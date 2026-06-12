Dangote Petroleum Refinery has launched a $1 billion private placement, offering three billion shares at $0.35 each

The fundraising, led by Vetiva Advisory Services with FirstCap as the joint issuing house, will support the refinery expansion plans

Investors face a 365-day lock-up period, while the company disclosed five active legal cases as it seeks long-term capital

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, has conducted a $1 billion private placement to support its expansion strategy.

As part of the fundraising exercise, three billion ordinary shares are being offered to investors at $0.35 per share.

Africa’s biggest refinery opens new funding window with $1 billion private placement Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Investment at Dangote refinery at almost N500 million

This fundraising effort has valued Dangote Refinery at an enterprise valuation of $39.1 billion, making it one of Africa's most valuable industrial assets to tap into private capital markets.

The $39.1 billion valuation puts the 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery in competition with oil majors like ExxonMobil, the world's fourth-largest oil producer by market cap, BusinessDay reports.

The private placement was open for subscription between June 1 and June 10, with Vetiva Advisory Services Limited serving as the lead advisor and joint issuing house, while FirstCap Limited acted as a joint issuing house.

Proceeds from the capital raise are earmarked for the refinery's expansion program and other corporate purposes, highlighting that the facility still needs to raise capital, having developed over the years of construction work.

Minimum subscription in the deal is one million ordinary shares valued at $350,000, with subsequent application in multiples of 500,000 shares.

This offer is tailored towards institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Investors participating in the placement will be subject to a 365-day lock-up period from the date of allotment, restricting their ability to sell their holdings during the first year.

The company also disclosed that it had five active legal cases as of March 3, 2026, although details of the proceedings were not provided in the summary document. The disclosure is expected to form part of investor due diligence before commitments are made.

Dangote to expand Refinery

The private placement comes as Dangote Refinery continues efforts to achieve full operational capacity at its massive facility located within the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos.

Built on 2,635 hectares, the refinery was designed to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily and is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products once fully operational.

The project, led by billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, has taken more than a decade to build and has attracted over $20 billion in investment, making it one of Nigeria’s biggest private-sector industrial projects.

The capital raise represents a major test of investor confidence in the refinery’s long-term prospects and its ability to deliver returns from one of the world’s largest single-train refinery projects.

Dangote refinery reduces petrol production

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s fuel market is facing renewed uncertainty after the Dangote Refinery reportedly reduced petrol production, prompting fuel marketers to increase imports of cheaper products amid concerns over supply stability.

The development comes at a sensitive period for global energy markets, with rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions already putting pressure on fuel costs worldwide.

According to industry monitor IIR Energy, the Dangote Refinery has reduced operating rates at its key gasoline-producing unit, the Residual Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (RFCCU), by about 34% since May 21.

Source: Legit.ng