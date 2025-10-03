Top 15 artists by Spotify monthly listeners, ranked in order
Top artists by Spotify monthly listeners include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. This is a metric to understand a musical artist's reach and audience engagement over a full month.
Key takeaways
- Top-streamed artists on Spotify like Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd have the highest engagement with monthly listeners ranging between 121 million and 143.9 million.
- Bruno Mars holds the highest all-time Spotify record, reaching 151 million listeners in January 2025.
- In September 2025, The Weeknd is the #1 artist on Spotify with 113.5 million listeners.
- Lady Gaga holds the title of Spotify's most-streamed female artist, with 123 million listeners and a peak of 124.6 million streams.
Explore the best artists by Spotify monthly listeners
In compiling the list of the top Spotify artists with monthly listeners, we relied on publicly available data as of March 2025. We have utilised data from authoritative sources, including Spotify Charts, Kworb, Chart Masters, and Spotify Stats. While monthly listener counts offer a snapshot of an artist's current popularity, specific real-time positions can change frequently and do not fully represent an artist's overall impact and legacy.
|Rank
|Artist
|Monthly listens
|Peak listens
|1
|Bruno Mars
|143,996,498
|151,079,821
|2
|Lady Gaga
|123,143,570
|124,637,761
|3
|The Weeknd
|121,092,494
|126,192,069
|4
|Kendrick Lamar
|112,091,210
|112,091,210
|5
|Billie Eilish
|105,905,351
|108,297,865
|6
|SZA
|97,592,411
|97,852,020
|7
|Coldplay
|91,280,016
|96,459,910
|8
|Rihanna
|90,270,938
|91,529,958
|9
|Bad Bunny
|86,831,432
|95,350,887
|10
|Taylor Swift
|85,664,672
|116,229,071
|11
|Drake
|82,000,198
|86,591,246
|12
|Ariana Grande
|80,393,968
|123,700,287
|13
|Justin Bieber
|80,250,151
|104,411,890
|14
|Ed Sheeran
|75,536,545
|94,810,774
|15
|David Guetta
|74,197,995
|80,447,076
15. David Guetta
- Genre: EDM
- Most listened to song on Spotify: I'm Good (Blue)
- Stream count: 2.2 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: Nothing but the Beat
- Stream count: 16.3 billion
In 2023, David Guetta became the first-ever most-streamed DJ and producer and the fourth most-streamed artist on Spotify. At the time of this writing, he has racked up 77.3 million monthly listeners. He features on numerous fan-made Spotify playlists such as David Guetta - The Hits and David Guetta Top Tracks, which have 161,316 saves as of September 2025.
14. Ed Sheeran
- Genre: Pop, folk-pop, soft rock
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Shape Of You
- Stream count: 4.5 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: ÷ (Tour Collection)
- Stream count: 33.7 billion
Since the release of the worldwide hit, Shape of You and Perfect, Ed Sheeran has remained a dominant force on the charts with billions of streams. In 2014 and 2017, he smashed the record for the most-listened-to artist with 860 million and 7.9 million streams, respectively. In September 2025, he holds a record 92.7 million monthly listeners.
13. Justin Bieber
- Genre: Pop, Contemporary R&B
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Love Yourself
- Stream count: 2.9 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: The Best
- Stream count: 18.6 billion
As reported by the Grammy Awards official website, Justin Bieber broke the internet in July 2021 with the release of his sixth album, Justice, with a record of 83.3 million monthly listeners. His collaboration project, Stay with The Kid LAROI, kept its first-place position on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.
12. Ariana Grande
- Genre: Pop, R&B
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Save Your Tears (Remix)
- Stream count: 1.9 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: The Best
- Stream count: 14.4 billion
Ariana Grande's hits, such as 7 Rings, Thank U, Next, Save Your Tears?, One Last Time, and Into You have consistently featured on Spotify charts with daily streams ranging from 769,000 to 1 million listeners. According to Daily Pop Updates, in July 2025, Ariana Grande made history as the first woman to have 21 songs each surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.
11. Drake
- Genre: Hip-hop
- Most listened to song on Spotify: One Dance
- Stream count: 3.7 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: Scorpion
- Stream count: 11 billion
Chart Masters ranks rapper and singer Drake as the third most-streamed artist on Spotify with 91.7 billion total listens across 342 tracks. He is the second-highest most-listened-to hip hop artist after Kendrick Lamar on this list. He currently has 81.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify (September 2025).
10. Taylor Swift
- Genre: Pop, country, indie folk, rock
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Cruel Summer
- Stream count: 3 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: Lover
- Stream count: 13.4 billion
Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist ever, having been named the global top artist of 2024 for the second consecutive year. She surpassed 26.6 billion streams globally in 2024 and holds the record for the most-streamed female artist on the platform.
Her albums like Lover, Midnights, and folklore have also achieved billions of streams on Spotify, with Lover being her most-streamed album.
9. Bad Bunny
- Genre: Latin trap, reggaeton
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Stream count: 1 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: Un Verano Sin Ti
- Stream count: 20.5 billion
For two consecutive years, starting in 2023, Bad Bunny has been a dominant player on the Spotify Latin and global charts. As of September 2025, theTití Me Preguntó hitmaker features highly on the top monthly listeners list, with his five most-listened-to songs accumulating over 3.7 billion streams.
8. Rihanna
- Genre: Dance-pop, R&B
- Most listened to song on Spotify: We Found Love
- Stream count: 2.2 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: A Girl Like Me
- Stream count: 1.2 billion
Rihanna is not only a household name but also a frequent record breaker on the charts. Despite not having a new album since 2016, at least 10 of her songs have surpassed a billion streams as of July 2023.
At the time of this writing, Rihanna's Spotify profile has more than 93 million monthly listeners with billions of streams on hits such as We Found Love, Don't Stop The Music, Only Girl, and Umbrella.
7. Coldplay
- Genre: Alternative rock
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Something Just Like This
- Stream count: 3.34 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: Parachutes
- Stream count: 6.25 billion
Coldplay is a globally popular band whose songs often appear on various top charts. Some of their most-listened-to songs include Parachutes, A Head Full of Dreams, and A Rush of Blood to the Head, each recording more than four billion streams.
As of September 2025, Coldplay has recorded more than 92 million monthly listeners, with Yellow, Viva La Vida, and Something Just Like This recording nearly 10 billion streams.
6. SZA
- Genre: R&B, hip-hop
- Most listened to song on Spotify: All The Stars
- Stream count: 2.6 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: SOS (Deluxe: LANA)
- Stream count: 14 billion
In April 2025, SZA's SOS album became the longest-running Billboard No. 1 title, 60 years after Michael Jackson's Thriller made the achievement. On Spotify's daily top artists global charts, SZA is the second female R&B and hip-hop artist after Rihanna to peak at position one.
Some of her most-streamed tracks include All The Stars, Kill Bill, Kiss Me More, Snooze, and Good Days, which have about 10.5 billion listens cumulatively.
5. Billie Eilish
- Genre: Alternative rock, pop
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Birds of a Feather
- Stream count: 3 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
- Stream count: 12.9 billion
Since the release of Ocean Eyes, the world has been taken by Billie Eilish's wispy and airy sound. With seven top 10 Billboard hits, it is no surprise that Eilish has more than 88 million listeners in September 2025. At the time of this writing, her hits Birds of a Feather and Lovely have both surpassed the 3 billion mark on Spotify streams.
4. Kendrick Lamar
- Genre: Hip-hop
- Most listened to song on Spotify: All The Stars
- Stream count: 2.6 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: DAMN
- Stream count: 10.1 billion
Kendrick Lamar has become very popular with songs and lyrics that tell complex stories, like his massively popular diss tracks against Drake. His single Not Like Us reached a billion plays at the beginning of 2025, and its position on Spotify's daily charts was further elevated by his Super Bowl halftime performance.
In 2018, he became the fifth rapper to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify across his entire catalogue.
3. The Weeknd
- Genre: R&B, pop, hip-hop
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Blinding Lights
- Stream count: 5 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: The Highlights
- Stream count: 48.9 billion
As of September 2025, The Weeknd holds the number one spot for the month's listeners at 114.1 streams. Early in the year, the Die For You hit-maker peaked with 126 million listeners for the month.
He holds the Guinness World Record for being the first-ever artist to have a song streamed five billion times on Spotify. Eleven of his songs, including Starboy, After Hours, The Idol, and Hurry Up Tomorrow, have surpassed 11 million daily streams on the Global Spotify charts.
2. Lady Gaga
- Genre: Pop, rock
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Die With A Smile
- Stream count: 2.9 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: A Star Is Born
- Stream count: 6.8 billion
Academy Award and 14-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga holds a high position on global and country-specific charts for many of her songs. In February 2025, her single, Abracadabra, made her the only female artist with the most monthly listeners.
In addition, her classics, Born This Way, Alejandro, Bad Romance, Just Dance, and Poker Face, continue to gain millions of streams.
1. Bruno Mars
- Genre: Pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, rock
- Most listened to song on Spotify: Die With A Smile
- Stream count: 2.9 billion (as of September 2025)
- Most-streamed album on Spotify: Doo-Wops & Hooligans
- Stream count: 10.9 billion
Bruno Mars is a fifteen-time Grammy Award winner with about 26.5 million daily streams and 47 billion listens cumulatively across all songs, as per Kworb. At the start of the year, he became the first musical artist in Spotify history to reach 150 million monthly listeners.
He also set a record with his collaboration with Lady Gaga, Die With A Smile, which became the fastest song to ascend the Spotify charts, with one billion streams in just 96 days. Likewise, APT, a collaboration project with Rosé, gave him the second fastest-streamed song in 100 days.
Who is #1 in Spotify monthly listeners?
According SpotifyStats, Bruno Mars is the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with approximately 143.9 million listeners.
Is there a way to see monthly listeners on Spotify?
Monthly listeners are displayed at the top of an artist's profile on Spotify. For artists, you can see your monthly listener data by navigating through Spotify for Artists, the official analytics platform.
What qualifies someone as a monthly listener on Spotify?
A monthly listener on Spotify is an individual who has streamed an artist's song at least once in 28 days. Spotify's active audience is categorised into three segments, which include light listeners, moderate listeners, and super listeners.
Is 2,000 monthly listeners on Spotify good?
Having 2,000 monthly Spotify listeners is above average for emerging artists. It shows growing engagement, qualifies you for features, and reflects an active audience.
Top artists by Spotify monthly listeners have the most engagement on the platform, with the most active audiences reaching billions of streams per song and hundreds of millions in monthly streams.
