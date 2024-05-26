Pauly D, Calvin Harris, Diplo's net worth: top 33 richest DJs in the world

Electronic music production has proven to be beyond a mere source of entertainment. What previously seemed like playing with the 360-degree rotating DJ booth has become a primary income source for many. Today, numerous DJs are making a fortune from coaxing millions onto the dancefloor. Diplo's net worth is a clear indicator that being a DJ pays.

Some of the richest DJs in the world: (L-R) Calvin Harris, DJ Khaled and David Guetta performing during various events. Photo: Alexander Tamargo, Romain Maurice, Aldara Zarraoa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The list of the world's top richest DJs highlights who have dominated the music charts and established themselves as influential entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. Their earnings are from annual album sales, tour earnings, and additional income from endorsements and business ventures.

Richest DJs in the world today

So, who is the richest DJ in the world? While it is difficult to believe, rotating the discs and hyping the crowd can earn you millions. Here are the top 10 DJs in the world and how much they have amassed from the entertainment sector.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Calvin Harris $300 million 2 David Guetta $200 million 3 Gianluca Vacchi $200 million 4 DJ Tiesto $170 million 5 Steve Aoki $120 million 6 Swedish House Mafia $100 million 7 Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo $90 million 8 Thomas Bangalter $90 million 9 DJ Khaled $75 million 10 The Chainsmokers $70 million

Diplo's net worth: Is he the richest DJ in the world?

DJs have indeed not only set the pace in the musical space. Most fans now prefer attending events where they know their favourite DJs will manipulate the decks. Therefore, besides mixing soulful melodies, DJs have also built their empires through the music business. These are the richest DJs in the world.

33. Carl Cox – $16 million

Carl Cox speaks onstage during the "What We Started" Film Premiere at the LA Film Festival in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carl Cox

Carl Cox Date of birth: 29 July 1962

29 July 1962 Place of birth: Manchester, United Kingdom

Carl Cox is a British music producer and DJ who started his career at 15. He currently owns two record labels, 23rd Century Records and Intel Records. He also runs a radio show, Global, which commands more than 16 million listeners. Having stepped into the DJing world in the 1980s, Carl Cox's net worth is alleged to be $16 million.

32. Porter Robinson – $20 million

Porter Robinson performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Porter Weston Robinson

Porter Weston Robinson Date of birth: 15 July 1992

15 July 1992 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Porter Robinson is best known for his album Worlds. He began producing electronic music during his adolescence. He made DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for seven consecutive years. His net worth is alleged to be worth $20 million.

31. John Laws – $20 million

John Laws spends his final day in front of the microphone as one of Australia's highest-rating radio announcers on the John Laws Morning Show at 2UE Studios in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Gaye Gerard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Richard John Sinclair Laws

Richard John Sinclair Laws Date of birth: 8 August 1935

8 August 1935 Place of birth: Wau, Papua New Guinea

John Laws is a household name in the Australian radio industry. He has been on the radio for over four decades, featuring in more than 60 stations across the Australian continent. Although he first retired in 2007, he returned to radio in 2011. John Laws' net worth is alleged to be $20 million.

30. Fatboy Slim – $20 million

Fatboy Slim performs during the 2023 Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Norman Quentin Cook

Norman Quentin Cook Date of birth: 31 July 1963

31 July 1963 Place of birth: Bromley, United Kingdom

Fatboy Slim is a British rapper, record producer, and DJ who has released numerous studio albums and is involved in many music bands. He holds the Guinness World Record for having top 40 hits under different names. His net worth is alleged to be $20 million.

29. DJ Pauly D – $20 million

DJ Pauly D performs a set during the game's first intermission between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Jared Silber/NHLI

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr.

Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr. Date of birth: 5 July 1980

5 July 1980 Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States

DJ Pauly D made his name from the MTV reality show Jersey Shore. His collaborations with musical stars like Britney Spears and Big Sean and his album deal with G-Unit Records propelled his music career. Although he has not released a full album, Pauly D's net worth is alleged to be $20 million.

28. Eddie Piolin Sotelo – $25 million

Mexican radio broadcaster Eddie "Piolin" Sotelo is in Burbank, California. Photo: Gregory Bojorquez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo

Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo Date of birth: 1 December 1972

1 December 1972 Place of birth: Ocotlán, Mexico

Eddie Sotelo, often referred to by his childhood nickname, Piolin, is a Mexican radio personality and DJ. He is best known for his Piolin por la Maana show. Although he focuses primarily on radio shows, he is among the richest DJs. Eddie Sotelo's net worth is alleged to be $25 million.

