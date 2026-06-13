RCCG pastor EA Adeboye has opened up on the reason why he had yet to retire from his role as the leader of the church

The popular clergy, in a video, also shared what he wanted to do with his retirement if it had gone according to his plan

Pastor Adeboye's comments come days after he trended on social media over bold claims made against him

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor EA Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, has shared an insight as to why he was yet to retire from his role as the leader of the popular Nigerian church.

Speaking during a sermon, the Nigerian clergyman, who marked his 84th birthday celebration in 2026, revealed he was supposed to have retired 14 years ago.

Pastor Adeboye of RCCG shares his unmaterialised retirement plan. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

According to Adeboye, his retirement plan was to travel throughout the world and also write a book, as a legacy that other preachers can consult when he passed away.

"There was a time I started preparing for my retirement. ‎I'm supposed to have retired 14 years ago, and I had a great plan for my retirement. I was planning that I would travel throughout the world and that the gift God has given me is to take a passage in the Bible and expand it. I thought I would just sit down and begin from Genesis chapter one and keep on enlarging and writing it down so that by the time I die, wherever I've reached in the Bible will become a legacy, something that preachers can consult when they want to preach," Adeboye said.

He, however, stated that he received a divine directive that it was not time for him to retire.

"But then God said you are not retiring yet. Well, I was wise enough to know that if I disobey, he has stopped talking to me before; I don't want him to stop talking to me," he added.

Adeboye joined the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 1973 and served as an interpreter before he was ordained a pastor in the church by Pa. Josiah Akindayomi in 1975. He became General Overseer of the church in 1981.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, ruled out handing over leadership of the church to any of his children.

In a viral video, the cleric, while speaking to his congregants, addressed speculations about his church's next leader.

He emphasised that the ministry was not a family enterprise but belonged to Jesus Christ.

The popular clergyman also cited Biblical references, noting that neither Peter, Paul, nor John handed over the early church to children or family.

RCCG Pastor Adeboye reveals he had planned to travel the world after his retirement. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The video of Pastor Adeboye speaking about retirement is below:

RCCG reacts to claims against Adeboye

Legit.ng previously reported that RCCG defended its general overseer, Pastor Adeboye, following a series of narratives against him on social media amid the insecurity in the country.

In a statement released via the church's public relations page on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the church, in a strong statement, condemned how Adeboye has been subjected to false narratives, deliberate misrepresentations, and misleading commentaries driven by personal interests and agenda-setting.

The church also described claims that the Nigerian Christian leader campaigned for Tinubu's administration as false.

Source: Legit.ng