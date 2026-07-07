Nigerian Man Displays Foodstuffs and Japa Journey From Lagos to Canada in Viral TikTok Video
- A Nigerian man shared his relocation journey from Lagos to Canada on his social media page
- The video showed the moment he packed local foodstuffs and took photos with his family at the airport
- Social media users came across the clip on TikTok and dropped their opinions in the comment section
An abroad-based Nigerian man has sparked warm reactions online after sharing his successful relocation journey from Nigeria to Canada.
The traveller, with the TikTok handle @dicealex1, documented the entire process from his final preparations in Nigeria to his successful arrival in North America.
Man relocates abroad with local food
The viral video began with the young man undergoing his immigration medical examination at a clinic. Shortly after, the clip showed a massive collection of local foodstuffs and household supplies packed and ready for the trip.
Among the essential items packed were bags of beans, local spices, Gino tomato paste, Golden Morn cereal, toiletries, and other home goods meant to ease his transition. Before his departure, he paused to take an emotional farewell photo with two women, believed to be his family members, outside the airport terminal.
The traveller boarded a flight that transited through Doha, Qatar. He shared snippets of his flight experience, including the in-flight dining options, the clouds he saw from his window seat, and his layover at Hamad International Airport.
The climax of the video showed a beautiful aerial night view of a Canadian city as the aircraft prepared to land, overlaid with the text, "Welcome to Canada." To close the vlog, the young man was seen inside a Canadian shopping mall, dressed in warm winter gear, smiling and clapping his hands.
Reactions as man documents relocating to Canada
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:
@ajekare said:
"God I don’t have visa yet but I want to experience this ❤️🥺Congrats 🎉 bro."
June 28 🎂🎄😊 said:
"Congratulations. Hope mine comes soon."
Cynthia said:
"Congratulations stranger."
Watch the relocation journey of the Nigerian man to Canada on TikTok below:
Canada-based father seeks support in relocating
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Canada-based single father of three, Barrister Isaac Olusegun, turned to the public for financial assistance to relocate his family to Nigeria.
The legal practitioner had been out of a job since 2024 and relied on loans and the generosity of others to provide food for his children.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng