Top 15 artists by Spotify monthly listeners, ranked in order

Top artists by Spotify monthly listeners include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. This is a metric to understand a musical artist's reach and audience engagement over a full month.

Top Spotify artists (L-R): Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, and SZA. Photo: Ashok Kumar, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Kevin Winter, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Top-streamed artists on Spotify like Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd have the highest engagement with monthly listeners ranging between 121 million and 143.9 million .

on Spotify like Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd have the highest engagement with monthly listeners ranging between . Bruno Mars holds the highest all-time Spotify record , reaching 151 million listeners in January 2025 .

holds the , reaching . In September 2025 , The Weeknd is the #1 artist on Spotify with 113.5 million listeners.

, is the #1 artist on Spotify with listeners. Lady Gaga holds the title of Spotify's most-streamed female artist, with 123 million listeners and a peak of 124.6 million streams.

Explore the best artists by Spotify monthly listeners

In compiling the list of the top Spotify artists with monthly listeners, we relied on publicly available data as of March 2025. We have utilised data from authoritative sources, including Spotify Charts, Kworb, Chart Masters, and Spotify Stats. While monthly listener counts offer a snapshot of an artist's current popularity, specific real-time positions can change frequently and do not fully represent an artist's overall impact and legacy.

Rank Artist Monthly listens Peak listens 1 Bruno Mars 143,996,498 151,079,821 2 Lady Gaga 123,143,570 124,637,761 3 The Weeknd 121,092,494 126,192,069 4 Kendrick Lamar 112,091,210 112,091,210 5 Billie Eilish 105,905,351 108,297,865 6 SZA 97,592,411 97,852,020 7 Coldplay 91,280,016 96,459,910 8 Rihanna 90,270,938 91,529,958 9 Bad Bunny 86,831,432 95,350,887 10 Taylor Swift 85,664,672 116,229,071 11 Drake 82,000,198 86,591,246 12 Ariana Grande 80,393,968 123,700,287 13 Justin Bieber 80,250,151 104,411,890 14 Ed Sheeran 75,536,545 94,810,774 15 David Guetta 74,197,995 80,447,076

15. David Guetta

David Guetta attended iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango at Huntington City Beach in 2025 in Huntington Beach, California. Photo: River Callaway/Variety

Genre : EDM

: EDM Most listened to song on Spotify : I'm Good ( Blue )

: ( ) Stream count : 2.2 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.2 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : Nothing but the Beat

: Stream count: 16.3 billion

In 2023, David Guetta became the first-ever most-streamed DJ and producer and the fourth most-streamed artist on Spotify. At the time of this writing, he has racked up 77.3 million monthly listeners. He features on numerous fan-made Spotify playlists such as David Guetta - The Hits and David Guetta Top Tracks, which have 161,316 saves as of September 2025.

14. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran pictured during the 2025 TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play, Live from New York at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Rich Fury/TikTok

Genre : Pop, folk-pop, soft rock

: Pop, folk-pop, soft rock Most listened to song on Spotify : Shape Of You

: Stream count : 4.5 billion (as of September 2025)

: 4.5 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : ÷ (Tour Collection)

: Stream count: 33.7 billion

Since the release of the worldwide hit, Shape of You and Perfect, Ed Sheeran has remained a dominant force on the charts with billions of streams. In 2014 and 2017, he smashed the record for the most-listened-to artist with 860 million and 7.9 million streams, respectively. In September 2025, he holds a record 92.7 million monthly listeners.

13. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attended the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/The Met Museum/Vogue

Genre : Pop, Contemporary R&B

: Pop, Contemporary R&B Most listened to song on Spotify : Love Yourself

: Stream count : 2.9 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.9 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : The Best

: Stream count: 18.6 billion

As reported by the Grammy Awards official website, Justin Bieber broke the internet in July 2021 with the release of his sixth album, Justice, with a record of 83.3 million monthly listeners. His collaboration project, Stay with The Kid LAROI, kept its first-place position on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.

12. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attended the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi

Genre : Pop, R&B

: Pop, R&B Most listened to song on Spotif y: Save Your Tears (Remix)

y: (Remix) Stream count : 1.9 billion (as of September 2025)

: 1.9 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : The Best

: Stream count: 14.4 billion

Ariana Grande's hits, such as 7 Rings, Thank U, Next, Save Your Tears?, One Last Time, and Into You have consistently featured on Spotify charts with daily streams ranging from 769,000 to 1 million listeners. According to , in July 2025, Ariana Grande made history as the first woman to have 21 songs each surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

11. Drake

Drake pictured with awards won during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury/DCP

Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Most listened to song on Spotify : One Dance

: Stream count : 3.7 billion (as of September 2025)

: 3.7 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : Scorpion

: Stream count: 11 billion

Chart Masters ranks rapper and singer Drake as the third most-streamed artist on Spotify with 91.7 billion total listens across 342 tracks. He is the second-highest most-listened-to hip hop artist after Kendrick Lamar on this list. He currently has 81.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify (September 2025).

10. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is pictured at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Photo: John Shearer/MTV

Genre : Pop, country, indie folk, rock

: Pop, country, indie folk, rock Most listened to song on Spotify : Cruel Summer

: Stream count : 3 billion (as of September 2025)

: 3 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : Lover

: Stream count: 13.4 billion

Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist ever, having been named the global top artist of 2024 for the second consecutive year. She surpassed 26.6 billion streams globally in 2024 and holds the record for the most-streamed female artist on the platform.

Her albums like Lover, Midnights, and folklore have also achieved billions of streams on Spotify, with Lover being her most-streamed album.

9. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attended the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Genre : Latin trap, reggaeton

: Latin trap, reggaeton Most listened to song on Spotify : Debí Tirar Más Fotos

: Stream count : 1 billion (as of September 2025)

: 1 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : Un Verano Sin Ti

: Stream count: 20.5 billion

For two consecutive years, starting in 2023, Bad Bunny has been a dominant player on the Spotify Latin and global charts. As of September 2025, theTití Me Preguntó hitmaker features highly on the top monthly listeners list, with his five most-listened-to songs accumulating over 3.7 billion streams.

8. Rihanna

Rihanna attended the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Genre : Dance-pop, R&B

: Dance-pop, R&B Most listened to song on Spotify : We Found Love

: Stream count : 2.2 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.2 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : A Girl Like Me

: Stream count: 1.2 billion

Rihanna is not only a household name but also a frequent record breaker on the charts. Despite not having a new album since 2016, at least 10 of her songs have surpassed a billion streams as of July 2023.

At the time of this writing, Rihanna's Spotify profile has more than 93 million monthly listeners with billions of streams on hits such as We Found Love, Don't Stop The Music, Only Girl, and Umbrella.

7. Coldplay

Chris Martin of Coldplay performed at Stadio San Siro on 25 June 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA

Genre : Alternative rock

: Alternative rock Most listened to song on Spotify : Something Just Like This

: Stream count : 3.34 billion (as of September 2025)

: 3.34 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : Parachutes

: Stream count: 6.25 billion

Coldplay is a globally popular band whose songs often appear on various top charts. Some of their most-listened-to songs include Parachutes, A Head Full of Dreams, and A Rush of Blood to the Head, each recording more than four billion streams.

As of September 2025, Coldplay has recorded more than 92 million monthly listeners, with Yellow, Viva La Vida, and Something Just Like This recording nearly 10 billion streams.

6. SZA

SZA gave an award acceptance speech during the 27th Annual Webby Awards in 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky/The Webby Awards

Genre : R&B, hip-hop

: R&B, hip-hop Most listened to song on Spotify : All The Stars

: Stream count : 2.6 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.6 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : SOS (Deluxe: LANA)

: Stream count: 14 billion

In April 2025, SZA's SOS album became the longest-running Billboard No. 1 title, 60 years after Michael Jackson's Thriller made the achievement. On Spotify's daily top artists global charts, SZA is the second female R&B and hip-hop artist after Rihanna to peak at position one.

Some of her most-streamed tracks include All The Stars, Kill Bill, Kiss Me More, Snooze, and Good Days, which have about 10.5 billion listens cumulatively.

5. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attended the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Genre : Alternative rock, pop

: Alternative rock, pop Most listened to song on Spotify : Birds of a Feather

: Stream count : 3 billion (as of September 2025)

: 3 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

: Stream count: 12.9 billion

Since the release of Ocean Eyes, the world has been taken by Billie Eilish's wispy and airy sound. With seven top 10 Billboard hits, it is no surprise that Eilish has more than 88 million listeners in September 2025. At the time of this writing, her hits Birds of a Feather and Lovely have both surpassed the 3 billion mark on Spotify streams.

4. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar pictured with the Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Song awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS

Genre : Hip-hop

: Hip-hop Most listened to song on Spotify : All The Stars

: Stream count : 2.6 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.6 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : DAMN

: Stream count: 10.1 billion

Kendrick Lamar has become very popular with songs and lyrics that tell complex stories, like his massively popular diss tracks against Drake. His single Not Like Us reached a billion plays at the beginning of 2025, and its position on Spotify's daily charts was further elevated by his Super Bowl halftime performance.

In 2018, he became the fifth rapper to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify across his entire catalogue.

3. The Weeknd

The Weeknd attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury/DCP

Genre : R&B, pop, hip-hop

: R&B, pop, hip-hop Most listened to song on Spotify : Blinding Lights

: Stream count : 5 billion (as of September 2025)

: 5 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : The Highlights

: Stream count: 48.9 billion

As of September 2025, The Weeknd holds the number one spot for the month's listeners at 114.1 streams. Early in the year, the Die For You hit-maker peaked with 126 million listeners for the month.

He holds the Guinness World Record for being the first-ever artist to have a song streamed five billion times on Spotify. Eleven of his songs, including Starboy, After Hours, The Idol, and Hurry Up Tomorrow, have surpassed 11 million daily streams on the Global Spotify charts.

2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attended the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/The Met Museum/Vogue

Genre : Pop, rock

: Pop, rock Most listened to song on Spotify : Die With A Smile

: Stream count : 2.9 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.9 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : A Star Is Born

: Stream count: 6.8 billion

Academy Award and 14-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga holds a high position on global and country-specific charts for many of her songs. In February 2025, her single, Abracadabra, made her the only female artist with the most monthly listeners.

In addition, her classics, Born This Way, Alejandro, Bad Romance, Just Dance, and Poker Face, continue to gain millions of streams.

1. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars attended the 2022 SelvaRey Piña Colada party hosted by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/SelvaRey

Genre : Pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, rock

: Pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, rock Most listened to song on Spotify : Die With A Smile

: Stream count : 2.9 billion (as of September 2025)

: 2.9 billion (as of September 2025) Most-streamed album on Spotify : Doo-Wops & Hooligans

: Stream count: 10.9 billion

Bruno Mars is a fifteen-time Grammy Award winner with about 26.5 million daily streams and 47 billion listens cumulatively across all songs, as per Kworb. At the start of the year, he became the first musical artist in Spotify history to reach 150 million monthly listeners.

He also set a record with his collaboration with Lady Gaga, Die With A Smile, which became the fastest song to ascend the Spotify charts, with one billion streams in just 96 days. Likewise, APT, a collaboration project with Rosé, gave him the second fastest-streamed song in 100 days.

Who is #1 in Spotify monthly listeners?

According SpotifyStats, Bruno Mars is the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with approximately 143.9 million listeners.

Is there a way to see monthly listeners on Spotify?

Monthly listeners are displayed at the top of an artist's profile on Spotify. For artists, you can see your monthly listener data by navigating through Spotify for Artists, the official analytics platform.

What qualifies someone as a monthly listener on Spotify?

A monthly listener on Spotify is an individual who has streamed an artist's song at least once in 28 days. Spotify's active audience is categorised into three segments, which include light listeners, moderate listeners, and super listeners.

Is 2,000 monthly listeners on Spotify good?

Having 2,000 monthly Spotify listeners is above average for emerging artists. It shows growing engagement, qualifies you for features, and reflects an active audience.

Top artists by Spotify monthly listeners have the most engagement on the platform, with the most active audiences reaching billions of streams per song and hundreds of millions in monthly streams.

