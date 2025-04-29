Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

What is PSY's net worth beyond 'Gangnam Style'? How the viral sensation propelled him
Celebrity biographies

What is PSY's net worth beyond 'Gangnam Style'? How the viral sensation propelled him

by  Isaac Wangethi 6 min read

PSY's net worth is alleged to be $60 million, reflecting his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He is a popular rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer, widely known for his hit song Gangnam Style, which has garnered billions of views on YouTube.

Psy promotes his 7th album in Seoul, South Korea(L). Pop singer Psy at the SiriusXM Studios (R)
Psy in an event promoting his 7th album in Seoul, South Korea (L). South Korean Pop singer Psy visits the SiriusXM Studios (R). Photo: TPG, Ilya S. Savenok (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • PSY is among the most successful entertainers, making millions of dollars through music sales, especially from his hit song, Gangnam Style.
  • The South Korean rapper has allegedly earned over $20 million from Gangnam Style, excluding taxes and managers' fees.
  • PSY's track Gangnam Style MV became the first song to enter the Billion Views Club on YouTube.
  • PSY is married to Yoo Hye-Yeon, and the couple have twin daughters.

Profile summary

Full namePark Jae-sang
NicknamePSY
GenderMale
Date of birth31 December 1977
Age77 years old (as of April 2025)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthGangnam District of Seoul, South Korea
Current residenceSeoul, South Korea
NationalitySouth Korean
EthnicityAsian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds187
Weight in kilograms85
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
FatherPark Won-ho
MotherKim Young-hee
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
WifeYoo Hye-Yeon
Children2
SchoolBanpo Elementary and Middle School
CollegeBoston University, Berklee College of Music
ProfessionRapper, singer-songwriter, record producer
Net worth$60 million
Instagram@42psy42
X (Twitter)@psy_qr

Read also

A look at Howard Stern's net worth: how The King of All Media made his fortune

PSY's net worth and income sources

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Lifestyle Asia, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be approximately $60 million. He is believed to have made a significant part of his net worth from his earnings from the hit dance-pop track, Gangnam Style.

PSY's other earnings are from brand endorsements, concerts, and streaming royalties. His record label, P Nation, is also his source of income.

How much money did PSY make off of Gangnam Style?

According to Forbes, PSY allegedly earned between $8 million and $10 million from Gangnam Style during its peak of popularity between 2012 and 2014. Currently, with over 5.5 billion video views, PSY's earnings have probably increased.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, PSY reportedly earned over $20 million from the song, excluding expenses such as taxes and management fees.

Read also

Breaking down Ashanti's net worth and how she built her fortune

Facts about PSY
Top-5 facts about PSY. Photo: Visual China Group/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

He has earned an estimated $4 million from iTunes downloads. In addition, PSY has made at least $8 million through brand endorsements such as Samsung and LG Uplus and approximately $500,000 from the streaming revenues.

Uncovering PSY's age and family background

The famous rapper was born on 31 December 1977 in the Gangnam District of Seoul, South Korea. He is 77 years old as of April 2025, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. PSY was raised alongside his sister, Park Jae-eun.

PSY is the son of Park Won-ho and Kim Young-hee. His dad is the chairman and CEO of DI Corporation, a company founded by PSY's grandfather, Park Gi-eok. Park Won-ho previously worked at Samsung Heavy Industries. The rapper's mom is a businesswoman. She runs several restaurants in Gangnam.

Educational background and early aspirations

The South Korean singer attended Banpo Elementary and Middle Schools. He later joined Sehwa High School in Seoul. After completing high school, he moved to the US in 1996, with plans to study business administration at Boston University. However, he lost interest and dropped out.

Read also

Breaking down G Flip’s net worth and music career growth from drummer to star

PSY used a portion of the tuition money to buy musical instruments instead. He later enrolled at Berklee College of Music to develop his musical skills, but eventually dropped out. The singer then returned to South Korea to pursue his music career.

