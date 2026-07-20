The richest celebrity couple in the world is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, with a combined net worth of approximately $234 billion — a sum so staggering it eclipses every other couple on this list combined. The Amazon founder married the Emmy-winning journalist and aviator in a star-studded Venice ceremony in June 2025, cementing one of the most high-profile unions in modern history.

Some of the richest celebrity couples in the world. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

#1: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez — combined net worth of ~ $234 billion , the largest fortune of any celebrity couple on the planet

— combined net worth of ~ , the largest fortune of any celebrity couple on the planet Runner-up: Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault — a combined $7.2 billion , powered by the Kering luxury empire (Gucci, Balenciaga, YSL)

— a combined , powered by the Kering luxury empire (Gucci, Balenciaga, YSL) Richest music couple: Beyoncé & Jay-Z — $3.8 billion combined, with Beyoncé joining the billionaire club in December 2025

— combined, with Beyoncé joining the billionaire club in December 2025 Overall range: from $190 million (Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell) to $234 billion (Bezos & Sánchez)

from (Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell) to (Bezos & Sánchez) Surprise #1 among entertainment-only couples: Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham, with Oprah's $3.5 billion doing most of the heavy lifting

Richest celebrity couples in the world

Our rankings are based on combined net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth, Money, and Business Insider. We include confirmed couples and married partners who are public figures with independently verifiable net worths. All figures are in USD and reflect the most up-to-date estimates available at the time of publishing (July 2025).

# Couple Combined Net Worth Source of Wealth 1 Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez ~$234 billion Amazon, Blue Origin, media 2 Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault ~$7.2 billion Kering (Gucci, Balenciaga, YSL), acting 3 Beyoncé & Jay-Z ~$3.8 billion Music, Parkwood, Roc Nation, real estate 4 Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham ~$3.5 billion Media, OWN Network, investments 5 Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ~$2.1 billion Music touring, NFL, endorsements 6 Rihanna & A$AP Rocky ~$1.42 billion Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, music 7 Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco ~$1.35 billion Rare Beauty, music production 8 Elton John & David Furnish ~$690 million Music catalog, touring, film production 9 David & Victoria Beckham ~$670 million Soccer, Inter Miami, fashion 10 George & Amal Clooney ~$550 million Acting, Casamigos, international law 11 Hailey & Justin Bieber ~$500 million Rhode (e.l.f. deal), pop music 12 Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively ~$380 million Deadpool, Aviation Gin, acting 13 Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel ~$250 million Music, acting, The Sinner 14 Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick ~$200 million S*x and the City, Broadway 15 Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell ~$190 million Decades of Hollywood acting

15. Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell ($190 million)

US actress Goldie Hawn and US actor Kurt Russell arrive for the closing ceremony of the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 16, 2026. Photo: Valery HACHE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Goldie Jeanne Hawn & Kurt Vogel Russell

Goldie Jeanne Hawn & Kurt Vogel Russell Nationalities: American / American

American / American Together since: 1983

1983 Goldie Hawn net worth: $90 million

$90 million Kurt Russell net worth: $100 million

$100 million Combined net worth: ~$190 million

~$190 million Instagram: @goldiehawn

Thespian power couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going strong since 1983. Though they've never married, they share a blended Hollywood dynasty family with four famous children between them: Kate and Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell.

Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn, renowned for her performances in Private Benjamin and The First Wives Club, is worth $90 million. Kurt Russell started out as a child actor and has built a decades-spanning career.

Notable roles in movies like Escape from New York and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have contributed to his impressive $100 million net worth, and he shows no signs of slowing down, starring in high-profile TV shows The Madison and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in 2026.

14. Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick ($200 million)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker held at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Nationalities: American / American

American / American Married: 1997

1997 Combined net worth: ~$200 million

~$200 million Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since 1997. The Hollywood couple, who share three children, first met in the early 1990s and connected over their mutual love of Broadway — they even starred in the same run of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Parker is one of the highest-paid television stars of all time. At the height of her S*x and the City fame she earned $3.2 million per episode. Broderick, meanwhile, became a cultural icon through Ferris Bueller's Day Off and remains a celebrated Broadway performer. Combined, Parker and Broderick are reportedly worth $200 million today.

13. Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel ($250 million)

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend Justin Timberlake's 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS' Album Release Party at Dan Tana's on March 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Justin Randall Timberlake & Jessica Claire Biel

Justin Randall Timberlake & Jessica Claire Biel Nationalities: American / American

American / American Married: 2012

2012 Combined net worth: ~$250 million

~$250 million Instagram: @justintimberlake / @jessicabiel

Musician Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel met at a birthday party in 2007 and tying the knot in 2012. The couple share two children together: Silas, born in 2015, and Phineas, born in 2020.

Timberlake got his big break in the 1990s as a member of the boy band NSYNC. He's since launched a very successful solo musical career and ventured into acting, starring in the 2010 Facebook biopic The Social Network and the 2011 comedy Bad Teachers. Biel rose to fame on 7th Heaven and has appeared in action films like The A-Team and the hit Netflix crime series The Sinner.

The showbiz couple are worth a staggering $250 million, with the majority of their wealth stemming from Timberlake's prolific career.

12. Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively ($380 million)

Full names: Ryan Rodney Reynolds & Blake Ellender Lively

Ryan Rodney Reynolds & Blake Ellender Lively Nationalities: Canadian / American

Canadian / American Married: 2012

2012 Ryan Reynolds net worth: $350 million

$350 million Blake Lively net worth: $30 million

$30 million Combined net worth: ~$380 million

~$380 million Instagram: @vancityreynolds / @blakelively

Married since 2012, Blake Lively was born into an acting family and made her film debut as a teenager in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), before achieving international stardom as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl (2007–2012).

Ryan Reynolds's net worth sits around the $350 million mark, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of that fortune was built through his acting career — particularly the blockbuster Deadpool franchise — and through savvy business moves, including his stake in Aviation Gin and co-ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. In combination with wife Blake Lively's $30 million net worth, the two form one of Hollywood's most financially formidable households.

11. Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber ($500 million)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Hailey Rhode Bieber & Justin Drew Bieber

Hailey Rhode Bieber & Justin Drew Bieber Nationalities: American / Canadian

American / Canadian Married: 2018

2018 Hailey Bieber net worth: $300 million

$300 million Justin Bieber net worth: $200 million

$200 million Combined net worth: ~$500 million

~$500 million Instagram: @haileybieber / @justinbieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber started dating in early 2016 and officially tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.

Hailey is perhaps surprisingly the richer Bieber, with an estimated net worth of $300 million. The supermodel worked with elite fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, but most of her fortune comes from her Rhode beauty brand — her fortune soared when she sold Rhode to e.l.f.

Beauty in a deal valued at a whopping $1 billion. Justin, of course, is a world-renowned pop star who shot to fame as a teenager with his debut single One Time, and his estimated net worth stands at $200 million.

10. George Clooney & Amal Clooney ($550 million)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend 'A King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration' at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026 in London, England. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Source: Getty Images

Full names: George Timothy Clooney & Amal Alamuddin Clooney

George Timothy Clooney & Amal Alamuddin Clooney Nationalities: American / British-Lebanese

American / British-Lebanese Married: 2014

2014 George Clooney net worth: $500 million

$500 million Amal Clooney net worth: $50 million

$50 million Combined net worth: ~$550 million

~$550 million Instagram: @amalclooney

After meeting in 2013 and saying "I do" in Venice in 2014, George and Amal Clooney have become one of the world's most admired power couples. Amal Clooney, a barrister specialising in international law and human rights, is worth $50 million.

George's wealth stems from a legendary Hollywood career — ER, the Ocean's franchise, and multiple Academy Award-winning films — plus his business ventures. His tequila brand, Casamigos, became popular through effective celebrity marketing and its smooth taste, and was eventually sold to Diageo for up to $1 billion. George Clooney's net worth is $500 million, while Amal's is $50 million, putting the couple at a combined $550 million.

9. David Beckham & Victoria Beckham ($670 million)

Full names: David Robert Joseph Beckham & Victoria Caroline Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham & Victoria Caroline Beckham Nationalities: British / British

British / British Married: 1999

1999 David Beckham net worth: $450 million

$450 million Victoria Beckham net worth: $70 million

$70 million Combined net worth: ~$670 million

~$670 million Instagram: @davidbeckham / @victoriabeckham

Better known as "Posh and Becks," David and Victoria Beckham are one of showbiz's most iconic power couples. The duo met at a charity football match in 1997, when David was Manchester United's star midfielder and Victoria was in the Spice Girls. They married in 1999 and have four children together: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

While David has retired from the football pitch, he still rakes in a fortune from investments, endorsements, and modelling contracts. Victoria has forged a career as a fashion designer, with everyone from Kate Middleton to Jennifer Lopez having worn her designs.

The couple's respective football and fashion empires have banked them a combined fortune of $670 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2025.

8. Elton John & David Furnish ($690 million)

David Furnish and Elton John speak onstage during Family Equality's Night at the Pier Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 11, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Sir Elton Hercules John & David James Furnish

Sir Elton Hercules John & David James Furnish Nationalities: British / Canadian

British / Canadian Married: 2014 (civil partnership 2005)

2014 (civil partnership 2005) Elton John net worth: $640 million

$640 million David Furnish net worth: $50 million

$50 million Combined net worth: ~$690 million

~$690 million Instagram: @eltonjohn

Sir Elton John and his director husband David Furnish have been going strong since the early 1990s. The pair committed to each other in a civil partnership ceremony in 2005 and wed in 2014. The couple have two sons together, born via surrogate.

