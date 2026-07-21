Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi made an unannounced visit to the State Secretariat in Dutse and found several offices locked at 11 a.m.

A viral video captured the governor walking through multiple ministries and discovering many workspaces empty of senior civil servants

The governor's aide confirmed the inspection was part of a wider statewide oversight tour focused on discipline and public service delivery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi on Monday walked unannounced into the State Secretariat Complex in Dutse and found several offices belonging to top government officials locked, with many senior civil servants nowhere to be found as late as 11 a.m.

Footage of the visit spread widely on social media, showing Namadi moving through several ministries, opening office doors and finding deserted workspaces.

"Just 11 a.m. and many are missing": Namadi's call for accountability. Photo credit: Umar Namadi

Source: Twitter

In the viral video, most rooms had only messengers. Security. Personnel were present.

The governor's Special Assistant, Garba Muhammad, placed the visit within a broader statewide oversight tour that Governor Namadi is conducting to strengthen governance and public service delivery across Jigawa.

As reported by The Punch, Muhammad made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Jigawa governor's inspection targets attendance, productivity

Muhammad said the secretariat visit was specifically designed to measure staff attendance, punctuality and workplace productivity among civil servants.

"The day's activities commenced with an unannounced visit to the Jigawa State Secretariat Complex in Dutse, where the Governor monitored staff attendance, punctuality, and workplace productivity."

He added that the exercise sent a clear signal about where the administration stands on discipline within the civil service:

"The exercise reflects his administration's continued drive to promote discipline, accountability, and an efficient public service."

Governor Namadi extends tour to Ringim, Kazaure

After the secretariat inspection, Namadi travelled to Ringim Local Government Area to be with families affected by a recent boat accident in the Malamawar 'Yan Dutse community.

According to the Guardian, he joined funeral prayers for victims whose bodies had been recovered while search teams continued looking for those still missing. He also paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Ringim, offering prayers for the deceased and comfort for the bereaved.

The governor then moved on to inspect township road projects under construction in Sankara and along the Kanya Babba road.

His tour continued into Kazaure, where he assessed progress on several infrastructure projects, including hospitals, the Jigawa State Research Institute and the Jigawa State Polytechnic for Communication and Information Technology.

Muhammad said the full day of activity reflected the governor's hands-on approach to overseeing government programmes.

"The tour demonstrated Governor Namadi's commitment to maintaining close supervision of government programmes, improving public service delivery, and accelerating the implementation of developmental projects that advance the vision of a Greater Jigawa."

Illegal to deduct lateness fees from workers' salaries

Recall that a Nigerian lawyer said it is not lawful for employers to deduct money from their workers' salaries because they arrived at work late.

In a TikTok video, the lady said such deductions are only allowed if they are sanctioned by the laws of Nigeria.

She said that fees such as late-coming penalties cannot be deducted from a worker's salary unless there is an agreement.

Source: Legit.ng