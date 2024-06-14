Bethany Joy Lenz's husband: The truth about Michael Galeotti

Michael Galeotti is an American musician, keyboardist, and celebrity ex-spouse. He is known as the keyboardist for the band Enation. His fame increased when he married Bethany Joy Lenz, an American actress and singer-songwriter. Bethany has appeared in films such as Royal Matchmaker, One Tree Hill, and Just My Type. What is known about Bethany Joy Lenz's husband?

Bethany Joy Lenz and her ex-husband (L). The actress posing in a blue dress (R).Photo: @kaptainkush, @msbethanyjoylenz on X(Twitter), Instagram (modified by author)

Michael Galeotti started being recognised in 2004 when he joined the Enation band as a keyboardist. However, his 2005 marriage to Bethany Joy Lenz increased his fame tremendously. They were married in 2005, though their union ended in divorce in 2012.

Full name Michael Galeotti Gender Male Date of birth 28 August 1984 Age 39 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Long Island, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bethany Joy Lenz Children 1 Profession Musician

Who is Bethany Joy Lenz's ex-husband?

He was born in Long Island, New Jersey, United States of America. What is Michael Galeotti's age? He is 39 years old as of June 2024. The musician was born on 28 August 1984. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Top-5 facts about Michael Galeotti. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images (modified by author)

Career

He teamed up with Amber Sweeney and joined the Enation band in 2004. The band is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and was formed in 2003 by brothers Jonathan Jackson and Richard Lee Jackson. He was the band's keyboardist until 2012 when he left the band.

Enation is known for albums such as Young World's Riot, Ultraviolet Empire, and World In Flight. He shot into stardom after marrying the famous singer-songwriter Bethany Joy Lenz.

Bethany Joy sang one of Enation's songs, Feel This, on the album World in Flight. The song was used during the 5th season finale of the One Tree Hill TV show. She is also known for her songs Crazy Girls, Songs in My Pocket, Close To You, and Never Gonna Be. She has been nominated for awards such as Teen Choice and The Ambies.

How did Bethany Joy and Michael Galeotti meet?

Galeotti proposed to her while filming One Tree Hill in North Carolina. The two got married in 2005 in Hillsboro, Oregon. They ended their marriage in 2012.

They have a daughter, Maria Rose, born on 23 February 2011. According to TMZ, the actress made the announcement about her divorce on her blog by saying the following;

I'm sorry to say that Michael and I have decided to divorce. We remain friendly and dedicated to raising our beautiful girl…The only reason I'm saying anything about this at all is because you'll all be wondering soon why everyone is calling me 'Bethany Joy Lenz' again.

Who is Bethany Joy Lenz's husband now?

Bethany Joy Lenz during the premiere of FOX's "Ford V Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

The American actress is divorced. She did not get married after her divorce from her ex-husband. However, in 2018, she dated Josh Kelly, but they later broke up.

Is Michael Galeotti dead?

The American musician is not dead. Speculations about Michael Galeotti’s death resulted from the death of an American actor of somewhat a similar name, Michael James Galeota.

James Galeota died on 10 January 2016, and his death confused many who thought that the actress's ex-husband had died. James Galeota is known for films such as The Jersey, Can't Be Heaven, and Rattled.

FAQs

Who is Michael Galeotti? He is an American musician famous as the ex-husband of Bethany Joy Lenz. Where is Michael Galeotti from? He hails from Long Island, New Jersey, United States of America. How old is Michael Galeotti? The American musician is 39 years old as of June 2024. What is Michael Galeotti's nationality? He is American. Is Michael Galeotti alive? The American musician is alive. Many thought he was dead after the actor with a similar name, Michael James Galeotta, died in 2016. Does Bethany Joy Lenz have kids? The actress has one daughter, Maria Rose, with her ex-husband Michael.

Michael Galeotti came into the limelight when he married the American actress Bethany Joy Lenz in 2005. He worked with the Enation band from 2004 until 2012. Michael and Bethany Joy Lenz have a daughter, Maria Rose, born in 2011.

