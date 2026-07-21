The #1 richest K-pop idol is Park Jin-young (J.Y. Park), founder of JYP Entertainment, with an estimated net worth of $200–250 million — a fortune that dwarfs every active performer on this list and is built primarily on equity in one of South Korea's "Big Three" music conglomerates. The gap between him and the runner-up is staggering: the second-richest name here sits at roughly $100 million, while most K-pop superstars — including BTS members and BLACKPINK's Lisa — cluster in the $30–55 million range.

Some of the richest K-pop idols ranked by net worth. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

#1: Park Jin-young (JYP) leads with an estimated $200–250 million net worth — the only K-pop idol whose wealth is anchored by major stock ownership in a publicly traded entertainment giant.

Park Jin-young (JYP) leads with an estimated net worth — the only K-pop idol whose wealth is anchored by major stock ownership in a publicly traded entertainment giant. Runner-up: Kim Jaejoong follows at an estimated $100 million , built largely through real estate, hospitality businesses, and fashion ventures beyond music.

Kim Jaejoong follows at an estimated , built largely through real estate, hospitality businesses, and fashion ventures beyond music. Wealth range: The richest idol is worth roughly 5–6× more than the lowest entry on this list ($30 million).

The richest idol is worth roughly than the lowest entry on this list ($30 million). The richest woman on the list is IU (Lee Ji-eun) at an estimated $40–55 million , outranking Lisa and Jennie of BLACKPINK.

at an estimated , outranking Lisa and Jennie of BLACKPINK. No K-pop idol has yet crossed the billionaire threshold — the closest to that status in the broader industry is HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk, an executive rather than a performer.

Richest K-pop idols ranked by net worth

Our rankings are based on data from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes Korea, and reporting from IBTimes, PAD Magazine, and Koimoi, cross-referenced against each idol's verified income streams — music royalties, concert revenue, brand endorsements, real estate, and company equity. Net worth figures for K-pop artists are not publicly disclosed and should be treated as estimates; where sources varied, we used a credible mid-range figure. Rankings reflect 2025–2026 figures.

# Name Stage Name Net Worth (est.) Primary wealth driver Notable brand/venture 10 Min Yoongi Suga (BTS) $30M Music royalties, tours Valentino, NBA ambassador 9 Kim Jennie Jennie $30M BLACKPINK + solo, endorsements Chanel, Calvin Klein 8 Jeon Jungkook Jungkook (BTS) $35–50M Solo music, endorsements Calvin Klein, Hyundai 7 Lalisa Manobal Lisa $40M BLACKPINK + solo, LLOUD CO. Bulgari, Celine, Nike 6 Kim Taehyung V (BTS) $40M Solo music, luxury endorsements Cartier, Celine 5 Lee Ji-eun IU $40–55M Music, acting, real estate Gucci, Samsung 4 Park Jae-sang PSY $60–65M Gangnam Style, P Nation label Samsung, P Nation 3 Kwon Ji-yong G-Dragon $60–75M Music IP, fashion, endorsements PEACEMINUSONE, Chanel 2 Kim Jaejoong Jaejoong ~$100M Real estate, hospitality, fashion J-Line Building, MOLDIR 1 Park Jin-young J.Y. Park / JYP $200–250M JYP Entertainment equity JYP Entertainment

10. Suga / Min Yoongi ($30 million)

Suga of BTS attends the press conference for BTS's New Album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her' release at Lotte Hotel Seoul on September 18, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: THE FACT/Imazins

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Min Yoongi

Min Yoongi Stage name: Suga (solo alias: Agust D)

Suga (solo alias: Agust D) Date of birth: March 9, 1993

March 9, 1993 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Rapper, songwriter, record producer

Rapper, songwriter, record producer Group: BTS (Big Hit Entertainment / HYBE)

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment / HYBE) Net worth: ~$30 million

~$30 million Instagram: @agustd

Suga achieved his impressive net worth through his long-time work as a BTS member, his solo career, and lucrative brand deals. Under his Agust D alias, his 2023 album D-DAY was followed by a record-breaking global tour that grossed over $57 million, making it the most successful solo tour by a Korean artist at the time.

As a producer who has worked with IU, Halsey, PSY, and many others, he earns significant royalties, and is also a global ambassador for Valentino and the NBA. Beyond music, Suga has been transparent about mental health struggles and uses his platform to de-stigmatize the conversation in K-pop — a stance that has only strengthened his brand loyalty.

