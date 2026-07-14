Rakai's net worth: Breaking down the earnings of the viral Twitch streamer

QuVonn RaKai Linder, known online as Rakai or 2xRaKai, is one of streaming's fastest-growing teenagers. As of 2026, Rakai's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Driven by viral collaborations and music releases, he built a lucrative digital career before turning 18.

Rakai is shown on the left wearing a striking red-and-black suit jacket, a black top hat, and sunglasses indoors.

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Rakai rose to fame through viral Just Chatting streams and collaborations with Kai Cenat.

His net worth is estimated at $1 million as of 2026.

Rakai's primary income comes from Twitch, YouTube, brand deals, and social media partnerships.

The content creator's estimated monthly Instagram earnings range from $12,167 to $14,168 .

to . He received a severe 730-day suspension on Twitch in late 2025.

Profile summary

Real name QuVonn RaKai Linder Gender Male Year of birth 21 November 2008 Age 17 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Syracuse, New York, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Profession Online streamer, content creator, rapper Net worth $1 million Instagram @2xrakai Twitch @2xrakai

What is Rakai's net worth?

Industry asset trackers and media sources such as The City Celebs estimate Rakai's net worth at approximately $1 million. The young content creator is famous for his appearances on Mafiathon and his viral Turn Up dance.

Top five facts about Rakai. Photo: @2xrakai on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rakai has successfully scaled his personal brand into a multi-revenue engine. His financial portfolio blends direct fan support, YouTube ads, and music drops.

A closer look at Rakai's monthly income

Pinpointing Rakai's exact pay depends heavily on his access to live-streaming. His baseline monthly earnings generally flow from three distinct pillars: Twitch subscriptions, YouTube, and music streaming royalties.

Industry streaming metrics estimate his monthly Instagram earnings ranged from $12,167 to $14,168 over the past year. He is projected to earn between $123,212 and $168,800 annually if this income remains constant.

Rakai’s real name, age, and background

Rakai is shown indoors, smiling (L), wearing a bicycle helmet, and holding a Nike sneaker up to his ear (R). Photo: @2xrakai (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The American Twitch streamer was born QuVonn RaKai Linder in Syracuse, New York. He is 17 years old as of July 2026. Born on 21 November 2008, he has the zodiac sign Scorpio. The content creator keeps details of his family and schooling private.

What did Rakai get famous for?

Rakai is a successful Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and rapper. Subscriptions on his 2xRaKai channel once commanded thousands of active tier-1 fans, netting thousands of dollars weekly.

Rakai's breakthrough stems from his strategic ties to top-tier creators. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 at just eight years old, initially focusing on gaming and comedy videos.

Rakai's Twitch career took off in December 2023. He quickly gained momentum for high-energy Just Chatting streams filled with unscripted humour and reactions.

Rakai (C) wearing a black hoodie and head covering, posing between Kai Cenat (L) and IShowSpeed (R). Photo: @2xrakai (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rakai's career went into overdrive in November 2024 when he became an immediate fan favourite during Kai Cenat's historic, month-long Mafiathon subathon. Viewers quickly dubbed him "Kai Cenat's son" because of their hilarious dynamic. This running joke cemented his presence in the community.

Alongside streaming, Rakai successfully pivoted into music. In 2025, the American rapper solidified his breakout status by introducing the viral Rakai Dance in the music video for Turn Up. The track featured PlaqueBoyMax and BunnaB. The dance earned him a nomination for Best Breakout Streamer at the 2025 Streamer Awards.

Rakai's platform bans and roadblocks

Rakai is showing off his neck bling against a nighttime city backdrop (L) and smiling next to LeBron James (R). Photo: @2xrakai (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rakai faced a strict two-year Twitch ban in December 2025. During an IRL stream, he handed a bouquet of flowers to a woman without paying. Twitch flagged this as illegal activity. Rakai was also allegedly involved in a texting-while-driving incident during a broadcast.

According to The Times of India, the creator was suspended again on 15 March 2026 for 30 days. He accidentally leaked the phone number of American NBA basketball player LaMelo Ball during a live stream.

Who is Rakai dating?

Rakai made headlines in February 2026 when he began dating American social media influencer and singer Piper Rockelle. Rockelle confirmed the relationship to People after they went public at the 2026 Super Bowl.

However, the couple appears to have broken up. The social media personality has recently been seen with American music artist Gavin Magnus.

FAQs

Who is Rakai? QuVonn RaKai Linder, known online as 2xRaKai, is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and music artist who went viral collaborating with Kai Cenat. How old is Rakai? He is 17 years old as of July 2026 and was born on 21 November 2008. Where is Rakai from? The content creator was born in Syracuse, New York, United States. Why did Rakai get banned from Twitch? He received a two-year suspension in December 2025 for community violations, including an IRL shop stream involving unpaid items. Who is Rakai dating? As of mid-2026, Rakai appears to have split from social media influencer and singer Piper Rockelle. What is Rakai's most popular song? His most notable release is the 2025 collaborative track Turn Up, featuring PlaqueBoyMax and BunnaB. How much does Rakai get paid? Rakai's monthly income on Instagram is estimated to have ranged from $12,167 to $14,168 from June 2025 to June 2026.

Rakai's net worth represents the massive financial potential of the modern internet era. The young Twitch streamer has made money from viral moments. While Rakai faced two platform suspensions, his ability to pivot into music ensures his financial muscles continue to expand.

Legit.ng published an article about Angela Reed's net worth. Angela Reed's net worth has increased over the years. The TV personality earned her wealth through a successful career as a corporate attorney and real estate investor.

The businesswoman later joined the cast of Bravo's reality television show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Angela also runs multiple financial firms and a culinary lifestyle brand with her husband, Charles Oakley. Discover more about Angela Reed's net worth in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng