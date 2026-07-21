The 10 richest K-pop idols — ranked by net worth and how far beyond music their money goes
The #1 richest K-pop idol is Park Jin-young (J.Y. Park), founder of JYP Entertainment, with an estimated net worth of $200–250 million — a fortune that dwarfs every active performer on this list and is built primarily on equity in one of South Korea's "Big Three" music conglomerates. The gap between him and the runner-up is staggering: the second-richest name here sits at roughly $100 million, while most K-pop superstars — including BTS members and BLACKPINK's Lisa — cluster in the $30–55 million range.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Richest K-pop idols ranked by net worth
- 10. Suga / Min Yoongi ($30 million)
- 9. Jennie / Kim Jennie ($30 million)
- 8. Jungkook / Jeon Jungkook ($35–50 million)
- 7. Lisa / Lalisa Manobal ($40 million)
- 6. V / Kim Taehyung ($40 million)
- 5. IU / Lee Ji-eun ($40–55 million)
- 4. PSY / Park Jae-sang ($60–65 million)
- 3. G-Dragon / Kwon Ji-yong ($60–75 million)
- 2. Kim Jaejoong (~$100 million)
- 1. Park Jin-young / J.Y. Park ($200–250 million)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- #1: Park Jin-young (JYP) leads with an estimated $200–250 million net worth — the only K-pop idol whose wealth is anchored by major stock ownership in a publicly traded entertainment giant.
- Runner-up: Kim Jaejoong follows at an estimated $100 million, built largely through real estate, hospitality businesses, and fashion ventures beyond music.
- Wealth range: The richest idol is worth roughly 5–6× more than the lowest entry on this list ($30 million).
- The richest woman on the list is IU (Lee Ji-eun) at an estimated $40–55 million, outranking Lisa and Jennie of BLACKPINK.
- No K-pop idol has yet crossed the billionaire threshold — the closest to that status in the broader industry is HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk, an executive rather than a performer.
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Richest K-pop idols ranked by net worth
Our rankings are based on data from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes Korea, and reporting from IBTimes, PAD Magazine, and Koimoi, cross-referenced against each idol's verified income streams — music royalties, concert revenue, brand endorsements, real estate, and company equity. Net worth figures for K-pop artists are not publicly disclosed and should be treated as estimates; where sources varied, we used a credible mid-range figure. Rankings reflect 2025–2026 figures.
#
Name
Stage Name
Net Worth (est.)
Primary wealth driver
Notable brand/venture
10
Min Yoongi
Suga (BTS)
$30M
Music royalties, tours
Valentino, NBA ambassador
9
Kim Jennie
Jennie
$30M
BLACKPINK + solo, endorsements
Chanel, Calvin Klein
8
Jeon Jungkook
Jungkook (BTS)
$35–50M
Solo music, endorsements
Calvin Klein, Hyundai
7
Lalisa Manobal
Lisa
$40M
BLACKPINK + solo, LLOUD CO.
Bulgari, Celine, Nike
6
Kim Taehyung
V (BTS)
$40M
Solo music, luxury endorsements
Cartier, Celine
5
Lee Ji-eun
IU
$40–55M
Music, acting, real estate
Gucci, Samsung
4
Park Jae-sang
PSY
$60–65M
Gangnam Style, P Nation label
Samsung, P Nation
3
Kwon Ji-yong
G-Dragon
$60–75M
Music IP, fashion, endorsements
PEACEMINUSONE, Chanel
2
Kim Jaejoong
Jaejoong
~$100M
Real estate, hospitality, fashion
J-Line Building, MOLDIR
1
Park Jin-young
J.Y. Park / JYP
$200–250M
JYP Entertainment equity
JYP Entertainment
10. Suga / Min Yoongi ($30 million)
- Full name: Min Yoongi
- Stage name: Suga (solo alias: Agust D)
- Date of birth: March 9, 1993
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Rapper, songwriter, record producer
- Group: BTS (Big Hit Entertainment / HYBE)
- Net worth: ~$30 million
- Instagram: @agustd
Suga achieved his impressive net worth through his long-time work as a BTS member, his solo career, and lucrative brand deals. Under his Agust D alias, his 2023 album D-DAY was followed by a record-breaking global tour that grossed over $57 million, making it the most successful solo tour by a Korean artist at the time.
As a producer who has worked with IU, Halsey, PSY, and many others, he earns significant royalties, and is also a global ambassador for Valentino and the NBA. Beyond music, Suga has been transparent about mental health struggles and uses his platform to de-stigmatize the conversation in K-pop — a stance that has only strengthened his brand loyalty.
9. Jennie / Kim Jennie ($30 million)
- Full name: Kim Jennie
- Date of birth: January 16, 1996
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Rapper, singer
- Group: BLACKPINK (YG Entertainment)
- Net worth: ~$30 million
- Instagram: @jennierubyjane
Jennie is a global ambassador for Chanel, known as "Human Chanel," and has collaborated with brands like Calvin Klein and Hera, underscoring her significant marketability and influence. Along with BLACKPINK's music and performances, she has been a brand ambassador for Chanel and beauty brand Hera, released her debut single "Solo" in 2018, and in 2025 dropped her debut solo album Ruby.
Jennie's wealth is poised to grow: her fashion credibility, shaped by years as Chanel's face, has placed her at the top tier of celebrity endorsement value in Asia.
8. Jungkook / Jeon Jungkook ($35–50 million)
- Full name: Jeon Jungkook
- Date of birth: September 1, 1997
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
- Group: BTS (HYBE)
- Net worth: $35–50 million
- Instagram: @mnijungkook
BTS's Jungkook dropped his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, breaking records with over 2 million sales on day one. His single "Seven" debuted at No. 1 on several global charts — making him the first Korean soloist to do so — and exceeded 1 billion Spotify streams.
He is also a global ambassador for brands like Calvin Klein, which significantly adds to his individual wealth, reflecting his worldwide appeal and marketability. Known for generosity, he donated ₩1 billion (~$680k) to wildfire relief in March 2025. With all seven BTS members now discharged from mandatory military service, their fortunes are set to grow even further following their highly anticipated group comeback in 2026.
7. Lisa / Lalisa Manobal ($40 million)
- Full name: Lalisa Manobal (born Pranpriya Manobal)
- Date of birth: March 27, 1997
- Nationality: Thai
- Profession: Rapper, singer, dancer, actress
- Group: BLACKPINK (formerly YG Entertainment; now LLOUD CO.)
- Net worth: $40 million
- Instagram: @lalalalisa_m
Lisa released her debut single album Lalisa in 2021 and her debut studio album Alter Ego in early 2025. Her track "Money" went viral, making Lalisa the first album by a K-pop solo artist to hit one billion streams on Spotify. Lisa's most prestigious partnership is with Italian luxury house Bulgari, where she serves as a global brand ambassador, prominently featured in worldwide campaigns for high-end jewelry and exclusive timepieces.
What makes Lisa's wealth structurally different from most peers is ownership: her $40 million represents a fortune built on ownership rather than employment — by founding LLOUD CO. and retaining master recording rights, she is positioned to compound wealth in a way that salaried performers simply cannot. Her foray into acting, particularly with HBO's The White Lotus, also increased her star power.
6. V / Kim Taehyung ($40 million)
- Full name: Kim Taehyung
- Date of birth: December 30, 1995
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, actor
- Group: BTS (HYBE)
- Net worth: $40 million
- Instagram: @thv
V stepped into solo stardom with strong numbers and widespread media traction; his debut album Layover dropped on September 8, 2023, selling about 1.67 million units on the first day alone. His individual income streams include solo music releases and lucrative brand ambassadorships with luxury fashion houses like Celine and Cartier, which showcase his significant individual earning power.
On Instagram, V reigns as the most commercially impactful BTS member, with promotional posts estimated to earn between $68,000 and $810,000 each. His tie with Lisa at $40 million makes him and the BLACKPINK star the co-richest individual idol performers — just behind IU.
5. IU / Lee Ji-eun ($40–55 million)
- Full name: Lee Ji-eun
- Stage name: IU (stands for "I and You")
- Date of birth: May 16, 1993
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist
- Label: EDAM Entertainment (Kakao)
- Net worth: $40–55 million
- Instagram: @dlwlrma
IU is the richest woman on this list and the most decorated solo performer in K-pop history. She has released a total of five studio albums and twelve EPs, five of which reached number one on the Gaon Album Chart, and thirty-one number-one singles — making her the artist with the most number-one songs in South Korea.
