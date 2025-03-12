Are Paige DeSorbo and Joe D'Amelio together? Paige's relationships explained

Since pictures from the Super Bowl of the reality TV star, Paige DeSorbo and Joe D'Amelio spread online, fans became curious about whether they were together. However, Paige recently revealed through her podcast that she is single. Explore her past romances, including her relationship with stars like Craig Conover.

Paige DeSorbo Celebrates The Launch of Her Collaboration With DSW (L). Paige attends an exclusive summer soiree (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paige DeSorbo is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Joe D'Amelio, a sports marketing professional, after ending her previous relationship in December 2024.

Paige has been involved romantically with fellow reality TV star men such as Craig Conover and Perry Rahbar .

. Her longest romantic relationship was with the reality TV star, Craig Conover, between 2021 and 2024.

Profile summary

Full name Paige DeSorbo Gender Female Date of birth 4 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Loudonville, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Gary DeSorbo Mother Kimberly DeSorbo Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Academy of the Holy Names College The College of Saint Rose Profession Reality TV star, podcaster, fashion creator, social media influencer Instagram @paige_desorbo TikTok @paige_desorbo YouTube Giggly Squad

Are Paige DeSorbo and Joe D'Amelio together?

Rumours spread at the end of January 2024 that Paige and Joe D'Amelio were dating. Several sources reported that the two were spotted getting cosy during the Super Bowl appearance.

However, DeSorbo denied the rumours while speaking on the Giggly Squad, a podcast she co-hosts with former Summer House co-star Hannah Berner. She stated that she had been single for a couple of months.

Paige DeSorbo's dating history

Fans have been keen to know the latest news about reality TV stars' relationships. Here is what her relationship history looks like.

Carl Radke (2018)

Paige DeSorbo and Carl Radke attends OK! Magazine's NYC Summer Kick Off. Photo: Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carl Radke and Paige first met when Paige joined the Summer House cast in season 3 in 2018. The two are said to have had a brief romantic relationship during the filming of the Summer House. They shared some moments in the pantry on Summer House season 3 which strengthened their bond.

However, their relationship didn't last long, as it fizzled out before the end of the summer. Paige accused Carl of not making enough effort to meet her during the week they were back in New York City. The two remained friends.

Perry Rahbar (2019–2020)

Paige DeSorbo attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones (L). Paige and Perry Rahbar enjoying good moments (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, @paige_desorbo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Paige and Perry began dating in 2019. Perry kept his life under wraps and only had one brief Summer House appearance.

The two parted ways in October 2020. The reality TV star announced the break-up on her podcast. In an interview with People, Paige explained that she chose to break up with him because she didn't feel ready to take on certain things that Perry was prepared for. She stated:

I just knew in the pit of my stomach that I didn't feel the best about myself. I didn't feel ready to take on certain things that I know that he is so ready for. He's 10 years older than me, so much smarter, so much more accomplished, just more mature. And I never wanted to let him down. So I just felt like maybe this isn't our right time.

After the split, Perry and Paige remained friends and still love each other. Here is what she mentioned in the aforementioned interview:

We definitely still love each other. And I think the number one thing is we both really respect each other.

Andrea Denver (2021)

Paige and Andrea had a brief romantic relationship in 2021. The two met in February 2021 while filming Winter House season 1 in Stowe, Vermont. Their relationship continued briefly after the show, but it never became official. Paige was more attracted to Craig Conover at the time.

The reality TV star disclosed this while speaking to Page Six. She stated:

Craig and I started hanging out, and I just felt so much more of a pull to him than I did to anyone else I was talking to at the time.

She added:

I think Andrea is amazing. I have nothing but the sweetest things to say about him. He’s definitely stuck with me as a friend for a while.

Craig Conover (2021–2024)

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo attend the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Paige and Craig first crossed paths in the Hamptons while filming the Summer House. Craig was in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer, while Paige was beginning a situationship with Andrea Denver at the time. Craig and Natalie parted ways not long after the filming of Winter House ended.

Paige and Craig later developed a close bond on the spin-off series, Winter House. The duo shared their first kiss in April 2021 when Paige and her brother went for a trip to Charleston where Craig lives. In an interview with ET Online, Paige stated:

On that trip, I realized that Craig was single -- and we were nothing but friends on that trip -- and then the last night he kind of kissed me. I actually said, 'It's crazy that you haven't kissed me yet,' and he was like, 'I didn't know where we were at that point.

In May 2021, Craig invited her to spend the weekend with him, and after that, they started hanging out more frequently. It was a long-distance relationship because Paige lived in New York City while Craig lived in Charleston. However, the two made an effort to visit each other. Conover shared how they would meet while speaking on Bravo TV:

A lot of times, I just stay at her apartment when she goes out to the Hamptons. We were just in Charleston for a couple of weeks for my brother’s wedding and then the holidays, we get to spend with family… She does say that she sees me more than she saw some boyfriends that lived in New York City because of the commute.

Why did Paige and Craig break up?

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend the Heineken suite at the US Open Tennis Championships. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

On 30 December 2024, Paige shared news on her podcast, that she had broken up with Craig. The Southern Charm star, Craig, claimed that the break-up was not mutual. He disclosed this during a show with Andy Cohen. Here is what he said as reported by Yahoo Entertainment:

We had Thanksgiving with her family and then I went to Toronto for an event, and she called me. We’ve been together for three years, and you know a lot of stuff that we’re not going to talk about tonight — plans that we had.

He added:

We FaceTimed and I didn’t think it was real. We had been together for three years, Andy.

Later, rumour spread that the reason for the break-up was because Paige cheated on Craig with Marcello Hernandez. Paige denied the speculations as reported by Bravo TV. She mentioned:

The only thing that I was like, 'OK, can’t, like, let this go by' was because it was a third party involved, was people saying that I cheated on Craig with Marcello. When I first saw that, I died laughing.

She added:

I felt weird. I was like, 'I feel like I have to text Marcello cause like what if he sees it? What if he has a girlfriend?

Craig Conover is a TV personality and businessman from the United States. He is the main cast member on Bravo's reality TV series Southern House.

Craig Conover, star of 'Southern Charm' in conversation on stage during the first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Craig is also a guest cast member on the Summer House show and a former main cast member on the spin-off Winter House. In 2019, he founded a home decor and lifestyle brand, Sewing Down South.

FAQs

Who is Paige DeSorbo? She is an American reality TV star, podcaster, fashion influencer, and social media sensation. How old is Paige DeSorbo? She is 32 years old as of March 2025. Who does Paige DeSorbo date? The American podcaster is single as of March 2025. Is Paige DeSorbo still with Perry? No, Paige and Perry broke up in 2020. Is Paige going to marry Craig? The two parted ways in late 2024. What is Paige's and Craig's age difference? Paige and Craig have an age gap of four years. Paige was born on 4 November 1992 while Craig was born on 9 February 1989. How long did Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover date? Paige and Craig dated for three years from 2021 to 2024.

Paige DeSorbo and Joe D'Amelio are not together. The two have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, but Paige confirmed she is single. She was previously in a three-year relationship with Southern Charm star, Craig Conover.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Fred Durst's relationship history. Fred Durst is in his fourth marriage with Arles Durst. He was previously married to Rachel Tergesen, Esther Nazarov, and Kseniya.

Fred Durst is a singer, songwriter, actor, and director. Aside from the relationships that led to marriage, the singer dated several high-profile women in the entertainment industry such as Krista Salvatore, Britney Spears, and Summer Altice. Discover more details about his love life here.

Source: Legit.ng