos. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs about her fashion, household routines, and daily activities.

Alexis Marie leaning on a white BMW. Photo: @alexismarie

Source: Instagram

Alexis started her YouTube journey in 2017. She is currently a popular figure on social media platforms with a huge fanbase. Have a look at her bio to find out interesting details about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Alexis Marie

: Alexis Marie Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 3 March 2002

: 3 March 2002 Age : 19 years (as of 2022)

: 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mexican- Caucasian

: Mexican- Caucasian Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 125

: 125 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 32-26-35

: 32-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-66-88

: 81-66-88 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Marianne Marie Machado

: Marianne Marie Machado Father : Marie

: Marie Siblings : 3

: 3 Sister : Rachael, Viki and Dez Machado

: Rachael, Viki and Dez Machado Profession: Social media influencer and YouTuber

Alexis Marie's biography

Alexis Marie enjoys nature. Photo: @alexismarie

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born on 3rd March 2002, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her father is a businessman, while her mother Marianne Machado is a housewife.

Alexis Marie's sisters are Dez Machado, Rachael, and Viki. Dez Machado is also a YouTuber and social media personality.

How old is Alexis Marie?

As of 2022, Alexis Marie's age is 19 years old.

What is Alexis Marie's zodiac?

Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Alexis Marie's ethnicity?

Alexis' ethnicity is half Mexican and half white.

Career

Ashley Matheson is a popular internet personality due to her unique videos. She launched her YouTube channel on 29th August 2017 and posted her first video on 20th May 2018.

In addition, she posts various content featuring her boyfriend and friends. The channel currently has 460 thousand subscribers. She is also active on TikTok and has uploaded many videos, attracting more than 522 thousand followers and 27 million likes.

Her TikTok videos mostly consist of her teaching her partner how to dance. She also posts lip-syncs and makeup tutorials. The TikTok star is also active on Instagram and Twitter, but her social media pages are yet to be verified.

Who is Alexis Marie's boyfriend?

The YouTuber enjoying a cool moment at the beach. Photo: @alexismarie

Source: Instagram

Currently, the YouTuber is in a relationship. However, she has not revealed her partner's name to the public. Alexis Marie's boyfriend has appeared in most of her YouTube and TikTok videos.

According to her recent video, it seems the content creator is planning to move to Mexico with her boyfriend. His boyfriend's family stays in Mexico.

What is Alexis Marie's height?

She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms). The YouTuber's body measurements are 32-26-35 inches (81-66-88 centimetres). Alexis has dark brown eyes and hair.

Alexis Marie has made it big on social media at a young age. Her content has earned her a considerable following, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