27. Martin Garrix – $30 million

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix visits SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Martijn Gerard Garritsen

Martijn Gerard Garritsen Date of birth: 14 May 1996

14 May 1996 Place of birth: Amstelveen, Netherlands

Martin Garrix is a Dutch DJ who has cemented his name in the DJ community with numerous hits. He has been featured at various major festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland. He is also the youngest DJ to ever headline at the Ulta Music Festival. Martin Garrix's net worth is alleged to be $30 million.

26. Ferry Corsten – $30 million

DJ Ferry Corsten performs at the 'Nature One' massive rave at the former US rocket base Pydna in Kastellaun, Germany. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ferry Corsten

Ferry Corsten Date of birth: 4 December 1973

4 December 1973 Place of birth: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Ferry Corsten is a Dutch DJ known for his weekly show Corsten Countdown and trance DJ music production. He started his music career at 16 and has released many hits under different record labels. Ferry owns Flashover Recordings, which he began in 2005. As of 2024, Ferry's net worth is alleged to be $30 million.

25. Pete Tong – $33 million

Pete Tong backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Photo: Ian West - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Peter Michael Tong

Peter Michael Tong Date of birth: 30 July 1960

30 July 1960 Place of birth: Dartford, United Kingdom

Pete Tong started as a Blues & Soul Magazine staff writer in 1979 before becoming an A&R manager at London Records. His breakthrough came in 1986 when he released his first album. He currently hosts his BBC radio show, The Pete Tong Show. Pete Tong's net worth is alleged to be $33 million.

24. Steve Angello – $40 million

Steve Angello visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven Patrik Josefsson Fragogiannis

Steven Patrik Josefsson Fragogiannis Date of birth: 22 November 1982

22 November 1982 Place of birth: Athens, Greece

Steve Angello is a Swedish-Greek record label owner and DJ. He is also a member of the Swedish House Mafia and has a successful solo career as a remixer, producer, and owner of Size Records. Steve Angello's net worth is alleged to be $40 million.

23. Sasha – $40 million

DJ Sasha performs during the BPM at La Martina Beach Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Paul Coe

Alexander Paul Coe Date of birth: 4 September 1969

4 September 1969 Place of birth: Bangor, United Kingdom

Sasha started his career in the 1980s with acid house music. In 1993, he collaborated with DJ Digweed, producing numerous successful remixes. Sasha also produced remixes for various artists, including Madonna and The Chemical Brothers. As of 2024, Sasha's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

22. Judge Jules – $42 million

Judge Jules performs at the 'Nature One' massive rave at the former U.S rocket base Pydna in Kastellaun, Germany. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julius O'Riordan

Julius O'Riordan Date of birth: 26 October 1966

26 October 1966 Place of birth: North London, London

Judge Jules is a British DJ and music producer who started his career as a radio presenter in 1997. He quickly rose to become one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, especially after working with Vandit Records, owned by Paul Van Dyk. Judge Jules also launched his record label, Judgement Records. His net worth is alleged to be $42 million.

21. John Digweed – $48 million

John Digweed attends the 2019 IDMA Award Show at Faena Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Sergi Alexander

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas John Digweed

Thomas John Digweed Date of birth: 1 January 1967

1 January 1967 Place of birth: Hastings, United Kingdom

John Digweed's breakthrough came in 1993 when he sent his DJing demo to the Renaissance nightclub founder, who also passed it to DJ Sasha. Within the last three decades, he has compiled 44 albums. John Digweed's net worth is alleged to be $48 million.

20. Zedd – $50 million

Zedd arrives at NYA WEST in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anton Zaslavski

Anton Zaslavski Date of birth: 2 September 1989

2 September 1989 Place of birth: Saratov, Russia

Zedd is a Russian-German DJ known for playing electro music. His global recognition came when he remixed Lady Gaga's Born This Way. From there, Zedd was signed with Interscope Records, where he released his first album, Clarity. Zedd's net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

19. Paul Oakenfold – $50 million

Paul Oakenfold attends the Mantra Of The Cosmos 'X (Wot You Sayin?)' single release with Reserved Magazine Issue 7 at Chiltern Firehouse in London, England. Photo: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Mark Oakenfold

Paul Mark Oakenfold Date of birth : 30 August 1963

: 30 August 1963 Place of birth: Mile End, London, United Kingdom

Paul Oakenfold is among the legendary DJs who has created remixes and soundtracks for various songs, films, and TV shows. DJ Magazine voted him twice as the number one DJ in the world, and he holds three Grammy Awards. Paul Oakenfold's net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

18. Marshmello – $50 million

Marshmello attends iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Amerant Bank Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Comstock

