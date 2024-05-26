Pauly D, Calvin Harris, Diplo's net worth: top 33 richest DJs in the world
Electronic music production has proven to be beyond a mere source of entertainment. What previously seemed like playing with the 360-degree rotating DJ booth has become a primary income source for many. Today, numerous DJs are making a fortune from coaxing millions onto the dancefloor. Diplo's net worth is a clear indicator that being a DJ pays.
- Who is the richest DJ in the world?
- How much is Calvin Harris worth in 2024?
The list of the world's top richest DJs highlights who have dominated the music charts and established themselves as influential entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. Their earnings are from annual album sales, tour earnings, and additional income from endorsements and business ventures.
Richest DJs in the world today
So, who is the richest DJ in the world? While it is difficult to believe, rotating the discs and hyping the crowd can earn you millions. Here are the top 10 DJs in the world and how much they have amassed from the entertainment sector.
Diplo's net worth: Is he the richest DJ in the world?
DJs have indeed not only set the pace in the musical space. Most fans now prefer attending events where they know their favourite DJs will manipulate the decks. Therefore, besides mixing soulful melodies, DJs have also built their empires through the music business. These are the richest DJs in the world.
33. Carl Cox – $16 million
- Full name: Carl Cox
- Date of birth: 29 July 1962
- Place of birth: Manchester, United Kingdom
Carl Cox is a British music producer and DJ who started his career at 15. He currently owns two record labels, 23rd Century Records and Intel Records. He also runs a radio show, Global, which commands more than 16 million listeners. Having stepped into the DJing world in the 1980s, Carl Cox's net worth is alleged to be $16 million.
32. Porter Robinson – $20 million
- Full name: Porter Weston Robinson
- Date of birth: 15 July 1992
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Porter Robinson is best known for his album Worlds. He began producing electronic music during his adolescence. He made DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for seven consecutive years. His net worth is alleged to be worth $20 million.
31. John Laws – $20 million
- Full name: Richard John Sinclair Laws
- Date of birth: 8 August 1935
- Place of birth: Wau, Papua New Guinea
John Laws is a household name in the Australian radio industry. He has been on the radio for over four decades, featuring in more than 60 stations across the Australian continent. Although he first retired in 2007, he returned to radio in 2011. John Laws' net worth is alleged to be $20 million.
30. Fatboy Slim – $20 million
- Full name: Norman Quentin Cook
- Date of birth: 31 July 1963
- Place of birth: Bromley, United Kingdom
Fatboy Slim is a British rapper, record producer, and DJ who has released numerous studio albums and is involved in many music bands. He holds the Guinness World Record for having top 40 hits under different names. His net worth is alleged to be $20 million.
29. DJ Pauly D – $20 million
- Full name: Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr.
- Date of birth: 5 July 1980
- Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States
DJ Pauly D made his name from the MTV reality show Jersey Shore. His collaborations with musical stars like Britney Spears and Big Sean and his album deal with G-Unit Records propelled his music career. Although he has not released a full album, Pauly D's net worth is alleged to be $20 million.
28. Eddie Piolin Sotelo – $25 million
- Full name: Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo
- Date of birth: 1 December 1972
- Place of birth: Ocotlán, Mexico
Eddie Sotelo, often referred to by his childhood nickname, Piolin, is a Mexican radio personality and DJ. He is best known for his Piolin por la Maana show. Although he focuses primarily on radio shows, he is among the richest DJs. Eddie Sotelo's net worth is alleged to be $25 million.
27. Martin Garrix – $30 million
- Full name: Martijn Gerard Garritsen
- Date of birth: 14 May 1996
- Place of birth: Amstelveen, Netherlands
Martin Garrix is a Dutch DJ who has cemented his name in the DJ community with numerous hits. He has been featured at various major festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland. He is also the youngest DJ to ever headline at the Ulta Music Festival. Martin Garrix's net worth is alleged to be $30 million.
26. Ferry Corsten – $30 million
- Full name: Ferry Corsten
- Date of birth: 4 December 1973
- Place of birth: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Ferry Corsten is a Dutch DJ known for his weekly show Corsten Countdown and trance DJ music production. He started his music career at 16 and has released many hits under different record labels. Ferry owns Flashover Recordings, which he began in 2005. As of 2024, Ferry's net worth is alleged to be $30 million.
25. Pete Tong – $33 million
- Full name: Peter Michael Tong
- Date of birth: 30 July 1960
- Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom
Pete Tong started as a Blues & Soul Magazine staff writer in 1979 before becoming an A&R manager at London Records. His breakthrough came in 1986 when he released his first album. He currently hosts his BBC radio show, The Pete Tong Show. Pete Tong's net worth is alleged to be $33 million.
24. Steve Angello – $40 million
- Full name: Steven Patrik Josefsson Fragogiannis
- Date of birth: 22 November 1982
- Place of birth: Athens, Greece
Steve Angello is a Swedish-Greek record label owner and DJ. He is also a member of the Swedish House Mafia and has a successful solo career as a remixer, producer, and owner of Size Records. Steve Angello's net worth is alleged to be $40 million.
