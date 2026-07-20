The richest king in the world is King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, with an estimated net worth of $43 billion — more than any other reigning monarch on Earth. As of 2025, King Vajiralongkorn is considered the richest monarch in the world, with an estimated net worth of $43 billion. His fortune dwarfs that of Europe's most celebrated royals and rivals the oil billionaires of the Middle East, all built on a real estate empire spanning tens of thousands of properties across Thailand.

Some of the richest kings in the world. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand tops the list with an estimated $43 billion net worth, sourced primarily from real estate and major Thai corporate stakes.

of Thailand tops the list with an estimated net worth, sourced primarily from real estate and major Thai corporate stakes. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE/Abu Dhabi) and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (Brunei) tie for second at approximately $30 billion each.

(UAE/Abu Dhabi) and (Brunei) tie for second at approximately each. The list spans a massive wealth range — from $43 billion at the top down to ~$1 billion (Prince Albert II of Monaco and King Charles III).

at the top down to (Prince Albert II of Monaco and King Charles III). The wealthiest European monarch on the list is Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein , estimated at $8.4–$12.7 billion , built on a private banking dynasty.

on the list is , estimated at , built on a private banking dynasty. Oil and gas is the dominant source of wealth for five of the ten monarchs, while Thailand's king relies almost entirely on land and corporate equity.

Richest kings in the world

Our rankings are based on wealth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, CEOWORLD Magazine, Bloomberg, and CEO Today Magazine, cross-referenced with reporting from Forbes, Fortune, and VnExpress. We use each monarch's personal or institutionally controlled net worth — including royal property bureaus, investment foundations, and resource revenues directly tied to the individual ruler — with the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2025).

Rank Monarch Country Est. Net Worth Primary Wealth Source #10 King Charles III United Kingdom ~$1.1B Crown estates, Duchy of Cornwall #9 Prince Albert II Monaco ~$1B Gaming holdings, real estate #8 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Qatar ~$2–10B Natural gas, QIA #7 Prince Hans-Adam II Liechtenstein ~$8.4–12.7B LGT private bank #6 King Mohammed VI Morocco ~$8–10B Mining, banking (Al Mada) #5 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai/UAE ~$14B Real estate, Emirates Airlines #4 King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia ~$18–20B Oil wealth, House of Saud #3 Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Brunei ~$30B Oil and gas reserves #2 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE/Abu Dhabi ~$30B ADNOC oil, ADIA fund #1 King Maha Vajiralongkorn Thailand ~$43B Crown Property Bureau, real estate

10. King Charles III (~$1.1 billion)

King Charles III waves to well-wishers as he visits the Tynwald Parliament in Douglas on the Isle of Man on July 14, 2026. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charles Philip Arthur George

Charles Philip Arthur George Date of birth: 14 November 1948

14 November 1948 Age: 76 (as of July 2025)

76 (as of July 2025) Nationality: British

British Role: King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms

King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms Net worth: ~$1.1 billion

King Charles III has a personal fortune of £640 million ($866m) according to the most recent Sunday Times Rich List. While this makes him one of the less wealthy monarchs on this list in absolute terms, his financial picture is more complex than it appears.

The king controls and receives bumper profits from the royal family's feudal domain, the Duchy of Lancaster — consisting of 18,481 hectares of rural land, the estate is valued at $830 million and pulls in around $33 million a year.

European monarchs like King Charles III of the United Kingdom ($1.1B), Prince Albert II of Monaco ($1.3B), and the Grand Duke of Luxembourg ($4.6B) maintain considerable fortunes tied to estates, investments, and sovereign grants.

Unlike the oil-rich monarchs further up this list, Charles's wealth is rooted in centuries-old land holdings and the institution of the Crown itself, making direct comparison with absolute rulers somewhat complicated.

9. Prince Albert II (~$1 billion)

Prince Albert II of Monaco is seen on stage at the Opening Ceremony during the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festivalon June 12, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Rainier Grimaldi

Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Rainier Grimaldi Date of birth: 14 March 1958

14 March 1958 Age: 67 (as of July 2025)

67 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Monégasque

Monégasque Role: Sovereign Prince of Monaco

Sovereign Prince of Monaco Net worth: ~$1 billion

Prince Albert II from Monaco rounds out the top 10, with an estimated wealth of $1 billion. His fortune is primarily tied to the tiny but extraordinarily wealthy city-state he governs. The son of the legendary Grace Kelly, Prince Albert II has his fortune derived from holdings in the Société des bains de mer de Monaco, the company that manages the riches of the Monte Carlo and Opéra de Monte-Carlo.

