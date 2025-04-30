15 richest NFL players and their journey from touchdowns to tycoons

The NFL has produced great players who are among the wealthiest athletes in the world. These players have made money through their salaries, brand endorsements, and businesses. Some of the richest NFL players include Roger Staubach, Fran Tarkenton, and Tom Brady.

Matthew Stafford (L), Tom Brady (C), and Aaron Rodgers (R) are among the richest NFL players. Photo: Jim McIsaac, Adam Glanzman, Rich Schultz (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The National Football League has produced many wealthy players since its inception in September 1920.

NFL players make additional money through endorsement deals , business , and other ventures .

, , and . Roger Staubach's $600 million net worth makes him the richest NFL player.

Top 15 richest NFL players

When compiling this list of the richest NFL players, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Celebrity Net Worth, NFL news, and other reliable sources. The figures mentioned are estimates and may not reflect the exact current net worth of the individuals due to various economic and financial influences.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Roger Staubach $600 million 2 Fran Tarkenton $300 million 3 Tom Brady $300 million 4 Peyton Manning $250 million 5 Aaron Rodgers $200 million 6 John Madden $200 million 7 Steve Young $200 million 8 Russell Wilson $165 million 9 Drew Brees $160 million 10 Eli Manning $160 million 11 Kirk Cousins $160 million 12 Joe Montana $150 million 13 Matthew Stafford $150 million 14 John Elway $145 million 15 Ben Roethlisberger $100 million

15. Ben Roethlisberger — $100 million

Ben Roethlisberger throws the ball in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt

Date of birth : 2 March 1982

: 2 March 1982 Place of birth : Lima, Ohio, United States

: Lima, Ohio, United States Age : 43 years (as of February 2025)

: 43 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $100 million

: $100 million Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger, also called Big Ben, is a retired quarterback for the Steelers, estimated to be worth $100 million. He played for the team throughout his 18-year career, helping his team win two Super Bowls.

Roethlisberger's talent on the field led to very high paychecks from the team and also made deals with big companies like Nike. Big Ben is also a wealthy businessman who invested in various businesses, including Big Ben's BBQ Sauce.

14. John Elway — $145 million

John Elway of the Denver Broncos looks on from the field at Cleveland Municipal Stadium on January 11, 1987, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: George Gojkovich

Date of birth : 28 June 1960

: 28 June 1960 Place of birth : Port Angeles, Washington, United States

: Port Angeles, Washington, United States Age : 64 years (as of February 2025)

: 64 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $145 million

: $145 million Team: Denver Broncos

John Elway is a famous retired quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos for 16 years. He helped his team reach the Super Bowl five times, winning twice. Elway was also named the league's best player once and made it to the Pro Bowl nine times.

When he retired in 1999, he had won more games than any other quarterback at that time. He later became General Manager and President of Football Operations for the Broncos. Elway was honoured in the Football Hall of Fame and is estimated to have a net worth of $145 million.

13. Matthew Stafford — $150 million

Matthew Stafford throws the ball at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Kara Durrette

Date of birt h: 7 February 1988

h: 7 February 1988 Place of birth : Tampa, Florida, United States

: Tampa, Florida, United States Age : 37 years (as of February 2025)

: 37 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $150 million

: $150 million Team: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been a quarterback for the Detroit Lions before joining the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford was picked by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2009 draft.

Stafford joined the Rams in 2021 and helped them win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is alleged to be worth $150 million.

12. Joe Montana — $150 million

Joe Montana is on the field holding a flag before the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Perry Knotts

Date of birth : 11 June 1956

: 11 June 1956 Place of birth : United States

: United States Age : 68 years (as of February 2025)

: 68 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $150 million

: $150 million Teams: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Montana, also known as Joe Cool or The Comeback Kid, is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He played for the San Francisco 49ers for many years before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs. Montana helped the 49ers win the Super Bowl four times and was named the best player in the Super Bowl three times.

Joe Montana was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player twice. He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2000. The player is estimated to be worth $150 million.