Career progress

PSY began his music career in the early 2000s, launching his debut album, Psy from the Psycho World!, in January 2001. The album stirred controversy in South Korea and resulted in a fine from government officials due to its inappropriate content.

Singer PSY at Fairmont Ambassador Hotel in Seoul, South Korea
Singer PSY attends the press conference for his new album "Psy 9th". Photo: Chung Sung-Jun
Source: Getty Images

Since then, the rapper has released several albums, including PSY 9th, Ssajib, PsyFive, and Chiljip Psy-da. His album PsyFive earned him a Seoul Music Award for the Record of the Year. Psy's international breakthrough came in 2012 with the release of his sixth album, Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1, which has the hit song Gangnam Style.

Read also

Milana Vayntrub's net worth: How the AT&T star built her fortune

Gangnam Style quickly went viral, becoming his first YouTube video to hit 1 billion views. The song currently has over 5.5 billion views on his YouTube channel. Its massive success launched PSY into worldwide fame and won several awards, including the 27th Golden Disc Awards, the 22nd Seoul Music Awards, and the American Music Awards.

The rapper launched his record label, P Nation, in October 2018. In January 2019, he signed artists such as Jessi, Dawn, and Hyuna. Before having his own record label, he was signed by YG Entertainment for eight years.

PSY has collaborated with notable artists such as the BTS K-pop group, lead rapper Suga and Snoop Dogg. Below are some of PSY's hit tracks.

SongYear
Bird2001
We Are the One2006
Right Now2010
Oppa Is Just My Style2012
Gentleman2013
Daddy2015
Napal Baji2015
I Luv It2017
New Face2017
That That2022

Read also

Who is Travis Scott dating? The latest on his love life and his past loves

The pop artist, PSY, also served in the military. Between 2003 and 2005, he joined the military according to South Korea's mandatory service. He was an industrial technical personnel.

However, his exemption was cancelled in 2007 after the authorities discovered he neglected his duties and concentrated on music. PSY had to serve again, and he joined in August 2007 and finished his second term in July 2009 as a regular soldier in the South Korean Army.

Who is PSY's wife?

The singer is married to Yoo Hye-yeon. PSY and Yoo Hye-yeon reportedly met in 2003 through a mutual friend and tied the knot on 14 October 2006, at the Vista Hall of the W Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. They have twin daughters, born in 2018.

Singer Psy at LACMA in Los Angeles, California
Singer Psy attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala honouring Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Turrell and presented by Gucci. Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian
Source: Getty Images

Yoo Hye-yeon is an instrumentalist who plays several musical instruments, including cello and violin. She is also an educator, having founded a children's educational organisation in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do.

Read also

A look at Fred Durst’s net worth throughout his illustrious career

FAQs

  1. Who is PSY? He is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer from South Korea.
  2. How old is PSY? The rapper is 77 years old as of April 2024.
  3. What is PSY's real name? His real name is Park Jae-sang.
  4. Who is PSY's wife? The singer's wife is called Yoo Hye-yeon.
  5. Does PSY have children? He has twin daughters born in 2008.
  6. What does PSY do now? He is still active in the entertainment industry and runs his record label, P Nation.
  7. Did PSY serve in the military? The rapper served in South Korea's mandatory military service from 2003 to 2005 and again from August 2007 to July 2009.
  8. What is PSY's net worth? The singer's net worth is allegedly $60 million.

PSY's net worth has steadily grown over the years, fueled by his success with the global hit track Gangnam Style. His earnings come from album sales, streaming revenues, tours, and from his record label, P Nation, all contributing to his financial growth.

Read also

What is Paige DeSorbo's net worth? A look at how the television star makes her fortune

Legit.ng recently published an article on Ken Jennings' wife and kids. Ken Jennings' wife, Mindy Jennings, is a former preschool teacher who has been offering unwavering support to his husband.

Ken and Mindy Jennings first met at Brigham Young University in 1996 and exchanged their marriage vows in 2000. The couple has two children, and the family lives in Seattle, United States. Learn more about Ken Jennings' wife and children in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com

Hot: