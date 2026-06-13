Breaking: Mother of Tinubu's Minister is Dead as Details Emerge

Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa announces the death of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Ladi Binta Musa Musawa

Funeral prayer to be held at National Mosque, Abuja on June 13, 2026, following Zuhr prayer

Minister calls for prayers and reflects on her mother's respected role within the family and community

FCT, Abuja - The family of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, has announced the death of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Ladi Binta Musa Musawa.

The announcement was made public on Saturday, June 13, through a statement shared by the minister, confirming the passing and inviting the Muslim community to her funeral rites in Abuja.

Mother of Tinubu's Minister is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Janazah prayer scheduled at National Mosque

According to the statement, the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) is scheduled to take place at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, immediately after the Zuhr prayer at about 1:30pm.

The family described the occasion as a moment of collective prayer and reflection for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

Minister seeks prayers for the deceased

In her message, the minister invoked Islamic prayers for mercy and forgiveness for her late mother, writing: “إنا لله وانا اليه راجعون… May Almighty Allah forgive and grant her Aljannatul Firdausi. Aamiin.”

The statement further highlighted the deceased’s role as a respected mother figure within the family, while also appreciating sympathisers who have sent condolences.

Family members, friends, and members of the Muslim community are expected to gather for the Janazah prayer in Abuja as arrangements continue for her final rites.

The announcement has since drawn messages of sympathy from political associates and well-wishers across the country.

Reps member dies

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Yaya Bauchi Tongo, the lawmaker representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye constituency in the House of Representatives, is dead.

Prof. Isa Pantami, a former minister of communication and digital economy, announced the sad development via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday evening, June 12, 2026. Pantami, a gubernatorial aspirant, hails from Gombe state in the northeast geopolitical zone.

Source: Legit.ng