Monaco punches well above its weight financially. The prince's wealth is largely generated from the nation's success in real estate and tourism, further enhanced by the family's ownership of many business investments.

At just 2.02 km², Monaco is the world's second-smallest country but one of its wealthiest per capita — a combination that keeps the Grimaldi family's fortunes secure, even if they are more modest than the monarchs higher on this list.

8. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (~$2–10 billion)

Full name: Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Date of birth: 3 June 1980

3 June 1980 Age: 45 (as of July 2025)

45 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Qatari

Qatari Role: Emir of Qatar (since 2013)

Emir of Qatar (since 2013) Net worth: ~$2–10 billion

Sheikh Tamim is the youngest monarch on this list, with Qatar's vast wealth coming from natural gas and oil. His personal net worth is difficult to pin down precisely — estimates range from $2 billion to $10 billion — because Qatar's national wealth is largely managed at the state level through the Qatar Investment Authority.

The Sheikh of Qatar's wealth comes from founding and managing the Qatar Investment Authority, which looks after the country's excess oil and gas reserves. He famously also gave out $137 million in support of the Arab world's first global news network, Al Jazeera.

Qatar's Al Thani family built their fortune on the world's third-largest natural gas reserves, turning a desert emirate into a financial juggernaut. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) manages over $450 billion in assets, including Harrods, The Shard, Volkswagen, and Paris Saint-Germain FC.

He played a crucial role in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, which put Qatar on the global sports map. Beyond politics, he has a passion for sports and even established Qatar Sports Investments, the group that owns Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

7. Prince Hans-Adam II (~$8.4–12.7 billion)

Full name: Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein

Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein Date of birth: 14 February 1945

14 February 1945 Age: 80 (as of July 2025)

80 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Liechtensteiner

Liechtensteiner Role: Sovereign Prince of Liechtenstein

Sovereign Prince of Liechtenstein Net worth: $8.4–12.7 billion

Europe's richest living royal, Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein is many times richer than King Charles III, with Bloomberg reporting his current net worth to be $12.7 billion. The source of his remarkable fortune is highly unusual among monarchs.

The tiny principality's massively wealthy monarch, whose family fortune can be traced back to the 12th century, owns a Midas-touch private bank with $352 billion in assets under management, which is his main source of wealth.

Prince Hans-Adam II is not just a ruler but also a savvy businessman, with his family owning one of Europe's largest private banks, LGT Group. Fascinatingly, Liechtenstein is one of the few monarchies where the royal family has direct political power, and Hans-Adam played a major role in strengthening the constitution.

Other wow-factor assets controlled by the prince include his family's numerous castles and palaces, plus its peerless collection of Renaissance art.

6. King Mohammed VI (~$8–10 billion)

King Mohammed VI of Morocco attends the signing of bilateral agreements at the Agdal Royal Palace on February 13, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mohammed VI (Mohammed ben Al Hassan)

Mohammed VI (Mohammed ben Al Hassan) Date of birth: 21 August 1963

21 August 1963 Age: 61 (as of July 2025)

61 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Moroccan

Moroccan Role: King of Morocco (since 1999)

King of Morocco (since 1999) Net worth: $8–10 billion

King Mohammed VI of Morocco ranks 5th globally at $10.1 billion, largely from banking, mining, and agricultural holdings. He is Africa's richest monarch and one of the most economically active rulers on the planet. A savvy business player, the head of the Alawi dynasty has a controlling stake in the multibillion-dollar investment outfit Société Nationale d'Investissement, as well as myriad interests spanning finance, agriculture, retail, mining, and more.

Morocco's royal family, the Alaouites, trace their rule back to the 17th century and claim descent from the Prophet Muhammad. Their wealth today is a combination of historical landholdings, vast palaces, and ownership stakes in key sectors of the Moroccan economy.

At the heart of their financial empire is Al Mada, a royal investment company with interests in mining, banking, telecoms, and retail. King Mohammed VI is affectionately called the "King of the Poor" because of his reforms aimed at improving Morocco's social conditions.

5. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (~$14 billion)

Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images

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Full name: Mohammed bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Date of birth: 15 July 1949

15 July 1949 Age: 75 (as of July 2025)

75 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Emirati

Emirati Role: Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE; Ruler of Dubai

Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE; Ruler of Dubai Net worth: $14 billion

As the ruler of Dubai and Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed has played a pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a global metropolis. His wealth reflects investments in real estate, aviation, and tourism, alongside ownership of numerous luxury properties worldwide.

He is the architect of modern Dubai as a global hub for trade and tourism. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is one of the world's richest monarchs and has spearheaded the transformation of Dubai into a global city. The ruler has also been behind the creation of state-owned companies such as Emirates Airlines, Jumeirah Group and DP World.

With an approximate net worth of $14 billion, derived from investments in companies like Emirates Airlines, the Dubai World conglomerate, and Dubai Holding, which consists of hotels, media companies, and business parks, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is among the richest rulers in the world.

The sheikh, who was ordered to pay his ex-wife Princess Haya more than $710 million back in 2021 following their acrimonious split, has many assets, ranging from a fleet of private jets to a $500 million superyacht.

4. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (~$18–20 billion)

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace on October 5, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. King Salman is on a state visit to Russia. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud

Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud Date of birth: 31 December 1935

31 December 1935 Age: 89 (as of July 2025)

89 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Saudi Arabian

Saudi Arabian Role: King of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (since 2015)

King of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (since 2015) Net worth: $18–20 billion

King Salman, who became the monarch in 2015, oversees a vast fortune primarily from Saudi Arabia's oil wealth. The House of Saud, to which he belongs, is considered one of the wealthiest royal families globally, with assets including extensive real estate holdings and investments in various sectors.

The family's collective wealth is staggering: the Saudi royal family outshines most dynasties in the wealth stakes, with the clan's staggering estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion officially making it the richest family in the world.

A senior member of the House of Saud, Salman spent decades in public service before becoming monarch. He first entered government as the governor of Riyadh Province, a position he held for nearly 50 years.

During his tenure, Riyadh grew from a relatively small desert town into a modern metropolis, with major investments in infrastructure, industry, and culture. King Salman has all the trappings of a billionaire royal, including splendid palaces, a $110 million superyacht and a Boeing 747 private jet.

3. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (~$30 billion)

Sultan of Brunei speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting in 10 Downing Street on December 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah Date of birth: 15 July 1946

15 July 1946 Age: 78 (as of July 2025)

78 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Bruneian

Bruneian Role: Sultan of Brunei and Prime Minister (since 1967)

Sultan of Brunei and Prime Minister (since 1967) Net worth: $30 billion

The world's longest-reigning current monarch, the Sultan of Brunei has sat on the throne of the compact Southeast Asian nation since 1967. His fortune is built on oil. When production peaked in the country in 1979, the sultan was declared the richest person in the world by Fortune magazine. As oil production has waned, the monarch's wealth has declined in real terms, although he still remains exceedingly rich.

Bolkiah's fortune has been further amplified by conservative fiscal policies and strategic global investments managed by the Brunei Investment Agency. The Brunei Investment Agency has more than $70 billion in known assets under management. The Brunei Investment Agency owns The Beverly Hills Hotel, the Hotel Bel-Air, The Dorchester (London), and several other significant hotels around the world.

His main residence, the Istana Nurul Iman, holds the Guinness World Record as the largest residential palace in the world, spanning 200,000 square meters. Completed in 1984 at a total cost of $1.4 billion, it boasts 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms, a banquet hall for 5,000 guests, a mosque, a garage for 110 cars, an air-conditioned stable for 200 polo ponies, and five swimming pools.

2. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (~$30 billion)

heikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Italian Prime Minister (not in picture) before their meeting at Palazzo Chigi on February 24, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Antonio Masiello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Date of birth: 11 March 1961

11 March 1961 Age: 64 (as of July 2025)

64 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Emirati

Emirati Role: President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi (since 2022)

President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi (since 2022) Net worth: $30 billion

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has a net worth of $30 billion. As the eldest of the powerful Bani Fatima brothers, he is widely considered the most influential Arab leader of his generation. Known for his strategic vision, military background, and economic modernization policies, Sheikh Mohamed has played a decisive role in shaping both the UAE's domestic development and its foreign policy.