Elton John is a world-renowned musician who has sold over 300 million albums globally since his breakout hit Your Song. According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2025, he is worth $640 million.

Furnish is a Canadian filmmaker, producer, and director, who famously directed John's documentary Tantrums and Tiaras (1997) and produced the 2011 children's animated hit Gnomeo and Juliet. He boasts a $50 million net worth.

7. Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco ($1.35 billion)

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/2026GG

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Selena Marie Gomez & Benjamin Joseph Levin ("Benny Blanco")

Selena Marie Gomez & Benjamin Joseph Levin ("Benny Blanco") Nationalities: American / American

American / American Married: September 2025

September 2025 Selena Gomez net worth: $1.3 billion (Bloomberg)

$1.3 billion (Bloomberg) Benny Blanco net worth: $50 million

$50 million Combined net worth: ~$1.35 billion

~$1.35 billion Instagram: @selenagomez / @itsblancobenny

The duo first collaborated on Gomez's 2015 album Revival, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2023. The couple became engaged in December 2024 before marrying in September 2025. Also in 2025, they released a joint album titled I Said I Love You First.

According to Bloomberg, Selena Gomez is worth $1.3 billion, largely derived from her successful cosmetics company Rare Beauty. Gomez began her career as a child actress on Barney & Friends and Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, before venturing into music and collaborating with brands like Adidas. As for Blanco, his music career has earned him an estimated $50 million net worth.

6. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky ($1.42 billion)

Rihanna remains a global icon and one of the most commercially successful artists in history, with the vast majority of her $1.4 billion net worth now derived from her business ventures. The cornerstone of her fortune is Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics powerhouse she co-owns in a 50/50 partnership with luxury giant LVMH.

Beyond cosmetics, Rihanna maintains a roughly 30% stake in her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which continues to hold a steady $1 billion valuation.

The couple welcomed their third child, a daughter, in September 2025. In 2025, A$AP Rocky became Ray-Ban's first-ever global creative director, designing new collections and serving as the face of the eyewear brand. In February 2025, he was fully acquitted after a high-profile trial, closing a chapter that had loomed over the couple.

5. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ($2.1 billion)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Taylor Alison Swift & Travis Michael Kelce

Taylor Alison Swift & Travis Michael Kelce Nationalities: American / American

American / American Engaged: August 2025

August 2025 Taylor Swift net worth: $2 billion

$2 billion Travis Kelce net worth: $90 million

$90 million Combined net worth: ~$2.1 billion

~$2.1 billion Instagram: @taylorswift / @killatrav

The "Love Story" singer started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during the summer of 2023. In August 2025, after two years of dating, Travis popped the question. Taylor became a billionaire at 33, but her net worth has since doubled, making her the richest female musician in the world.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour emerged as historic, becoming the highest-grossing country tour in history. According to Billboard Boxscore data from Pollstar, Beyoncé's tour grossed $407.6 million across just 32 sold-out stadium shows.

Swift herself has comparable touring dominance, with the Eras Tour setting records of its own across multiple continents. Swift is worth a staggering $2 billion, while Kelce's estimated net worth is $90 million — making the duo worth close to $2.1 billion combined.

4. Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham ($3.5 billion)

Stedman Graham (L) and Oprah Winfrey celebrate The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Oprah Gail Winfrey & Stedman Graham

Oprah Gail Winfrey & Stedman Graham Nationalities: American / American

American / American Together since: 1986

1986 Oprah Winfrey net worth: $3.5 billion

$3.5 billion Stedman Graham net worth: $10 million

$10 million Combined net worth: ~$3.5 billion

~$3.5 billion Instagram: @oprah

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham were engaged to be married in 1992, though they never formally did so but have remained together ever since. The pairing is one of the most enduring in entertainment history — spanning nearly four decades.

Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $3.5 billion, making her one of the richest women in the industry. Her fortune was built through The Oprah Winfrey Show, the OWN Network, production deals, her Angel Network, real estate, and her stake in Weight Watchers. American author, public speaker, and businessman Stedman Graham contributes $10 million to their combined wealth.

3. Beyoncé & Jay-Z ($3.8 billion)

Jay-Z and Beyonce walk in the paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, United States. Photo: Jayce Illman

Source: Getty Images

Jay-Z is separately worth $2.8 billion, giving the couple a combined net worth of $3.8 billion. Beyoncé became a billionaire for the first time in December 2025. Her path to billionaire status did not come from a single brand sale or IPO — her fortune was built slowly and methodically over more than two decades, driven by ownership, control, and an increasingly dominant touring business.