11. Kirk Cousins — $160 million

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 05, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Date of birth : 19 August 1988

: 19 August 1988 Place of birth : Barrington, Illinois, United States

: Barrington, Illinois, United States Age : 36 years (as of February 2025)

: 36 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $160 million

: $160 million Teams: Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is an NFL quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. He began his football career in the NFL in 2012. Kirk has made significant achievements, including being selected for the Pro Bowl four times.

Besides the Falcons, the footballer has played for other teams like Washington Redskins, and Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins has an alleged net worth of $160 million.

10. Eli Manning — $160 million

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants walks on the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Date of birth : 3 January 1981

: 3 January 1981 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Age : 44 years (as of February 2025)

: 44 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $160 million

: $160 million Team: New York Giants

Eli Manning is a retired American quarterback with a 16-year career in the NFL. He was selected in the 2004 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers but was immediately traded to the New York Giants.

Eli's achievements include leading the Giants to Super Bowl wins and being named the Most Valuable Player in both games. The player retired from the NFL on 22 January 2020 as the highest-earning player in league history. Manning is alleged to have a net worth of $160 million.

9. Drew Brees — $160 million

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Chris Graythen

Date of birth : 15 January 1979

: 15 January 1979 Place of birth : United States

: United States Age : 46 years (as of February 2025)

: 46 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $160 million

: $160 million Teams: New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers

Drew Brees is a retired quarterback who had a successful 20-year career in the NFL. He played with the San Diego Chargers for five seasons before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2006.

Drew led the Saints to their first Super Bowl win in 2010 and was named the Most Valuable Player of the game. He retired from the NFL on 14 March 2021 and is estimated to be worth $160 million.

8. Russell Wilson — $165 million

Russell Wilson throws the ball during an NFL football wild-card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Cooper Neill

Date of birth : 29 November 1988

: 29 November 1988 Place of birth : Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Age : 36 years (as of February 2025)

: 36 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $165 million

: $165 million Teams: New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is a professional NFL quarterback who plays with the New York Giants. He is referred by many as a "dual-threat" quarterback because of his throwing and running skills on the field.

Besides playing for the Giants, Wilson has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers. While playing with the Seahawks, he was named to the Pro Bowl nine times and helped them win their first Super Bowl in Super Bowl XLVIII. Russell Wilson is estimated to be worth $165 million.

7. Steve Young — $200 million

Steve Young of San Francisco 49ers during a game against the St. Louis Rams on 26 November 1995, at 3Com Park, San Francisco, California, United States. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Date of birth : 11 October 1961

: 11 October 1961 Place of birth : Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Age : 63 years (as of February 2025)

: 63 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $200 million

: $200 million Teams: San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Steve Young is a retired football quarterback who had a remarkable career. He primarily played for the San Francisco 49ers and is considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history.

Steve Young won numerous accolades throughout his career, such as winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player twice. He retired after the 1999 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Steve Young has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

6. John Madden — $200 million

John Madden wearing his Hall of Fame Jacket looks on during the unveiling of the Hall of Fame busts for Ken Stabler on September 18, 2016, in Oakland, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Date of birth : 10 April 1936

: 10 April 1936 Place of birth : United States

: United States Age : 85 years (as of December 2021)

: 85 years (as of December 2021) Net worth : $200 million

: $200 million Teams: NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders

John Madden's influence on the NFL is profound and multifaceted. The former player was drafted in the 21st round by the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles in 1958. Besides playing football, he was a successful head coach, a sports broadcaster, and an entrepreneur. He was the owner of the Madden NFL video game, which became a huge success.

Madden is alleged to have had a net worth of $200 million at the time of his death. He passed away on December 28, 2021, at 85 years old.

5. Aaron Rodgers — $200 million

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets attempts a pass during the team's OTA's at Atlantic Health Jets Training Centre on June 9, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. Photo: Rich Schultz

Date of birth : 2 December 1983

: 2 December 1983 Place of birth : Chico, California, United States

: Chico, California, United States Age : 41 years (as of February 2025)

: 41 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $200 million

: $200 million Teams: Green Bay Packers, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented athletes and highest-paid players in the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL draft. The professional quarterback played for the Green Bay Packers for most of his career before he moved to the New York Jets in April 2023.

