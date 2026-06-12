Oba Olubunmi Isioye-Dada, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, reportedly died after a brief illness at his residence in Ibadan

His passing created a vacancy in the Balogun line of succession and opened the door for a new round of promotions among chiefs and high chiefs

APC governorship aspirant Senator Sharafadeen Ali was among those expected to advance in rank following the traditional succession process

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Olubunmi Isioye-Dada, has passed away, bringing an end to his tenure as one of the most senior traditional title holders in the ancient city.

Sources within the Ibadan traditional institution reported by Tribune confirmed that the monarch died after a brief illness at his residence in Ibadan.

Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Isioye-Dada, has been confirmed dead. Photo: FB/SeyiMakinde

Source: Twitter

News of his passing has since spread across the city, with members of the Omo Oye family and other stakeholders in the traditional hierarchy reportedly gathering at his home.

Who was Oba Isioye-Dada?

Until his death, Oba Isioye-Dada occupied the prestigious position of Osi Balogun, one of the highest-ranking chieftaincy titles on the Balogun line of succession in Ibadanland.

His passing marks another significant moment in the evolving structure of the Ibadan traditional system, where advancement through established lines of succession determines future occupants of senior titles and, ultimately, eligibility for the Olubadan throne.

The late chief was widely respected within the traditional institution and played a notable role in the affairs of Ibadanland during his time in office.

What changes follow his death?

The vacancy created by Oba Isioye-Dada's death is expected to trigger a series of promotions among chiefs and high chiefs on the Balogun line.

Among those set to benefit is All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant, Senator Sharafadeen Ali. Following the approval of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Ali is expected to move from the position of Ekaarun Balogun to Ekerin Balogun.

Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin is also expected to advance from Ekerin Balogun to Asipa Balogun as the succession process takes effect.

The Ibadan traditional institution is yet to issue a formal statement on the development.

However, the death of Oba Isioye-Dada is already being viewed as a major event within the city's revered chieftaincy system, where each vacancy reshapes the line of succession and influences the future composition of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Oyo monarch, Oniroko dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oba Sunmaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola (Kurunloju 1), the Oniroko of Irokoland in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state, joined his ancestors.

The transition of the monarch was confirmed in a statement by Prince Dolapo Abioye on behalf of the Opeola-Oniroko family.

Source: Legit.ng