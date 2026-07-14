Rakai's net worth: Breaking down the earnings of the viral Twitch streamer
QuVonn RaKai Linder, known online as Rakai or 2xRaKai, is one of streaming's fastest-growing teenagers. As of 2026, Rakai's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Driven by viral collaborations and music releases, he built a lucrative digital career before turning 18.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Rakai rose to fame through viral Just Chatting streams and collaborations with Kai Cenat.
- His net worth is estimated at $1 million as of 2026.
- Rakai's primary income comes from Twitch, YouTube, brand deals, and social media partnerships.
- The content creator's estimated monthly Instagram earnings range from $12,167 to $14,168.
- He received a severe 730-day suspension on Twitch in late 2025.
Profile summary
Real name
QuVonn RaKai Linder
Gender
Male
Year of birth
21 November 2008
Age
17 years old (as of July 2026)
Place of birth
Syracuse, New York, United States
Current residence
United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Height in feet
5'5"
Height in centimetres
165
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Black
Profession
Online streamer, content creator, rapper
Net worth
$1 million
Twitch
What is Rakai's net worth?
Industry asset trackers and media sources such as The City Celebs estimate Rakai's net worth at approximately $1 million. The young content creator is famous for his appearances on Mafiathon and his viral Turn Up dance.
Rakai has successfully scaled his personal brand into a multi-revenue engine. His financial portfolio blends direct fan support, YouTube ads, and music drops.
A closer look at Rakai's monthly income
Pinpointing Rakai's exact pay depends heavily on his access to live-streaming. His baseline monthly earnings generally flow from three distinct pillars: Twitch subscriptions, YouTube, and music streaming royalties.
Industry streaming metrics estimate his monthly Instagram earnings ranged from $12,167 to $14,168 over the past year. He is projected to earn between $123,212 and $168,800 annually if this income remains constant.
Rakai’s real name, age, and background
The American Twitch streamer was born QuVonn RaKai Linder in Syracuse, New York. He is 17 years old as of July 2026. Born on 21 November 2008, he has the zodiac sign Scorpio. The content creator keeps details of his family and schooling private.
What did Rakai get famous for?
Rakai is a successful Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and rapper. Subscriptions on his 2xRaKai channel once commanded thousands of active tier-1 fans, netting thousands of dollars weekly.
Rakai's breakthrough stems from his strategic ties to top-tier creators. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 at just eight years old, initially focusing on gaming and comedy videos.
Rakai's Twitch career took off in December 2023. He quickly gained momentum for high-energy Just Chatting streams filled with unscripted humour and reactions.
Rakai's career went into overdrive in November 2024 when he became an immediate fan favourite during Kai Cenat's historic, month-long Mafiathon subathon. Viewers quickly dubbed him "Kai Cenat's son" because of their hilarious dynamic. This running joke cemented his presence in the community.
Alongside streaming, Rakai successfully pivoted into music. In 2025, the American rapper solidified his breakout status by introducing the viral Rakai Dance in the music video for Turn Up. The track featured PlaqueBoyMax and BunnaB. The dance earned him a nomination for Best Breakout Streamer at the 2025 Streamer Awards.
Rakai's platform bans and roadblocks
Rakai faced a strict two-year Twitch ban in December 2025. During an IRL stream, he handed a bouquet of flowers to a woman without paying. Twitch flagged this as illegal activity. Rakai was also allegedly involved in a texting-while-driving incident during a broadcast.
According to The Times of India, the creator was suspended again on 15 March 2026 for 30 days. He accidentally leaked the phone number of American NBA basketball player LaMelo Ball during a live stream.
Who is Rakai dating?
Rakai made headlines in February 2026 when he began dating American social media influencer and singer Piper Rockelle. Rockelle confirmed the relationship to People after they went public at the 2026 Super Bowl.
However, the couple appears to have broken up. The social media personality has recently been seen with American music artist Gavin Magnus.
FAQs
- Who is Rakai? QuVonn RaKai Linder, known online as 2xRaKai, is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and music artist who went viral collaborating with Kai Cenat.
- How old is Rakai? He is 17 years old as of July 2026 and was born on 21 November 2008.
- Where is Rakai from? The content creator was born in Syracuse, New York, United States.
- Why did Rakai get banned from Twitch? He received a two-year suspension in December 2025 for community violations, including an IRL shop stream involving unpaid items.
- Who is Rakai dating? As of mid-2026, Rakai appears to have split from social media influencer and singer Piper Rockelle.
- What is Rakai's most popular song? His most notable release is the 2025 collaborative track Turn Up, featuring PlaqueBoyMax and BunnaB.
- How much does Rakai get paid? Rakai's monthly income on Instagram is estimated to have ranged from $12,167 to $14,168 from June 2025 to June 2026.
Rakai's net worth represents the massive financial potential of the modern internet era. The young Twitch streamer has made money from viral moments. While Rakai faced two platform suspensions, his ability to pivot into music ensures his financial muscles continue to expand.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.