23. Sasha – $40 million
- Full name: Alexander Paul Coe
- Date of birth: 4 September 1969
- Place of birth: Bangor, United Kingdom
Sasha started his career in the 1980s with acid house music. In 1993, he collaborated with DJ Digweed, producing numerous successful remixes. Sasha also produced remixes for various artists, including Madonna and The Chemical Brothers. As of 2024, Sasha's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.
22. Judge Jules – $42 million
- Full name: Julius O'Riordan
- Date of birth: 26 October 1966
- Place of birth: North London, London
Judge Jules is a British DJ and music producer who started his career as a radio presenter in 1997. He quickly rose to become one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, especially after working with Vandit Records, owned by Paul Van Dyk. Judge Jules also launched his record label, Judgement Records. His net worth is alleged to be $42 million.
21. John Digweed – $48 million
- Full name: Thomas John Digweed
- Date of birth: 1 January 1967
- Place of birth: Hastings, United Kingdom
John Digweed's breakthrough came in 1993 when he sent his DJing demo to the Renaissance nightclub founder, who also passed it to DJ Sasha. Within the last three decades, he has compiled 44 albums. John Digweed's net worth is alleged to be $48 million.
20. Zedd – $50 million
- Full name: Anton Zaslavski
- Date of birth: 2 September 1989
- Place of birth: Saratov, Russia
Zedd is a Russian-German DJ known for playing electro music. His global recognition came when he remixed Lady Gaga's Born This Way. From there, Zedd was signed with Interscope Records, where he released his first album, Clarity. Zedd's net worth is estimated to be $50 million.
19. Paul Oakenfold – $50 million
- Full name: Paul Mark Oakenfold
- Date of birth: 30 August 1963
- Place of birth: Mile End, London, United Kingdom
Paul Oakenfold is among the legendary DJs who has created remixes and soundtracks for various songs, films, and TV shows. DJ Magazine voted him twice as the number one DJ in the world, and he holds three Grammy Awards. Paul Oakenfold's net worth is alleged to be $50 million.
18. Marshmello – $50 million
- Full name: Christopher Comstock
- Date of birth: 19 May 1992
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Marshmello gained global recognition in 2015 when he began releasing his remixes online. He released his first album, Joyttime, in 2016 and his single, Friends, in 2018, a project he collaborated with British singer Anne-Marrie. Marshmello is also currently working with Coca-Cola to create the first limited-edition flavour. Marshmello's net worth is estimated to be $50 million.
17. Kaskade – $50 million
- Full name: Ryan Gary Raddon
- Date of birth: 25 February 1971
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Kaskade is an American DJ who became famous between 2008 and 2009. In 2022, he collaborated with DJ Deadmau5 on a project titled Kx5, which included singles like Escape. Although he has not been in the game for long, Kaskade's net worth is estimated at $50 million.
16. Deadmau5 – $50 million
- Full name: Joel Thomas Zimmerman
- Date of birth: 5 January 1981
- Place of birth: Niagara Falls, Canada
Deadmau5 rose to fame in the 2000s and is widely known for the mouse-like helmet he wears when performing. Deadmau5's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. According to Forbes, he is one of the world's highest-paid DJs, earning around $11.5 million.
15. Armin Van Buuren – $55 million
- Full name: Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniël van Buure
- Date of birth: 25 December 1976
- Place of birth: Leiden, Netherlands
Armin Van Buuren has been ranked the number one DJ by DJ Magazine five times for his DJ skills. He also has the highest number of entries (21) on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums. He released his seventh album in 2019 and is working on his three-part trilogy. As of today, Armin's net worth is $55 million.
14. Paul van Dyk – $60 million
- Full name: Matthias Paul
- Date of birth: 16 December 1971
- Place of birth: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany
Paul van Dyk is a German DJ who began his career as a record producer in the 1990s. He, however, rose to fame for his remix of the song Love Stimulation and single For An Angel. Paul van Dyk's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.
13. Afrojack – $60 million
- Full name: Nick Leonardus van de Wall
- Date of birth: 9 September 1987
- Place of birth: Spijkenisse, Netherlands
Afrojack also started in the Rotterdam club scene and quickly gained recognition after he was signed to the Digidance label. He then launched his record label, Wall Recordings, where he started remixing tracks of various artists. Afrojack's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.
12. Skrillex – $70 million
- Full name: Sonny John Moore
- Date of birth: 15 January 1988
- Place of birth: Highland Park, Los Angeles, California, United States
Skrillex is a known American DJ and record producer with a net worth of $70 million. His unique DJ style has created incredible wealth and produced iconic electronic music. He also holds eight Grammy Awards and earns over $20 million from touring and licensing alone.