She has been included six times in the top ten of Forbes Korea's annual Power Celebrity list since 2012, attaining a peak ranking of number one in 2025.
Her wealth is unusually diversified: income streams include music sales, streaming, acting contracts, brand partnerships with companies including Gucci and Samsung, sold-out concert tours, songwriting royalties, and real estate investments in South Korea. She was the female model with the most advertising appearances on television in 2024, starring in commercials for 13 different brands.
On the acting side, in March 2025, IU starred in When Life Gives You Tangerines opposite Park Bo-gum — a domestic and international hit for which she received the "Best Actress" award at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards.
4. PSY / Park Jae-sang ($60–65 million)
- Full name: Park Jae-sang
- Date of birth: December 31, 1977
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Rapper, singer, producer, label founder
- Label: P Nation (founded 2018)
- Net worth: $60–65 million
- Instagram: @42psy42
PSY's fortune was ignited by one of the most viral moments in internet history. "Gangnam Style" took the world by storm and is one of the most-watched videos on YouTube ever. Thanks to its incredible success, PSY made a small fortune in the first year of its release — with 7 billion video views earning millions in ad revenue, around $4 million from iTunes downloads, and an estimated $8 million from endorsement deals with brands like Samsung.
But PSY didn't stop at the one hit. In 2018, he established his music label, P Nation, to nurture new talent and showcase diverse musical styles. His record label P Nation is also an ongoing source of income. His business pivot from performer to label boss mirrors the playbook of Park Jin-young — arguably the blueprint that put PSY on track to outlast the "one-hit wonder" label entirely.
3. G-Dragon / Kwon Ji-yong ($60–75 million)
- Full name: Kwon Ji-yong
- Date of birth: August 18, 1988
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion entrepreneur
- Group: BIGBANG (formerly YG Entertainment; now Galaxy Corporation)
- Net worth: $60–75 million
- Instagram: @xxxibgdrgn
As of 2026, G-Dragon's estimated net worth sits between $60 million and $75 million — a figure driven by his triple-threat status as a producer, fashion icon, and entrepreneur. Unlike many idols who rely primarily on performance fees, his wealth is anchored by a massive catalog of intellectual property; he has over 170 songs registered under his name with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).
His income streams include music royalties from writing and producing credits for over 180 songs on KOMCA, and his streetwear label PEACEMINUSONE is a considerable source of revenue, paired with collaborations with brands like Nike, JOOPITER, and Chanel. He was the first Korean celebrity to be named a global ambassador for Chanel.
In 2025, his Übermensch tour shattered records once more, proving that G-Dragon's influence endures both on and off stage. After 20 years at YG Entertainment, his move to Galaxy Corporation was a well-thought-out decision that guaranteed him total creative autonomy under his true identity, Kwon Ji-yong.
2. Kim Jaejoong (~$100 million)
- Full name: Kim Jaejoong
- Date of birth: January 26, 1986
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Singer, actor, entrepreneur
- Group: JYJ / formerly TVXQ
- Net worth: ~$100 million
- Instagram: @jaejoong_
Kim Jaejoong is arguably K-pop's most underrated financial titan. Originally a member of TVXQ — one of the first K-pop groups to achieve pan-Asian superstardom — he later co-founded JYJ and built a sprawling business empire almost entirely independent of the traditional agency system.
Jaejoong bought an apartment in 2012 worth close to $3 million — a 3,200-square-foot penthouse in Samsung-dong — and two years later purchased the 7-story J-Line Building in Seocho-dong for $7 million. He owns a coffee shop called Cafe J-Holic in Myeongdong and Coffee Cojjee in Samsung-dong, plus a bar in Gangnam called Holic-J and a Japanese restaurant in Gangnam called Bum Story.
In 2015, he started his own fashion company called MOLDIR, designing his own brand sold at a luxury clothing store in Cheongdam. His real estate portfolio, hospitality chain, and fashion brand together give him one of the most diversified income profiles on this list — and a nine-figure net worth that most casual K-pop fans would never guess.
