PSY's net worth is alleged to be $60 million, reflecting his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He is a popular rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, widely known for his hit song Gangnam Style, which has garnered billions of views on YouTube.

Psy in an event promoting his 7th album in Seoul, South Korea (L). South Korean Pop singer Psy visits the SiriusXM Studios (R). Photo: TPG, Ilya S. Savenok (modified by author)

Key takeaways

PSY is among the most successful entertainers, making millions of dollars through music sales, especially from his hit song, Gangnam Style .

sales, especially from his hit song, . The South Korean rapper has allegedly earned over $20 million from Gangnam Style , excluding taxes and managers' fees.

from , excluding taxes and managers' fees. PSY's track Gangnam Style MV became the first song to enter the Billion Views Club on YouTube.

MV became the first song to enter the PSY is married to Yoo Hye-Yeon, and the couple have twin daughters.

Profile summary

Full name Park Jae-sang Nickname PSY Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1977 Age 77 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea Current residence Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Park Won-ho Mother Kim Young-hee Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Yoo Hye-Yeon Children 2 School Banpo Elementary and Middle School College Boston University, Berklee College of Music Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth $60 million Instagram @42psy42 X (Twitter) @psy_qr

PSY's net worth and income sources

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Lifestyle Asia, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be approximately $60 million. He is believed to have made a significant part of his net worth from his earnings from the hit dance-pop track, Gangnam Style.

PSY's other earnings are from brand endorsements, concerts, and streaming royalties. His record label, P Nation, is also his source of income.

How much money did PSY make off of Gangnam Style?

According to Forbes, PSY allegedly earned between $8 million and $10 million from Gangnam Style during its peak of popularity between 2012 and 2014. Currently, with over 5.5 billion video views, PSY's earnings have probably increased.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, PSY reportedly earned over $20 million from the song, excluding expenses such as taxes and management fees.

Top-5 facts about PSY. Photo: Visual China Group/Getty Images (modified by author)

He has earned an estimated $4 million from iTunes downloads. In addition, PSY has made at least $8 million through brand endorsements such as Samsung and LG Uplus and approximately $500,000 from the streaming revenues.

Uncovering PSY's age and family background

The famous rapper was born on 31 December 1977 in the Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea. He is 77 years old as of April 2025, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. PSY was raised alongside his sister, Park Jae-eun.

PSY is the son of Park Won-ho and Kim Young-hee. His dad is the chairman and CEO of DI Corporation, a company founded by PSY's grandfather, Park Gi-eok. Park Won-ho previously worked at Samsung Heavy Industries. The rapper's mom is a businesswoman. She runs several restaurants in Gangnam.

Educational background and early aspirations

The South Korean singer attended Banpo Elementary and Middle Schools. He later joined Sehwa High School in Seoul. After completing high school, he moved to the US in 1996, with plans to study business administration at Boston University. However, he lost interest and dropped out.

PSY used a portion of the tuition money to buy musical instruments instead. He later enrolled at Berklee College of Music to develop his musical skills, but eventually dropped out. The singer then returned to South Korea to pursue his music career.

Career progress

PSY began his music career in the early 2000s, launching his debut album, Psy from the Psycho World!, in January 2001. The album stirred controversy in South Korea and resulted in a fine from government officials due to its inappropriate content.

Singer PSY attends the press conference for his new album "Psy 9th". Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

Since then, the rapper has released several albums, including PSY 9th, Ssajib, PsyFive, and Chiljip Psy-da. His album PsyFive earned him a Seoul Music Award for the Record of the Year. Psy's international breakthrough came in 2012 with the release of his sixth album, Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1, which has the hit song Gangnam Style.

Gangnam Style quickly went viral, becoming his first YouTube video to hit 1 billion views. The song currently has over 5.5 billion views on his YouTube channel. Its massive success launched PSY into worldwide fame and won several awards, including the 27th Golden Disc Awards, the 22nd Seoul Music Awards, and the American Music Awards.

The rapper launched his record label, P Nation, in October 2018. In January 2019, he signed artists such as Jessi, Dawn, and Hyuna. Before having his own record label, he was signed by YG Entertainment for eight years.

PSY has collaborated with notable artists such as the BTS K-pop group, lead rapper Suga and Snoop Dogg. Below are some of PSY's hit tracks.

Song Year Bird 2001 We Are the One 2006 Right Now 2010 Oppa Is Just My Style 2012 Gentleman 2013 Daddy 2015 Napal Baji 2015 I Luv It 2017 New Face 2017 That That 2022

The pop artist, PSY, also served in the military. Between 2003 and 2005, he joined the military according to South Korea's mandatory service. He was an industrial technical personnel.

However, his exemption was cancelled in 2007 after the authorities discovered he neglected his duties and concentrated on music. PSY had to serve again, and he joined in August 2007 and finished his second term in July 2009 as a regular soldier in the South Korean Army.

Who is PSY's wife?

The singer is married to Yoo Hye-yeon. PSY and Yoo Hye-yeon reportedly met in 2003 through a mutual friend and tied the knot on 14 October 2006, at the Vista Hall of the W Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. They have twin daughters, born in 2018.

Singer Psy attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala honouring Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Turrell and presented by Gucci. Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Yoo Hye-yeon is an instrumentalist who plays several musical instruments, including cello and violin. She is also an educator, having founded a children's educational organisation in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do.

FAQs

Who is PSY? He is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer from South Korea. How old is PSY? The rapper is 77 years old as of April 2024. What is PSY's real name? His real name is Park Jae-sang. Who is PSY's wife? The singer's wife is called Yoo Hye-yeon. Does PSY have children? He has twin daughters born in 2008. What does PSY do now? He is still active in the entertainment industry and runs his record label, P Nation. Did PSY serve in the military? The rapper served in South Korea's mandatory military service from 2003 to 2005 and again from August 2007 to July 2009. What is PSY's net worth? The singer's net worth is allegedly $60 million.

PSY's net worth has steadily grown over the years, fueled by his success with the global hit track Gangnam Style. His earnings come from album sales, streaming revenues, tours, and from his record label, P Nation, all contributing to his financial growth.

Source: Legit.ng