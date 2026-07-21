Nigerian singer Skales shared videos of himself celebrating with Lamine Yamal's family in Spain after the World Cup

Skales and the Yamal family were seen dancing together, with the caption 'Los campeones del mundo'

Fans flooded the comments with love, gushing over the warm family energy and the unexpected bond

Nigerian singer Skales has become an unexpected talking point following the FIFA World Cup celebrations in Spain, after videos of him bonding with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's family went viral on 20 July 2026.

In clips shared on Instagram, Skales is seen dancing and celebrating with Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, and his younger brother, Keyne, in what appears to be a hotel corridor.

Skales leaves fans curious after sharing special moments with Lamine Yamal’s family. Credit: @skales, @lamineyamal

Source: Instagram

The mood is casual and full of energy, with the family visibly enjoying themselves as Skales' music fills the atmosphere.

One of the posts, shared directly by Skales, carries the caption "Los campeones del mundo" — Spanish for "the world champions" — capturing the infectious joy surrounding Spain's World Cup triumph.

Skales and the Yamal Family Vibe Together

Lamine Yamal, the teenage sensation who has dazzled football fans across multiple major tournaments for Spain, is well known for keeping close ties with his family.

His little brother Keyne has become a fan favourite in his own right, frequently popping up in family celebrations and charming viewers with his lively personality.

Sheila Ebana, Yamal's mother, appeared fully at ease with the Nigerian artist, joining in on the dancing alongside Keyne.

The warmth between them caught fans off guard, sparking a wave of reaction online.

Legit.ng recalls that Skales released a tribute single titled "Dance Like Lamine Yamal" in mid-2025; this was after the teenage football star famously revived Skales' 2014 Afrobeats hit, "Shake Body," causing it to go viral.

Watch Skales celebrate with Lamine Yamal's family in Spain:

Fans React to Skales' World Cup Moment

The comment sections lit up with fans expressing everything from admiration to pure humour.

Oge Nsimah wrote:

"Dear Single Mothers… Please Don't Give Up on Your Child."

Ashiwaju Gbenga Kehinde commented:

"Scales held down Spain for years"

Festusiano Fes reacted:

"Means em mama still dey born?"

Sapele Gbwa Gbwa wrote:

"Skales dey show her say he Sabi whine waist on top mekwete matter.... A whining waist is an active waist......"

Okechukwu Orji added:

"Shaaa they don adopt him"

Skales’ latest post featuring Lamine Yamal’s mum sparks massive reactions online. Credit: @lamineyamal

Source: Getty Images

Skales warns fan over comment on his daughter

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Skales reacted strongly after a social media user made a comment about his daughter.

The singer had shared a photo of himself and his young daughter, but the situation changed after a user compared the child to Wizkid.

Skales responded with a warning, making it clear that he would not tolerate such remarks about his family.

Source: Legit.ng