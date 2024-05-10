Who is Andrew Weissmann's wife? All you need to know about Debra Weissmann

Andrew A. Weissmann is an American attorney and professor. He was an Assistant United States Attorney from 1991 to 2002. During this period, he prosecuted several high-profile crime cases. He is currently a professor at NYU Law School. Due to his significant success in the legal field, many want to know who Andrew Weissmann's wife, Debra Weissmann, is and what he does for a living.

Debra Weissmann posing for a picture in a white shirt (L). Andrew addressing an audience in Washington, D.C. (R). Photo: @DeborahWeissman, @nytimes on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Weissmann's wife, Debra Weissmann, is a lawyer. She gained widespread recognition following her romantic relationship with the American attorney. Andrew and Debra have been married for a while but have kept their relationship under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name Debra Weissmann Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Andrew Weissmann Children 1 University Syracuse University Profession Lawyer

Debra Weissmann’s biography

The American lawyer was born in the United States of America, where she currently resides. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Details about her date of birth, parents, education and childhood background remain undisclosed as she keeps her life private.

Her husband, Andrew A. Weissmann, was born on 17 March 1958 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 66 years old as of 2024.

Debra Weissmann’s educational background

Fast five facts about Debra Weissmann. Photo: @DeborahWeissman on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity wife graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honours from Syracuse University and obtained her law degree from the same institution.

Why is Debra Weissmann famous?

Debra came into the spotlight as the wife of Andrew Weissmann's wife. She is an experienced law practitioner. She was a partner in a civil rights firm in Syracuse, New York. From 1994 to 1998, she served as deputy director and then executive director at Legal Services of North Carolina.

In 1998, she became a member of the Carolina Law Faculty and holds the Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law title. From January 2001 to July 2010, she served as the Director of Clinical Programs. Her academic focus spans law and political economy, migration/immigration, human rights, critical legal theories, and gender violence.

Weissman is a distinguished author who has written many articles, essays, and chapters in various books. Her work has been published in notable journals like the Boston College Law Review, the William & Mary Law Review, and the Columbia Human Rights Journal.

She was honoured with the ACLU’s Frank Porter Graham Award for her exceptional civil rights efforts. Currently, Debra is a law professor at the Carolina Law University.

Andrew Weissmann and Debra’s relationship

Andrew Weissmann attends The National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on 8 January 2023 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Andrew and Debra have been married for a while now. However, the couple has managed to keep their marriage private. They have a son named Ben. Debra’s husband is also an American attorney and professor. He was an Assistant United States Attorney from 1991 to 2002.

Andrew served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller's Special Counsel's Office from 2017 to 2019 and as the chief of the Fraud Section in the Department of Justice from 2015 to 2017.

From 2011 to 2013, Weissmann served as the General Counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He is a professor at NYU Law School and has authored multiple books on criminal justice.

FAQs

Who is Debra Weissmann? She is a professional lawyer best known as Andrew Weissmann’s wife. Where is Debra Weissmann from? She was born in the United States of America. Is Andrew Weissmann still married? Andrew and Debra are still together at the time of writing. Where is Andrew Weissman from originally? He is from New York City, New York, United States. What is Andrew Weissmann’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $18 million. Doe Andrew Weissmann have a son? The American lawyer has a son named Ben.

Debra Weissmann is an experienced lawyer from the United States. She has been a professor of law at Carolina Law University since 1998. Debra came into the limelight as Andrew Weissmann’s wife. Her husband is also a popular American attorney and professor. She and her husband have been together for a while and have a son named Ben.

Legit.ng published an article about Lucy Liu's husband. Lucy Liu is an American actress and producer. She is renowned for her roles in films and TV series, such as Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and Chicago. Who is Lucy Liu's husband?

Lucy Liu is an award-winning actress. She has received several awards, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards, one Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Seoul International Drama Award. In addition to her prosperous career, her romantic relationships have garnered fans' attention. Discover more about Lucy Liu's marital status and relationships.

Source: Legit.ng