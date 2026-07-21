Three major study destinations have published their current student visa processing timelines, with one processing applications in as few as 19 days

Processing speed depends on several factors, including whether applications are submitted online and how quickly applicants respond to requests for more information

Applicants are advised to apply well in advance of their course start date and submit all required documents to avoid delays

Students planning to study abroad in 2026 may want to take note of how quickly three of the world's most popular study destinations are processing student visa applications, as official government data shows processing times vary significantly depending on the destination and how applications are submitted.

The governments of the three countries have each published current processing timelines on their official immigration portals, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what to expect before their courses begin.

Some countries process study permits faster than others. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Juststock, Daniel de la Hoz

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has highlighted some of the countries with the fastest student visa processing times.

Australia: 19 days for student visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs says student visa applications are currently being processed in about 19 days.

Applications lodged before November 14, 2025 are handled under Ministerial Direction 111, while those submitted on or after that date fall under Ministerial Direction 115.

The department strongly recommends that applicants lodge their visa well ahead of their course commencement date and include all supporting documents at the time of submission to avoid unnecessary delays.

Several factors can affect how long the process takes, including whether the application is complete, how quickly an applicant responds to requests for additional information, and how long it takes to receive clearances from external agencies covering health, character, and national security checks.

Canada student visa: Currently about 6 weeks

Applications currently take about six weeks, although that is still one week longer than the processing period recorded at the start of the year.

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department allows applicants to check estimated processing times directly through its online portal, where timelines are updated regularly based on current volumes.

Processing times for Canadian student permits are influenced by application completeness, whether submissions are made online, and the volume of applications received at any given time. Applying online is consistently faster than paper-based applications.

UK student visa processing time: 15 days

The standard processing time for a UK student visa from Nigeria takes approximately three weeks (which is around 15 working days).

The UK government's student visa guidance directs applicants to apply online, noting that the online route is the standard and most efficient way to submit an application.

The UK Home Office processes student visas based on supporting document quality, applicant responsiveness, and the complexity of individual cases. As with other destinations, delays can arise when applications are incomplete or when third-party checks take longer than expected.

Across all three countries, submitting a complete application online and responding promptly to any follow-up requests from immigration authorities remains the most reliable way to keep processing times as short as possible.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had happily shared his transition from a student visa to a work visa in the United Kingdom.

Canada releases processing time for Nigerian visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had shared the processing time for Nigerian visa applicants.

IRCC's latest data indicates that visitor visa applications from Nigeria now take an average of 51 days to process. That represents an increase of three days from the previous update and is 11 days higher than the figure recorded earlier in the year.

Work permit applications also moved in an unfavourable direction for Nigerians. Processing times rose by one week to 17 weeks, making Nigeria one of the countries experiencing longer waits in this category. Compared with January, the timeline has increased by eight weeks.

Source: Legit.ng