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France Publishes Fees For Adopted Child Visa and 4 Other Visas, Lowers Charges For Children
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France Publishes Fees For Adopted Child Visa and 4 Other Visas, Lowers Charges For Children

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • France published the fees for five visa types and reduced the cost for children aged 6 to 12 on selected visas
  • Some travellers, including certain family members of French citizens, may not have to pay visa fees if they meet the rules
  • France explained the cost of Schengen, long-stay, airport transit, adopted child and short-stay visas for travellers

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France has published the fees for its Schengen visa, long-stay visa, airport transit visa, adopted child visa and short-stay visa to help travellers and foreigners know how much to budget before travelling to the country.

On the official French visa website, details show that certain applicants, especially children within specific age brackets, are entitled to reduced visa fees.

France releases fees for 5 visa types, offers lower rates for children aged 6 to 12
France publishes fees for Schengen visa and 4 other visas, reduces cost for children. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/AlxeyPnferov/mirsad sarajlic
Source: Getty Images

France publishes fees for 5 visas

The website also states that some applicants, such as family members of French nationals or spouses of French citizens, may be exempt from paying visa fees, depending on their circumstances.

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Below is a breakdown of the different visa types published on the French government website and their equivalent amounts in naira.

1. France Schengen visa

The Schengen visa allows foreigners whose countries are not part of the Schengen Area to enter France and other Schengen countries for a limited period.

  • Cost of Schengen visa: 90 euros (N141,813)
  • Reduced rate for Schengen visa (children aged 6-12): 45 euros (N70,906)

2. France long-stay visa

This visa allows a traveller to enter France and stay for an extended period. Individuals who wish to study, work, or reside in France may apply for this type of visa.

  • Cost of France long-stay visa: 99 euros (N155,994)
  • Reduced rate: 50 euros (N78,785)
France publishes visa fees for 5 categories, reduces charges for children aged 6 to 12
France announces fees for adopted child visa and 4 other visas, lowers cost for some children. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN
Source: Getty Images

3. France airport transit visa

The airport transit visa allows a traveller heading to another country to transit through a French airport before continuing to the final destination.

  • Cost of France airport transit visa: 90 euros (N141,813)
  • Reduced rate for children aged 6-12: 45 euros (N70,906)

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Ghana releases official visa fees for tourism, business and transit visas for foreigners in 2026

4. France adopted child visa

An adopted child visa allows a child who has been legally adopted abroad to enter France and live with the adoptive parents or family residing in the country.

  • Cost of adopted child visa: 15 euros (N23,635)
France announces Schengen visa fee and 4 other visa charges, cuts fees for children aged 6 to 12
France publishes fees for 5 visas, reveals lower charges for children aged 6 to 12. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/AlxeyPnferov
Source: Getty Images

5. France short-stay visa

The short-stay visa allows foreign nationals to enter France for a limited period, usually for tourism, business or family visits.

According to the French government website, the visa fee depends on the French territory the applicant intends to visit.

For the following French territories, the short-stay visa fee is 60 euros (N94,542):

  • Guadeloupe
  • French Guiana
  • Martinique
  • Réunion
  • Saint Martin
  • Saint-Barthélemy

Reduced rate for children aged 6-12: 35 euros (N55,149)

France charges a lower short-stay visa fee for applicants travelling to the following French territories:

  • New Caledonia
  • French Polynesia
  • Wallis and Futuna
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
  • Mayotte
  • French Southern and Antarctic Lands

Short-stay visa fee for the above French territories: 9 euros (N14,181).

Read also

Cambodia releases full list of countries whose citizens can visit without visa in 2026

France publishes official student visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France published the official student visa fee for Nigerians and other African nationals.

The report explained that Nigerian students and applicants from many other African countries are required to pay a reduced student visa fee under France's EEF pricing system, while applicants from countries outside the list pay a higher fee.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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