1. Park Jin-young / J.Y. Park ($200–250 million)
- Full name: Park Jin-young
- Stage names: J.Y. Park, JYP
- Date of birth: January 13, 1972
- Nationality: South Korean
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur
- Company: JYP Entertainment (founder & shareholder)
- Net worth: $200–250 million
- Instagram: @followjyp
Park Jin-young is the richest K-pop idol in the world — and it isn't close. As the founder of JYP Entertainment, he has emerged as the wealthiest celebrity in South Korea with an estimated net worth of $250 million. He is also the richest musician in Korea, and most of his revenue comes from his company JYP Entertainment.
The story of how a pop singer became South Korea's wealthiest entertainer is one of the K-pop industry's defining origin stories. Park Jin-young founded JYP Entertainment in 1997, which has since become one of the most successful entertainment companies in South Korea — representing popular K-pop groups such as TWICE, Stray Kids, and ITZY, generating substantial revenue and profits.
He owns 17.8% of the stocks of JYP Entertainment, and his own stock holdings amount to approximately $169 million.
Beyond equity, Park Jin-young remains an active creative force. He has appeared as a judge on several popular television shows, including K-pop Star and Super Intern, which have further boosted his public profile and earning potential.
He also composed music for international artists, and in 2023 made a music comeback — with his dance challenge "Groove Back" attracting viral attention across JYP Nation artists. His fortune is the clearest proof that in K-pop, the most durable path to real wealth runs through ownership, not performance.
FAQs
Who is richer — Lisa or IU?
IU is richer than Lisa. IU's estimated net worth stands between $40 million and $55 million as of 2025–2026, while Lisa's net worth is estimated at $40 million. Both figures are estimates, but virtually every major source places IU at the top of the female K-pop solo rankings. IU's edge comes from a longer career, 31 chart-topping singles, and a hit K-drama record that Lisa has not yet matched.
Is any K-pop idol a billionaire?
No K-pop idol has publicly confirmed billionaire status. The closest figure in the K-pop ecosystem is HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk, who is an executive rather than a performer. Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of HYBE, is the industry's only billionaire with a net worth estimated to be over $3 billion. Among performers, Park Jin-young comes closest to that scale at $200–250 million, but remains well short of the $1 billion mark.
Why is Park Jin-young so much richer than other K-pop idols?
The gap comes down to equity versus income. Park Jin-young owns 17.8% of the stocks of JYP Entertainment, with his own stock holdings amounting to approximately $169 million. Most K-pop idols earn from performance fees, royalties, and endorsements — all income-based. Park Jin-young earns all of those plus compound growth on a major publicly traded company, which is a fundamentally different and far more scalable wealth engine.
How does G-Dragon's wealth compare to other second-generation K-pop idols?
G-Dragon is the wealthiest active second-generation male idol. The journey of Kwon Ji-yong, known globally as G-Dragon, is a definitive blueprint for how a K-pop idol can transform into a self-sustaining financial institution — from his debut as a trainee at YG Entertainment to his current status as a mogul who has successfully decoupled his net worth from the traditional "agency-artist" split.
His streetwear brand PEACEMINUSONE, Chanel ambassadorship, and massive IP catalog set him apart from peers who relied mainly on group income.
How do BTS members' net worths compare to BLACKPINK members?
The top BTS members — V and Jungkook — largely match the top BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie in the $30–50 million range, but BTS has a collective advantage. BTS, the seven-member pop powerhouse that debuted in South Korea in 2013, has pulled in an estimated $350 million through a wide web of income.
Each member of BTS is estimated to be worth around $50 million, and the collective success of BTS keeps them at the very top of the industry's financial hierarchy. BLACKPINK members, however, have strong individual brand deals — particularly Lisa with LLOUD CO. and Jennie as "Human Chanel" — that may close or reverse that gap as their solo careers mature.
Legit.ng also shared details about the dynamic K-pop group Kiss of Life, formed in 2023, and their talented members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. Discover how these young musicians, hailing from diverse backgrounds, are invigorating the music scene with their unique sound and electrifying performances, proving that age is just a number in the world of K-pop.
Source: Legit.ng
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