Christopher Comstock Date of birth: 19 May 1992

19 May 1992 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Marshmello gained global recognition in 2015 when he began releasing his remixes online. He released his first album, Joyttime, in 2016 and his single, Friends, in 2018, a project he collaborated with British singer Anne-Marrie. Marshmello is also currently working with Coca-Cola to create the first limited-edition flavour. Marshmello's net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

17. Kaskade – $50 million

Kaskade attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ryan Gary Raddon

Ryan Gary Raddon Date of birth: 25 February 1971

25 February 1971 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Kaskade is an American DJ who became famous between 2008 and 2009. In 2022, he collaborated with DJ Deadmau5 on a project titled Kx5, which included singles like Escape. Although he has not been in the game for long, Kaskade's net worth is estimated at $50 million.

16. Deadmau5 – $50 million

Deadmau5 poses for photos backstage during his 'Retro5pective: 25 Years Of deadmau5' Tour at Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joel Thomas Zimmerman

Joel Thomas Zimmerman Date of birth: 5 January 1981

5 January 1981 Place of birth: Niagara Falls, Canada

Deadmau5 rose to fame in the 2000s and is widely known for the mouse-like helmet he wears when performing. Deadmau5's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. According to Forbes, he is one of the world's highest-paid DJs, earning around $11.5 million.

15. Armin Van Buuren – $55 million

Armin van Buuren performs live on stage during the closing day of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniël van Buure

Armin Jozef Jacobus Daniël van Buure Date of birth: 25 December 1976

25 December 1976 Place of birth: Leiden, Netherlands

Armin Van Buuren has been ranked the number one DJ by DJ Magazine five times for his DJ skills. He also has the highest number of entries (21) on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums. He released his seventh album in 2019 and is working on his three-part trilogy. As of today, Armin's net worth is $55 million.

14. Paul van Dyk – $60 million

Paul van Dyk performs at Nature One, held at former US rocket base Pydna in Kastellaun, Germany. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthias Paul

Matthias Paul Date of birth: 16 December 1971

16 December 1971 Place of birth: Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany

Paul van Dyk is a German DJ who began his career as a record producer in the 1990s. He, however, rose to fame for his remix of the song Love Stimulation and single For An Angel. Paul van Dyk's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.

13. Afrojack – $60 million

Afrojack performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nick Leonardus van de Wall

Nick Leonardus van de Wall Date of birth: 9 September 1987

9 September 1987 Place of birth: Spijkenisse, Netherlands

Afrojack also started in the Rotterdam club scene and quickly gained recognition after he was signed to the Digidance label. He then launched his record label, Wall Recordings, where he started remixing tracks of various artists. Afrojack's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.

12. Skrillex – $70 million

Skrillex attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sonny John Moore

Sonny John Moore Date of birth: 15 January 1988

15 January 1988 Place of birth: Highland Park, Los Angeles, California, United States

Skrillex is a known American DJ and record producer with a net worth of $70 million. His unique DJ style has created incredible wealth and produced iconic electronic music. He also holds eight Grammy Awards and earns over $20 million from touring and licensing alone.

11. Diplo – $70 million

Diplo performs onstage during Madonna's "The Celebration Tour: at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Wesley Pentz

Thomas Wesley Pentz Date of birth: 10 November 1978

10 November 1978 Place of birth: Tupelo, Mississippi, United States

A significant portion of Diplo's net worth of $70 million results from his dance group Major Lazer, which includes big names like Labrinth and Sia. He works with artists like Chris Brown, Britney Spears, and Gwen Stefani. Diplo makes approximately $20 million annually from his projects.

10. The Chainsmokers – $70 million

Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart (R) of The Chainsmokers perform at the Diplo's Honky Tonk during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Members: Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart

Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart Labels: Disruptor; Columbia; Sony

Disruptor; Columbia; Sony Genre: Dance/Electronic

The Chainsmokers consists of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart. The two came into the EDM mainstream with their single Selfie, released in 2014. Over the years, the duo has created an impressive DJing career, with seven Billboard Music Awards and two American Music Awards. They have an alleged combined net worth of $70 million.

9. DJ Khaled – $75 million

DJ Khaled is seen performing during the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Khaled Mohammed Khaled

Khaled Mohammed Khaled Date of birth: 26 November 1975

26 November 1975 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

DJ Khaled is a prominent figure in the music industry. He gained widespread attention for his energetic personality and catchphrases like "We the Best" and "Another one". DJ Khaled's net worth is alleged to be $75 million.