9. Jennie / Kim Jennie ($30 million)

Jennie Kim attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Jennie

Kim Jennie Date of birth: January 16, 1996

January 16, 1996 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Rapper, singer

Rapper, singer Group: BLACKPINK (YG Entertainment)

BLACKPINK (YG Entertainment) Net worth: ~$30 million

~$30 million Instagram: @jennierubyjane

Jennie is a global ambassador for Chanel, known as "Human Chanel," and has collaborated with brands like Calvin Klein and Hera, underscoring her significant marketability and influence. Along with BLACKPINK's music and performances, she has been a brand ambassador for Chanel and beauty brand Hera, released her debut single "Solo" in 2018, and in 2025 dropped her debut solo album Ruby.

Jennie's wealth is poised to grow: her fashion credibility, shaped by years as Chanel's face, has placed her at the top tier of celebrity endorsement value in Asia.

8. Jungkook / Jeon Jungkook ($35–50 million)

Full name: Jeon Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook Date of birth: September 1, 1997

September 1, 1997 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Singer, songwriter

Singer, songwriter Group: BTS (HYBE)

BTS (HYBE) Net worth: $35–50 million

$35–50 million Instagram: @mnijungkook

BTS's Jungkook dropped his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, breaking records with over 2 million sales on day one. His single "Seven" debuted at No. 1 on several global charts — making him the first Korean soloist to do so — and exceeded 1 billion Spotify streams.

He is also a global ambassador for brands like Calvin Klein, which significantly adds to his individual wealth, reflecting his worldwide appeal and marketability. Known for generosity, he donated ₩1 billion (~$680k) to wildfire relief in March 2025. With all seven BTS members now discharged from mandatory military service, their fortunes are set to grow even further following their highly anticipated group comeback in 2026.

7. Lisa / Lalisa Manobal ($40 million)

Lisa of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK smiles during an event to promote her film 'Born Pink', marking the group's eighth anniversary, in Seoul on August 9, 2024. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lalisa Manobal (born Pranpriya Manobal)

Lalisa Manobal (born Pranpriya Manobal) Date of birth: March 27, 1997

March 27, 1997 Nationality: Thai

Thai Profession: Rapper, singer, dancer, actress

Rapper, singer, dancer, actress Group: BLACKPINK (formerly YG Entertainment; now LLOUD CO.)

BLACKPINK (formerly YG Entertainment; now LLOUD CO.) Net worth: $40 million

$40 million Instagram: @lalalalisa_m

Lisa released her debut single album Lalisa in 2021 and her debut studio album Alter Ego in early 2025. Her track "Money" went viral, making Lalisa the first album by a K-pop solo artist to hit one billion streams on Spotify. Lisa's most prestigious partnership is with Italian luxury house Bulgari, where she serves as a global brand ambassador, prominently featured in worldwide campaigns for high-end jewelry and exclusive timepieces.

What makes Lisa's wealth structurally different from most peers is ownership: her $40 million represents a fortune built on ownership rather than employment — by founding LLOUD CO. and retaining master recording rights, she is positioned to compound wealth in a way that salaried performers simply cannot. Her foray into acting, particularly with HBO's The White Lotus, also increased her star power.

6. V / Kim Taehyung ($40 million)

Kim Tae-Hyung aka V from the music band BTS, attends the Celine Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 28, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung Date of birth: December 30, 1995

December 30, 1995 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Singer, songwriter, actor

Singer, songwriter, actor Group: BTS (HYBE)

BTS (HYBE) Net worth: $40 million

$40 million Instagram: @thv

V stepped into solo stardom with strong numbers and widespread media traction; his debut album Layover dropped on September 8, 2023, selling about 1.67 million units on the first day alone. His individual income streams include solo music releases and lucrative brand ambassadorships with luxury fashion houses like Celine and Cartier, which showcase his significant individual earning power.

On Instagram, V reigns as the most commercially impactful BTS member, with promotional posts estimated to earn between $68,000 and $810,000 each. His tie with Lisa at $40 million makes him and the BLACKPINK star the co-richest individual idol performers — just behind IU.

5. IU / Lee Ji-eun ($40–55 million)

Full name: Lee Ji-eun

Lee Ji-eun Stage name: IU (stands for "I and You")

IU (stands for "I and You") Date of birth: May 16, 1993

May 16, 1993 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist

Singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist Label: EDAM Entertainment (Kakao)

EDAM Entertainment (Kakao) Net worth: $40–55 million

$40–55 million Instagram: @dlwlrma

IU is the richest woman on this list and the most decorated solo performer in K-pop history. She has released a total of five studio albums and twelve EPs, five of which reached number one on the Gaon Album Chart, and thirty-one number-one singles — making her the artist with the most number-one songs in South Korea.

