ITZY members: who are the members of the girl group?

ITZY is a South Korean five-member girl band recognised for its popular hits, including Like Magic, Not Shy, In the Morning, and Cheshire. Besides singing, the girl group has endorsed several brands, such as Kia Motors, MAC Cosmetics, and Andar. Who are the K-pop band ITZY members, and what are they up to?

The K-pop band ITZY came into existence in 2019. The music group brings together five talented singers selected by JYP Entertainment. It released its first album in 2019 and has four albums: It'z Different, Crazy in Love, Born to Be, and Ringo. Is the group still intact, and who are the current ITZY members?

Who are the girl group ITZY members?

The founding members of the girl band are Yeji, Lia, Yuna, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong. The South Korean band released its debut album, It'z Different, in February 2019. So far, it has released three Korean albums: It'z Different (2019), Crazy in Love (2021), and Born to Be (2024), and one Japanese album, Ringo (2023). Some of the group’s popular songs include:

Crown On My Head

Nobody Like You

Boys Like You

Run Away

None of My Business

Kill Shot

In the Morning

Voltage

Blossom

1. Yeji

Full name : Hwang Ye-ji

: Hwang Ye-ji Date of birth : 26 May 2000

: 26 May 2000 Place of birth : Wansan-gu, Jeonju-si, South Korea

: Wansan-gu, Jeonju-si, South Korea Position: Lead dancer, main rapper

Yeji is the girl group ITZY’s leader. She is a rapper, dancer, and singer who first gained public attention after passing the JYP auditions in 2016. The record label signed her as a trainee, and she was later featured in the reality TV series The Fan (2018) and Stray Kids (2017), gaining more fame.

2. Lia

Full name : Choi Jisu

: Choi Jisu Date of birth : 21 July 2000

: 21 July 2000 Place of birth : Incheon, South Korea

: Incheon, South Korea Position: Main vocalist, sub-rapper

ITZY’s Lia was born in Incheon, South Korea, but spent part of her childhood in Canada pursuing her education. She later graduated in 2019 at the School of Performing Arts Seoul.

Her interest in performing arts began quite early when she passed an audition for SM Entertainment, but her parents could not allow her to join the entertainment group. In 2017, she joined JYP Entertainment after passing the audition and became a trainee for about two years before making her debut for the ITZY band in 2019.

She is also a philanthropist and has been involved in multiple charity activities. In December 2023, she made headlines when she donated approximately $23 thousand to the National Cancer Centre Foundation.

3. Yuna

Full name : Shin Yuna

: Shin Yuna Date of birth : 9 December 2003

: 9 December 2003 Place of birth : Wonju-si, South Korea

: Wonju-si, South Korea Position: Lead dancer, lead rapper, vocalist, visual

Her musical journey commenced in 2016 when she was spotted by a JYP Entertainment talent scout at a music festival. She passed the record label’s audition in 2016 and became a trainee for approximately three years before being revealed as one of the members of the girl group ITZY in 2019. Yuna is considered the visual and maknae of the K-pop group.

4. Ryujin

Full name : Shin Ryu-jin

: Shin Ryu-jin Date of birth : 17 April 2001

: 17 April 2001 Place of birth : Chuncheon-si, South Korea

: Chuncheon-si, South Korea Position: Main rapper

ITZY’s Ryujin was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, where she attended Hanlim Multi Art School and honed her singing talent. She graduated from the school in February 2020.

In 2017, she attracted the attention of a JYP Entertainment agent and earned an audition with the record label. After passing the audition, she trained for about two years before being unveiled as an ITZY band member in 2019.

Ryujin has had multiple TV appearances, including MixNine and Stray Kids. She portrayed Ji-min in the 2017 movie The King. She is also a philanthropist known for charitable works, including donating approximately $37 thousand to victims of forest fires and another similar amount to the victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

5. Chaeryeong

Full name : Lee Chae-ryeong

: Lee Chae-ryeong Date of birth : 5 June 2001

: 5 June 2001 Place of birth : Yongin-si, South Korea

: Yongin-si, South Korea Position: Main dancer, vocalist

Chaeryeong of the ITZY started her journey in the entertainment industry when she unsuccessfully completed in 2013 reality TV show K-pop Star 3. She started training with JYP Entertainment and later participated in the TV show SIXTEEN, but she was eliminated in the final episode. She became a member of the ITZY band in January 2019.

She began her solo music career in December 2023 when she released the song Mine. Apart from singing, Chaeryeong has been featured in the 2016 movie Train to Busan.

ITZY members’ ages

The K-pop band members are in their 20s. Here is a list of ITZY members’ ages, from the oldest to the youngest.

Yeji – She was born on 26 May 2000, making her 23 years as of March 2024

– She was born on 26 May 2000, making her 23 years as of March 2024 Lia – She is the second oldest member of the group, born on 21 August 2000. Lia is 23 years old as of February 2024.

– She is the second oldest member of the group, born on 21 August 2000. Lia is 23 years old as of February 2024. Ryujin – Ryujin was born on 17 April 2001, making her 22 years as of March 2024.

– Ryujin was born on 17 April 2001, making her 22 years as of March 2024. Chaeryeong – Her date of birth is 5 June 2001, meaning she is 22 years old as of March 2024.

– Her date of birth is 5 June 2001, meaning she is 22 years old as of March 2024. Yuna – She is the youngest member of the girl group, born on 9 December 2003. Her age is 20 years as of March 2024.

Which member left ITZY?

There are speculations that the lead vocalist of the girl group ITZY, Lia, has exited, but the truth is that she is still a member of the group. In September 2023, the singer announced that she was taking a career break due to health-related concerns.

In November 2023, JYP Entertainment released a statement about Lia’s health condition, saying that she was diagnosed with anxiety disorder. They resolved to extend her break so she can fully recover, meaning she will not be part of the new album Born to Be.

When was the ITZY band formed?

The music group was established in 2019 by JYP Entertainment. They debuted on 12 February 2019, releasing their single album It'z Different.

Who is ITZY's leader?

Singer Yeji is the leader of the K-pop band. She is among the best dancers in K-pop.

What are ITZY members’ nicknames?

Their nicknames are Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

Who is the oldest in ITZY?

Hwang Ye-ji, popular as Yeji, is the group’s oldest member, born on 26 May 2000. She is 23 years old.

When are ITZY members’ birthdays?

Yeji was born on 26 May 2000, Lia on 21 August 2000, Ryujin on 17 April 2001, Chaeryeong on 5 June 2001, and Yuna on 9 December 2003.

What are ITZY members’ heights?

The tallest member is Yuna, whose height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). She is followed by Chaeryeong and Yeji, who are 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Ryujin is the shortest in the band, standing 5 feet 5 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

What happened to ITZY's 5th member?

The 5th member of the girl group, Lia, took a hiatus due to health concerns after she was diagnosed with anxiety disorder.

The record label JYP Entertainment assembled ITZY members after each of them passed an audition. The K-pop girl group was formed in 2019 and has gained worldwide recognition due to their mixed genre songs. So far, they have released four music albums. Even though there are five members in the band, one has taken a hiatus due to health concerns.

