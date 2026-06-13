England's World Cup preparations have been disrupted after thieves targeted the team's equipment shipment in the United States

Match boots belonging to stars including Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are feared to be among the missing items

Police in Kansas City have launched an investigation, with reports indicating that an arrest has already been made

England's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered an unexpected setback after a major theft operation reportedly targeted the Three Lions' equipment shipment in the United States.

Several items intended for England's training base in Kansas City reportedly disappeared while being transported from the squad's pre-tournament camp in Florida.

England players pose for a team photo prior to the Friendly match against Costa Rica in Florida. Photo by Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

The alarming incident comes only days before Thomas Tuchel's men begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia, with staff now battling to ensure the team has everything required ahead of the crucial fixture.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham boots feared missing

According to a report by Daily Mail, the players' match boots, official World Cup balls and essential training materials were stolen before England held their first training session in Kansas City.

The equipment had been moved from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Swope Soccer Village in Missouri, which will serve as England's base during the tournament.

Sources cited by the publication claimed only one football remained among the items that reached the destination.

There are also concerns that boots belonging to some of England's biggest stars, including captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham, were among the missing items.

The robbery has reportedly left members of Tuchel's backroom staff scrambling to establish the extent of the losses and source replacements before Wednesday's Group L encounter.

Police launch investigation into theft

Authorities have already begun investigating the matter.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said via Sky News:

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing."

Reports in England suggest that one person has already been arrested in connection with the incident.

Daily Mail further reported that security personnel suspect individuals trusted to transport the equipment could have played a role in the disappearance of the items.

The Football Association is now said to be working with local law enforcement in a desperate bid to recover the missing materials, a few days after the team's camp was hit by an earthquake scare.

Key training tools also disappear

Beyond the players' boots, England are believed to have lost several items central to their World Cup preparations.

England players training in Florida ahead of their World Cup opening match against Croatia. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA

Source: Getty Images

Training gear, tactical analysis equipment, Thomas Tuchel's whiteboards and massage tables were reportedly among the shipment sent from Florida.

The robbery has left England staff racing against time to either retrieve or replace equipment considered vital to the detailed planning that underpins the team's ambitions of winning the World Cup outside Europe for the first time.

Four youngsters leave England camp

Amid the chaos, England have confirmed that four players who assisted with preparations in Florida have departed the squad.

Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, Rio Ngumoha and Josh King were included by Tuchel to provide additional numbers during the camp and featured in a series of warm-up fixtures.

Rio Ngumoha, Ethan Nwaneri, Alex Scott and Josh King at England World Cup camp. Photo by England

Source: Getty Images

England defeated New Zealand 1-0 before securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The Three Lions also played a closed-door match against Miami FC, with reports claiming they recorded a 6-0 win. Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri and Liverpool prospect Rio Ngumoha were among the goal scorers.

In a message posted on England's official social media pages, the team wrote:

"An important part of our preparations so far. Thanks to Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, Rio Ngumoha and Josh King, who depart at the conclusion of our camp in Florida."

Beckham backs England to conquer the world

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that England legend David Beckham believes the Three Lions have what it takes to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former England captain tipped Tuchel's side as one of the favourites for glory and also identified Japan as his surprise package for the competition being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Source: Legit.ng