She has been included six times in the top ten of Forbes Korea's annual Power Celebrity list since 2012, attaining a peak ranking of number one in 2025.

Her wealth is unusually diversified: income streams include music sales, streaming, acting contracts, brand partnerships with companies including Gucci and Samsung, sold-out concert tours, songwriting royalties, and real estate investments in South Korea. She was the female model with the most advertising appearances on television in 2024, starring in commercials for 13 different brands.

On the acting side, in March 2025, IU starred in When Life Gives You Tangerines opposite Park Bo-gum — a domestic and international hit for which she received the "Best Actress" award at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

4. PSY / Park Jae-sang ($60–65 million)

Rapper PSY performs his 2012 breakout hit song "Gangnam Style" during his 'Summer Swag 2025' opening tour concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon on June 28, 2025. Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Jae-sang

Park Jae-sang Date of birth: December 31, 1977

December 31, 1977 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Rapper, singer, producer, label founder

Rapper, singer, producer, label founder Label: P Nation (founded 2018)

P Nation (founded 2018) Net worth: $60–65 million

$60–65 million Instagram: @42psy42

PSY's fortune was ignited by one of the most viral moments in internet history. "Gangnam Style" took the world by storm and is one of the most-watched videos on YouTube ever. Thanks to its incredible success, PSY made a small fortune in the first year of its release — with 7 billion video views earning millions in ad revenue, around $4 million from iTunes downloads, and an estimated $8 million from endorsement deals with brands like Samsung.

But PSY didn't stop at the one hit. In 2018, he established his music label, P Nation, to nurture new talent and showcase diverse musical styles. His record label P Nation is also an ongoing source of income. His business pivot from performer to label boss mirrors the playbook of Park Jin-young — arguably the blueprint that put PSY on track to outlast the "one-hit wonder" label entirely.

3. G-Dragon / Kwon Ji-yong ($60–75 million)

Kwon Ji-Yong, also known as G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG attends the Innovate Korea 2025 forum at KAIST on April 09, 2025 in Daejeon, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kwon Ji-yong

Kwon Ji-yong Date of birth: August 18, 1988

August 18, 1988 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion entrepreneur

Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion entrepreneur Group: BIGBANG (formerly YG Entertainment; now Galaxy Corporation)

BIGBANG (formerly YG Entertainment; now Galaxy Corporation) Net worth: $60–75 million

$60–75 million Instagram: @xxxibgdrgn

As of 2026, G-Dragon's estimated net worth sits between $60 million and $75 million — a figure driven by his triple-threat status as a producer, fashion icon, and entrepreneur. Unlike many idols who rely primarily on performance fees, his wealth is anchored by a massive catalog of intellectual property; he has over 170 songs registered under his name with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

His income streams include music royalties from writing and producing credits for over 180 songs on KOMCA, and his streetwear label PEACEMINUSONE is a considerable source of revenue, paired with collaborations with brands like Nike, JOOPITER, and Chanel. He was the first Korean celebrity to be named a global ambassador for Chanel.

In 2025, his Übermensch tour shattered records once more, proving that G-Dragon's influence endures both on and off stage. After 20 years at YG Entertainment, his move to Galaxy Corporation was a well-thought-out decision that guaranteed him total creative autonomy under his true identity, Kwon Ji-yong.

2. Kim Jaejoong (~$100 million)

Full name: Kim Jaejoong

Kim Jaejoong Date of birth: January 26, 1986

January 26, 1986 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Singer, actor, entrepreneur

Singer, actor, entrepreneur Group: JYJ / formerly TVXQ

JYJ / formerly TVXQ Net worth: ~$100 million

~$100 million Instagram: @jaejoong_

Kim Jaejoong is arguably K-pop's most underrated financial titan. Originally a member of TVXQ — one of the first K-pop groups to achieve pan-Asian superstardom — he later co-founded JYJ and built a sprawling business empire almost entirely independent of the traditional agency system.

Jaejoong bought an apartment in 2012 worth close to $3 million — a 3,200-square-foot penthouse in Samsung-dong — and two years later purchased the 7-story J-Line Building in Seocho-dong for $7 million. He owns a coffee shop called Cafe J-Holic in Myeongdong and Coffee Cojjee in Samsung-dong, plus a bar in Gangnam called Holic-J and a Japanese restaurant in Gangnam called Bum Story.