8. Thomas Bangalter – $90 million

Thomas Bangalter attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Bangalter

Thomas Bangalter Date of birth: 3 January 1975

3 January 1975 Place of birth: Paris, France

Thomas Bangalter is among the most influential DJs in the electronic music world. He was part of the Daft Punk duo before it was disbanded in 2021. Thomas has single-handedly composed music for various films. His net worth is alleged to be $90 million.

7. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – $90 million

Thomas Bangalter (R) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (L) of 'Daft Punk' arrive at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Guillaume Emmanuel "Guy-Manuel" de Homem-Christo

Guillaume Emmanuel "Guy-Manuel" de Homem-Christo Date of birth: 8 February 1974

8 February 1974 Place of birth: Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo is a renowned DJ, musician, record producer, songwriter, and film director. He was part of the Daft Punk duo alongside Thomas Bangalter. After their breakup, Guy-Manuel concentrated on his record label, Crydamoure, through which he has amassed a net worth of $90 million.

6. Swedish House Mafia – $100 million

Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso from Swedish House Mafia attend the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Members: Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso

Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso Labels: Republic

Republic Genre: Dance/Electronic

Swedish House Mafia is a dance crew from Stockholm, Sweden. The trio also makes electronic music using samplers, drum machines, synthesizers, turntables, and keyboards. Although each member earns a solo income, the group has a net worth of $100 million.

5. Steve Aoki – $120 million

Steve Aoki attends Gold Gala 2024's Founders Party at The Music Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven Hiroyuki Aoki

Steven Hiroyuki Aoki Date of birth: 30 November 1977

30 November 1977 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Steve Aoki is an American electro-house musician, producer, and music executive. He is the founder of Dim Mak Records and an investor with stocks in numerous profitable companies, such as SpaceX and Uber. Steve Aoki's net worth is alleged to be $120 million.

4. DJ Tiesto – $170 million

Tiesto attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tijs Michiel Verwest

Tijs Michiel Verwest Date of birth: 17 January 1969

17 January 1969 Place of birth: Breda, Netherlands

DJ Tiesto is another highest-paid DJ and music producer who began his career working with other DJs like Da Joker and DJ Limited. He also released iconic house tracks while touring the world with other stars like David Bowie and Busta Rhymes. Tiësto's net worth is alleged to be over $170 million.

3. Gianluca Vacchi – $200 million

Gianluca Vacchi performs at the Inaugural 'World Bloggers Awards' in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gianluca Vacchi

Gianluca Vacchi Date of birth: 5 August 1967

5 August 1967 Place of birth: Bologna, Italy

Gianluca Vacchi is considered one of the richest DJs in the world, although most of his wealth comes from his business ventures. Together with his cousin, Vacchi makes much of his income from their Italian business, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (IMA). Gianluca Vacchi's net worth is alleged to be $200 million.

2. David Guetta – $200 million

David Guetta attends the 66th Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pierre David Guetta

Pierre David Guetta Date of birth: 7 November 1967

7 November 1967 Place of birth: Paris, France

David Guetta is a French DJ and music producer who has been in the game since the 1980s. His impressive career includes headlining major events like Tomorrowland and his sell-out Listen Tour in 2014-2015. David Guetta's net worth is $200 million, with over $18 million in annual income.

1. Calvin Harris – $300 million

Calvin Harris performs onstage during the FanDuel Super Bowl party powered by Spotify in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adam Richard Wiles

Adam Richard Wiles Date of birth: 17 January 1984

17 January 1984 Place of birth: Dumfries, United Kingdom

The Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris holds the number one position. He has made most of his fortune working with big artists like Rihanna and Katy Perry. He is also the highest-paid DJ in the world, with an annual income of over $40 million. Calvin Harris' net worth of $300 million also results from his involvement with the Tidal streaming service, real estate, and Fly Eye Records label ownership.

Who is the richest DJ in the world?

Calvin Harris is the richest DJ in the world, with a net worth of $300 million. The Scottish-born DJ, songwriter, and music producer was born in Dumfries.

How much is Calvin Harris worth in 2024?

Calvin Harris is alleged to be worth $300 million as of 2024. He makes between $30 million and $40 million each year.

Diplo's net worth makes him among the richest DJs in the world right now. Creating wealth from DJing sounds like a challenge for upcoming DJs. However, the richest DJs have proven that playing with the decks can be an impressive source of income. The DJs have also significantly benefitted from other ventures, such as brand partnerships and various business ventures.

Legit.ng recently published a list of famous blond actors making waves in Hollywood and beyond. Famous blond actors have gained fame for their appearance and talents in various roles they have portrayed.

These blond actors come from diverse backgrounds and bring many skills and experiences to their craft. What makes any actor unique is their talent, dedication, and ability to connect with audiences.

Source: Legit.ng