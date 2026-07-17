Davido arrived in Nigeria on a private jet ahead of Israel DMW's father's burial, with a clip of the touching airport reunion going viral

Israel DMW rushed to the airport to welcome his boss, screaming in excitement as Davido and his crew stepped off the aircraft

The heartwarming footage sparked an outpouring of praise online, with fans hailing Davido as the "best boss ever"

Afrobeats superstar Davido has warmed hearts online after flying into Nigeria on a private jet to be present for one of the most difficult moments in his aide Israel DMW's life, the burial of Israel's father.

The singer had been dragged a few days ago that he didn't grace the burial of Israel DMW's father in Benin City.

Reactions trail video of Davido as he arrives in Naija ahead of Israel DMW's dad's burial. Photo credit@ davido

Source: Instagram

A video capturing the arrival has since gone viral, drawing an emotional response from fans who were moved by the show of loyalty and solidarity.

Davido, whose full name is David Adeleke, touched down at the airport with his crew members and Israel DMW shared the heartwarming moment on his Instagram page.

Israel DMW, who has served as one of Davido's most recognisable and trusted aides for years, was at the airport to receive his boss and the rest of the crew.

Fans hail Davido as he lands in Naija ahead of Israel DMW's dad's burial. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Footage from the airport reunion shows Israel visibly elated, shouting, "My oga! My oga! On Sunday, we are outside!" as those on the aircraft began to disembark with their luggage.

Davido matched his energy, calling back, "We are outside on Sunday, Benin City."

Davido's love for Israel DMW

The clip struck a chord with many Nigerians who noted that showing up in person during a grieving employee's moment of loss goes beyond what most would expect from an employer.

For Israel, whose bond with Davido has long been a talking point among fans, having his principal make the trip to Benin City ahead of the burial clearly meant everything.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido arriving in Nigeria and chatting with Israel DMW below:

Fans react to the touching clip

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of admiration for the singer. Here are some of the reactions:

@chinayo_makeova wrote:

"Na Israel be davido wife ghan ghan, i to like d guy"

@ujuomalicha commented:

"The best boss best human ever"

@skin_arenaboss said: "God bless your heart @davido"

@bisgoldstore reacted:

"The best boss so far"

@uga_307 shared:

"Oh I am so happy for this family, this his how humans should live together"

@korfate_healthy_dome wrote:

"Obo you are the best. Davido na man you be"

@mariam_cute_mariam added:

"Shame on plle dat say davido did not show up"

Davido shares video of Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was excited that his trusted aide, Israel DMW, was about to secure his visa.

He shared a video where Israel was at the embassy to get his passport. Israel was speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy in the recording.

Many of the singer's fans admired their relationship as they praised Davido for being a good boss to all his aides.

Source: Legit.ng