Besides football, Rodgers also makes money from endorsement deals. He is estimated to have a net worth of $200 million.

4. Peyton Manning — $250 million

Peyton Manning #18 looks to pass while playing against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Date of birth : 24 March 1976

: 24 March 1976 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Age : 49 years (as of February 2025)

: 49 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $250 million

: $250 million Teams: Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning, also known as The Sheriff, is thought of as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He has an impressive career that lasted 18 years and was known for his smart plays, and his careful planning.

Manning was the very first player chosen in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He helped the team become the Super Bowl champions in 2007. After 14 seasons with the Colts, he played for the Denver Broncos for four seasons. Manning is estimated to be worth $250 million.

3. Tom Brady — $300 million

Tom Brady jogs onto the field during a ceremony honouring Brady at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Adam Glanzman

Date of birth : 3 August 1977

: 3 August 1977 Place of birth : San Mateo, California, United States

: San Mateo, California, United States Age : 47 years (as of February 2025)

: 47 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $300 million

: $300 million Teams: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is a retired quarterback, spokesman, and entrepreneur. He played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a career spanning 23 seasons.

Brady played in a record 10 Super Bowls, winning seven, and is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. Additionally, he won a record five Super Bowl MVP awards as well as three NFL MVP awards. Tom Brady's net worth is estimated to be $300 million.

2. Fran Tarkenton — $300 million

Former Minnesota Vikings great Fran Tarkenton on the field before the NFC Championship Game, on January 14, 2001, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Greg Crisp

Date of birth : 3 February 1940

: 3 February 1940 Place of birth : Richmond, Virginia, United States

: Richmond, Virginia, United States Age : 85 years (as of February 2025)

: 85 years (as of February 2025) Net worth: $300 million

Fran Tarkenton is a former NFL quarterback and TV personality. He made a fortune in his 18-season NFL career between 1961 and 1978. Fran played primarily for the Minnesota Vikings, with a stint with the New York Giants in between.

Besides football, Fran was a cohost on the live television show That's Incredible! and a commentator on Monday Night Football. The former NFL player is estimated to be worth $300 million.

1. Roger Staubach — $600 million

Roger Staubach during the Bart Starr Award Super Bowl Breakfast on February 04, 2017, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas. Photo: Rich Graessle

Date of birth : 5 February 1942

: 5 February 1942 Place of birth : Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Age : 83 years (as of February 2025)

: 83 years (as of February 2025) Net worth : $600 million

: $600 million Team: Dallas Cowboys

Roger Staubach, also known as Roger the Dodger or Captain Comeback, is celebrated as a former professional football player. He is best known as a Dallas Cowboys quarterback and is one of the richest NFL players with an alleged net worth of $600 million. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys, Staubach in the 1964 NFL Draft in the 10th round.

Before joining the NFL, he served in the Military and played for the Navy Midshipmen football team. Some of his achievements include winning two Super Bowls and being named the 1972 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Who is the richest current NFL player?

Aaron Rodgers is the richest NFL player. He plays for the New York Jets and is estimated to be worth $200 million.

Who is the highest-paid player in the NFL?

Dak Prescott is the highest paid NFL player. He plays as a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and is paid $60 million AAV.

Who is the richest NFL player ever?

Roger Staubach, also known as Roger the Dodger, is the richest NFL player ever. He played for the Dallas Cowboys and is estimated to be worth $600 million.

Is there a billionaire in the NFL?

No, there is no billionare player in the NFL. However, the late Jerry Richardson who was a businessman and owner in the National Football League, was a billionaire.

The richest NFL players have made their wealth beyond just playing football. They also earn money from salaries, endorsement deals, and wise business investments. These players' wealth has outlasted their playing days, ensuring generational wealth for their families.