Sheikh Mohamed's estimated personal net worth of $30 billion comes from a mix of royal inheritance, oil revenues, and private holdings. The Al Nahyan family controls Abu Dhabi's vast oil reserves and sits atop the $790 billion Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds.

While ADIA is technically a state entity, the royal family, led by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, wields tremendous influence over it. They've diversified into global equities, real estate, and infrastructure. Mohamed officially became President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi after being chosen by the UAE Supreme Council, following the death of his brother in May 2022.

1. King Maha Vajiralongkorn (~$43 billion)

King Maha Vajiralongkorn appears on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall of the Grand Palace during a public audience on the final day of his royal coronation in Bangkok. Photo: Jewel SAMAD

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X)

Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) Date of birth: 28 July 1952

28 July 1952 Age: 72 (as of July 2025)

72 (as of July 2025) Nationality: Thai

Thai Role: King of Thailand (since 2016)

King of Thailand (since 2016) Net worth: $43 billion

Vajiralongkorn, also known by his regnal name Rama X, is King of Thailand, reigning since 2016. He is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, the reigning dynasty of Thailand since 1782. After his father's death, he requested that his formal accession ceremony be delayed to allow time to mourn. His formal proclamation as king occurred on 1 December 2016, making him the oldest Thai monarch to accede to the throne at age 64.

The key to his extraordinary wealth is the Crown Property Bureau (CPB). At the heart of the monarch's wealth is an expansive real estate empire, reportedly encompassing more than 16,210 hectares of land across Thailand and 40,000 national lease contracts.

Notably, over 17,000 properties are located in the capital city of Bangkok alone, granting the Thai Crown exceptional control over urban commercial zones and residential hubs. The majority of these assets are managed through the Crown Property Bureau (CPB), which falls directly under the king's personal authority since legal reforms enacted in 2017.

His property holdings in Bangkok alone are valued at over $30 billion, according to Fortune magazine. He owns more than 23% of Siam Commercial Bank, a leading financial institution in Thailand, as well as an over 33% stake in the nation's largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Group.

Beyond real estate and equities, he also reportedly owns 38 aircraft, 300 high-end vehicles, over 50 boats, and a vast array of diamonds and gemstones, according to The Financial Express.

Born in Bangkok in 1952, King Vajiralongkorn was educated in Thailand, Britain, and Australia. He is a qualified helicopter and fighter pilot. His father, who ruled Thailand for 70 years, was recognized by Forbes as the world's richest monarch for multiple years.

FAQs

Which king owns 17,000 homes?

Over 17,000 properties belonging to the Thai Crown are located in the capital city of Bangkok alone, granting it exceptional control over urban commercial zones and residential hubs. These are managed by the Crown Property Bureau under the direct personal authority of King Maha Vajiralongkorn since 2017 reforms.

Why is the Thailand king so rich?

Unlike similar institutions in other monarchies, the Crown Property Bureau falls directly under the king's personal authority since legal reforms enacted in 2017. In plain terms, Thailand's king controls the CPB as a private asset rather than a state entity.

In Bangkok alone, his property holdings are valued at over $30 billion. He also holds a 23% stake in Siam Commercial Bank and a 33.3% stake in Siam Cement Group, two of Thailand's largest companies.

Who is the richest royal family in the world (not just one monarch)?

The Saudi royal family outshines other dynasties in the wealth stakes. The clan's staggering estimated net worth of $1.4 trillion officially makes it the richest family in the world. However, that fortune is distributed across hundreds of relatives. Among individual family members, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) holds an estimated $5 billion personally.

Is King Charles III the richest European monarch?

No. Europe's richest living royal is Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein, who is many times richer than King Charles III, with Bloomberg reporting his current net worth to be $12.7 billion. King Charles III's personal fortune is estimated at around $866 million to $1.1 billion, tied primarily to Crown estates and sovereign grants rather than business holdings.

How does the Sultan of Brunei's wealth compare to the Thai king's?

Both monarchs are in a similar ballpark — Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is estimated at $30 billion versus King Vajiralongkorn's $43 billion. The key difference lies in the source: Brunei's extraordinary royal wealth has one primary source — oil.

For over half a century, the nation's petroleum reserves have acted as a private engine of prosperity for the Sultan. The Thai king's wealth, by contrast, comes almost entirely from real estate and equity stakes in Thai corporations — making it arguably more stable long-term as global oil demand shifts.

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