In 2015, he started his own fashion company called MOLDIR, designing his own brand sold at a luxury clothing store in Cheongdam. His real estate portfolio, hospitality chain, and fashion brand together give him one of the most diversified income profiles on this list — and a nine-figure net worth that most casual K-pop fans would never guess.

1. Park Jin-young / J.Y. Park ($200–250 million)

Park Jin-Young (JYP) attends during a press conference to promote KBS TV drama "Dream High2" at Imperial Palace Hotel on January 17, 2011 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Jin-young

Park Jin-young Stage names: J.Y. Park, JYP

J.Y. Park, JYP Date of birth: January 13, 1972

January 13, 1972 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur

Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur Company: JYP Entertainment (founder & shareholder)

JYP Entertainment (founder & shareholder) Net worth: $200–250 million

$200–250 million Instagram: @followjyp

Park Jin-young is the richest K-pop idol in the world — and it isn't close. As the founder of JYP Entertainment, he has emerged as the wealthiest celebrity in South Korea with an estimated net worth of $250 million. He is also the richest musician in Korea, and most of his revenue comes from his company JYP Entertainment.

The story of how a pop singer became South Korea's wealthiest entertainer is one of the K-pop industry's defining origin stories. Park Jin-young founded JYP Entertainment in 1997, which has since become one of the most successful entertainment companies in South Korea — representing popular K-pop groups such as TWICE, Stray Kids, and ITZY, generating substantial revenue and profits.

He owns 17.8% of the stocks of JYP Entertainment, and his own stock holdings amount to approximately $169 million.

Beyond equity, Park Jin-young remains an active creative force. He has appeared as a judge on several popular television shows, including K-pop Star and Super Intern, which have further boosted his public profile and earning potential.

He also composed music for international artists, and in 2023 made a music comeback — with his dance challenge "Groove Back" attracting viral attention across JYP Nation artists. His fortune is the clearest proof that in K-pop, the most durable path to real wealth runs through ownership, not performance.

FAQs

Who is richer — Lisa or IU?

IU is richer than Lisa. IU's estimated net worth stands between $40 million and $55 million as of 2025–2026, while Lisa's net worth is estimated at $40 million. Both figures are estimates, but virtually every major source places IU at the top of the female K-pop solo rankings. IU's edge comes from a longer career, 31 chart-topping singles, and a hit K-drama record that Lisa has not yet matched.

Is any K-pop idol a billionaire?

No K-pop idol has publicly confirmed billionaire status. The closest figure in the K-pop ecosystem is HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk, who is an executive rather than a performer. Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of HYBE, is the industry's only billionaire with a net worth estimated to be over $3 billion. Among performers, Park Jin-young comes closest to that scale at $200–250 million, but remains well short of the $1 billion mark.

Why is Park Jin-young so much richer than other K-pop idols?

The gap comes down to equity versus income. Park Jin-young owns 17.8% of the stocks of JYP Entertainment, with his own stock holdings amounting to approximately $169 million. Most K-pop idols earn from performance fees, royalties, and endorsements — all income-based. Park Jin-young earns all of those plus compound growth on a major publicly traded company, which is a fundamentally different and far more scalable wealth engine.

How does G-Dragon's wealth compare to other second-generation K-pop idols?

G-Dragon is the wealthiest active second-generation male idol. The journey of Kwon Ji-yong, known globally as G-Dragon, is a definitive blueprint for how a K-pop idol can transform into a self-sustaining financial institution — from his debut as a trainee at YG Entertainment to his current status as a mogul who has successfully decoupled his net worth from the traditional "agency-artist" split.

His streetwear brand PEACEMINUSONE, Chanel ambassadorship, and massive IP catalog set him apart from peers who relied mainly on group income.

How do BTS members' net worths compare to BLACKPINK members?

The top BTS members — V and Jungkook — largely match the top BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie in the $30–50 million range, but BTS has a collective advantage. BTS, the seven-member pop powerhouse that debuted in South Korea in 2013, has pulled in an estimated $350 million through a wide web of income.

Each member of BTS is estimated to be worth around $50 million, and the collective success of BTS keeps them at the very top of the industry's financial hierarchy. BLACKPINK members, however, have strong individual brand deals — particularly Lisa with LLOUD CO. and Jennie as "Human Chanel" — that may close or reverse that gap as their solo careers mature.

Legit.ng also shared details about the dynamic K-pop group Kiss of Life, formed in 2023, and their talented members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Discover how these young musicians, hailing from diverse backgrounds, are invigorating the music scene with their unique sound and electrifying performances, proving that age is just a number in the world of K-pop.

Source: Legit.ng