Between April and July 2025, Beyoncé staged the Cowboy Carter stadium tour. Across 32 shows, the tour grossed approximately $400 million in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing country tour in history.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, has built an empire through Roc Nation, his Armand de Brignac champagne brand, and a vast real estate portfolio. In an average year, the Carters earn a combined $100 million from record sales, touring, merchandise, endorsements, and business ventures.

2. Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault ($7.2 billion)

Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Salma Hayek Jiménez de Pinault & François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek Jiménez de Pinault & François-Henri Pinault Nationalities: Mexican-American / French

Mexican-American / French Married: February 14, 2009

February 14, 2009 Salma Hayek net worth: $200 million

$200 million François-Henri Pinault net worth: $7 billion

$7 billion Combined net worth: $7.2 billion

$7.2 billion Instagram: @salmahayek

The actress, 58, has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009, with the couple tying the knot on Valentine's Day in Paris. They share one child, daughter Valentina Pinault.

As the CEO of Kering — a luxury goods conglomerate that owns iconic fashion houses like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen — Pinault has amassed considerable wealth. He is also the chairman of Groupe Artémis, the Pinault family holding company that manages investments in fashion, wine, luxury, and art. His net worth is estimated to be around $7 billion.

Hayek herself is an Oscar-nominated star with a net worth of $200 million, thanks to her decades of work as an actress and producer. Notably, the two not only keep their finances separate — they also have no prenuptial agreement in place.

1. Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez ($234 billion)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos leaving The Ritz during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Jeffrey Preston Bezos & Lauren Anne Sánchez

Jeffrey Preston Bezos & Lauren Anne Sánchez Nationalities: American / American

American / American Married: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 Jeff Bezos net worth: $234 billion (Forbes)

$234 billion (Forbes) Lauren Sánchez net worth: $30 million

$30 million Combined net worth: ~$234 billion

~$234 billion Instagram: @laurensanchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy award-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice, Italy, in front of roughly 200 celebrity guests. Bezos is among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $234.6 billion according to Forbes. The businessman founded Amazon in 1994, and owns the aerospace company Blue Origin as well as The Washington Post.

Sánchez has built a successful career as a journalist, pilot, producer, and entrepreneur. Long before her marriage to the Amazon founder, she earned recognition for her Emmy-winning work in television and for launching one of the first female-owned aerial film companies.

She is the proud founder of Black Ops Aviation, described as "the first female-owned and operated aerial film and production company, with a focus across television and film." In April 2025, she became one of the first female journalists to fly to space.

When combining their individual fortunes, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have an estimated joint net worth of around $264 billion — by some metrics — though most headline figures use Bezos's Forbes-verified $234 billion as the base.

FAQs

Who is the richest celebrity couple in the world?

The richest celebrity couple is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

Jeff came to the relationship as one of the wealthiest people on the planet — the Amazon founder is worth some $225 billion, while Lauren has an independent net worth of $30 to $40 million from her career as an Emmy-winning television anchor.

What is Salma Hayek and her husband's combined net worth?

François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of the Kering group, a luxury fashion group that owns brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Yves Saint-Laurent. His wealth has grown exponentially since becoming CEO in 2005, and he is worth $7 billion, putting his and Salma Hayek's combined net worth at $7.2 billion.

What is Goldie Hawn's net worth?

Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn, renowned for her performances in Private Benjamin and The First Wives Club, is worth $90 million.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983 and, though they've never married, share a blended Hollywood dynasty family with four famous children between them: Kate and Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell.

What is Kurt Russell's net worth?

Kurt Russell's $100 million net worth slightly edges out Goldie Hawn's $90 million, making them one of the wealthiest celebrity couples.

Russell built his fortune over more than six decades in the entertainment industry, beginning as a child actor and graduating to action hero roles in films like Escape from New York, The Thing, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Are Beyoncé and Jay-Z the richest music couple?

Among purely entertainment-based couples (excluding billionaire businesspeople like Bezos or Pinault), yes. Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles are an American music and business power couple with a combined net worth of $3.8 billion.

At the end of 2025, Forbes announced that Beyoncé had officially joined the billionaire club. As for Jay-Z, the rapper-turned-businessman is worth an eye-watering $2.8 billion.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the richest families in America, showcasing how their multigenerational wealth spans various industries, from retail and media to agribusiness and hospitality.

Among them, the Walton family stands out not just for their staggering $430 billion fortune, but for their remarkable legacy tied to the global retail giant Walmart, transforming the way Americans shop.

Source: Legit.ng