11. Diplo – $70 million
- Full name: Thomas Wesley Pentz
- Date of birth: 10 November 1978
- Place of birth: Tupelo, Mississippi, United States
A significant portion of Diplo's net worth of $70 million results from his dance group Major Lazer, which includes big names like Labrinth and Sia. He works with artists like Chris Brown, Britney Spears, and Gwen Stefani. Diplo makes approximately $20 million annually from his projects.
10. The Chainsmokers – $70 million
- Members: Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart
- Labels: Disruptor; Columbia; Sony
- Genre: Dance/Electronic
The Chainsmokers consists of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart. The two came into the EDM mainstream with their single Selfie, released in 2014. Over the years, the duo has created an impressive DJing career, with seven Billboard Music Awards and two American Music Awards. They have an alleged combined net worth of $70 million.
9. DJ Khaled – $75 million
- Full name: Khaled Mohammed Khaled
- Date of birth: 26 November 1975
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
DJ Khaled is a prominent figure in the music industry. He gained widespread attention for his energetic personality and catchphrases like "We the Best" and "Another one". DJ Khaled's net worth is alleged to be $75 million.
8. Thomas Bangalter – $90 million
- Full name: Thomas Bangalter
- Date of birth: 3 January 1975
- Place of birth: Paris, France
Thomas Bangalter is among the most influential DJs in the electronic music world. He was part of the Daft Punk duo before it was disbanded in 2021. Thomas has single-handedly composed music for various films. His net worth is alleged to be $90 million.
7. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – $90 million
- Full name: Guillaume Emmanuel "Guy-Manuel" de Homem-Christo
- Date of birth: 8 February 1974
- Place of birth: Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo is a renowned DJ, musician, record producer, songwriter, and film director. He was part of the Daft Punk duo alongside Thomas Bangalter. After their breakup, Guy-Manuel concentrated on his record label, Crydamoure, through which he has amassed a net worth of $90 million.
6. Swedish House Mafia – $100 million
- Members: Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso
- Labels: Republic
- Genre: Dance/Electronic
Swedish House Mafia is a dance crew from Stockholm, Sweden. The trio also makes electronic music using samplers, drum machines, synthesizers, turntables, and keyboards. Although each member earns a solo income, the group has a net worth of $100 million.
5. Steve Aoki – $120 million
- Full name: Steven Hiroyuki Aoki
- Date of birth: 30 November 1977
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
Steve Aoki is an American electro-house musician, producer, and music executive. He is the founder of Dim Mak Records and an investor with stocks in numerous profitable companies, such as SpaceX and Uber. Steve Aoki's net worth is alleged to be $120 million.
4. DJ Tiesto – $170 million
- Full name: Tijs Michiel Verwest
- Date of birth: 17 January 1969
- Place of birth: Breda, Netherlands
DJ Tiesto is another highest-paid DJ and music producer who began his career working with other DJs like Da Joker and DJ Limited. He also released iconic house tracks while touring the world with other stars like David Bowie and Busta Rhymes. Tiësto's net worth is alleged to be over $170 million.
3. Gianluca Vacchi – $200 million
- Full name: Gianluca Vacchi
- Date of birth: 5 August 1967
- Place of birth: Bologna, Italy
Gianluca Vacchi is considered one of the richest DJs in the world, although most of his wealth comes from his business ventures. Together with his cousin, Vacchi makes much of his income from their Italian business, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (IMA). Gianluca Vacchi's net worth is alleged to be $200 million.
2. David Guetta – $200 million
- Full name: Pierre David Guetta
- Date of birth: 7 November 1967
- Place of birth: Paris, France
David Guetta is a French DJ and music producer who has been in the game since the 1980s. His impressive career includes headlining major events like Tomorrowland and his sell-out Listen Tour in 2014-2015. David Guetta's net worth is $200 million, with over $18 million in annual income.
1. Calvin Harris – $300 million
- Full name: Adam Richard Wiles
- Date of birth: 17 January 1984
- Place of birth: Dumfries, United Kingdom
The Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris holds the number one position. He has made most of his fortune working with big artists like Rihanna and Katy Perry. He is also the highest-paid DJ in the world, with an annual income of over $40 million. Calvin Harris' net worth of $300 million also results from his involvement with the Tidal streaming service, real estate, and Fly Eye Records label ownership.
Who is the richest DJ in the world?
Calvin Harris is the richest DJ in the world, with a net worth of $300 million. The Scottish-born DJ, songwriter, and music producer was born in Dumfries.
How much is Calvin Harris worth in 2024?
Calvin Harris is alleged to be worth $300 million as of 2024. He makes between $30 million and $40 million each year.
Diplo's net worth makes him among the richest DJs in the world right now. Creating wealth from DJing sounds like a challenge for upcoming DJs. However, the richest DJs have proven that playing with the decks can be an impressive source of income. The DJs have also significantly benefitted from other ventures, such as brand partnerships and various business ventures.
