The richest Jewish person in the world is Larry Page, Google's co-founder, whose net worth is estimated at approximately $334 billion by Bloomberg and Forbes as of 2026, positioning him as the second-wealthiest individual in the world. That puts him comfortably ahead of every other billionaire of Jewish heritage — including his Google co-founder Sergey Brin at #2. Together, the 15 names below span Oracle, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Las Vegas Sands, and the world's most storied hedge funds.

Some of the richest Jews in the world. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Larry Page tops the list with a real-time net worth of approximately $306B (Bloomberg, July 2026), making him both the second-richest person on Earth and the wealthiest individual of Jewish heritage

tops the list with a real-time net worth of approximately (Bloomberg, July 2026), making him both the second-richest person on Earth and the wealthiest individual of Jewish heritage Sergey Brin is the runner-up at approximately $270B — meaning two Jewish tech founders hold the #2 and #3 global wealth spots simultaneously

is the runner-up at approximately — meaning two Jewish tech founders hold the #2 and #3 global wealth spots simultaneously The list spans from ~$306B (Larry Page) down to ~$7.2B (George Soros)

(Larry Page) down to (George Soros) The richest woman on the list is Miriam Adelson (~$32.1B), widow of gaming industry magnate Sheldon Adelson and majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands

on the list is (~$32.1B), widow of gaming industry magnate Sheldon Adelson and majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Five of the world's ten richest people — Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Steve Ballmer, and Michael Dell — are of Jewish heritage, collectively holding more than $1.3 trillion in wealth tied to Oracle, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Dell Technologies

Richest Jews in the world (2025–2026)

Our rankings draw on data from the Forbes World's Billionaires List and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, cross-referenced with the Forbes Israel Jewish Billionaires ranking. This is a unique international project by Forbes Israel that draws from the Forbes World's Billionaires List, with all underlying data sourced from Forbes' updated billionaires list.

Net worth figures reflect the most current estimates available at the time of publishing (July 2026). Where Forbes and Bloomberg differ, we use the more recent figure and note the source. Jewish identity is determined by self-identification, maternal lineage per Jewish religious tradition, or being raised in a Jewish household — consistent with the methodology used by Forbes Israel.

Rank Name Net Worth (2026) Source of Wealth Nationality #1 Larry Page ~$306B Google / Alphabet American #2 Sergey Brin ~$270B Google / Alphabet American #3 Mark Zuckerberg ~$222B Meta Platforms American #4 Michael Dell ~$210B Dell Technologies American #5 Larry Ellison ~$190B Oracle American #6 Steve Ballmer ~$171B Microsoft American #7 Michael Bloomberg ~$109B Bloomberg LP American #8 Miriam Adelson ~$32.1B Las Vegas Sands American/Israeli #9 Len Blavatnik ~$29.9B Access Industries / Warner Music British #10 Eyal Ofer ~$28.2B Shipping / Real Estate Israeli #11 Idan Ofer ~$22.5B Shipping / Diversified Israeli #12 Steve Cohen ~$21.3B Point72 / NY Mets American #13 Jan Koum ~$16.3B WhatsApp American #14 Bill Ackman ~$9.4B Pershing Square Capital American #15 George Soros ~$7.2B Soros Fund Management American/Hungarian

15. George Soros (~$7.2 billion)

Billionaire George Soros, Germany, Berlin, opening of the European Roma Institute for Art and Culture (ERIAC) by StM/AA Roth, 08.06.2017. Photo: Popow

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Soros (born Schwartz György)

George Soros (born Schwartz György) Date of birth: August 12, 1930

August 12, 1930 Age: 95 (as of July 2026)

95 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Hungarian-American

Hungarian-American Profession: Investor, philanthropist

Investor, philanthropist Company: Soros Fund Management; Open Society Foundations

Soros Fund Management; Open Society Foundations Net worth: ~$7.2B (Forbes, May 2025)

George Soros is a Hungarian and American investor and philanthropist with a net worth of $7.2 billion as of May 2025 — having donated more than $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations, of which $15 billion has already been distributed, representing 64% of his original fortune.

In 2020, Forbes called Soros the "most generous giver" in terms of percentage of net worth.

Born in Budapest to a Jewish family, Soros experienced the occupation of Hungary during World War II as a teenager and moved to the United Kingdom in 1947. He eventually founded the Quantum Fund, which achieved remarkable returns and earned him the nickname "The Man Who Broke the Bank of England" after his successful short sale of the British pound in 1992.

In January 2025, United States President Joe Biden awarded Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His current listed net worth reflects a fortune largely given away — not the full scale of wealth he created.

14. Bill Ackman (~$9.4 billion)

US hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Albert Ackman

William Albert Ackman Date of birth: May 11, 1966

May 11, 1966 Age: 60 (as of July 2026)

60 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Hedge fund manager, activist investor

Hedge fund manager, activist investor Company: Pershing Square Capital Management

Pershing Square Capital Management Net worth: ~$9.4B (Forbes 2025)

Bill Ackman, the American Jewish billionaire investor, is a notable public figure for his vocal support of Israel and advocacy against antisemitism. Ackman built his fortune through Pershing Square Capital Management, known for high-conviction activist investment campaigns — including blockbuster bets on companies like Herbalife (short) and Hilton Hotels (long).

In 2024's Most Influential Jews list, where he ranked third, he told The Jerusalem Post that October 7 was "a wake-up call on the importance of Israel and the omnipresence of antisemitism."

Ackman was honored by opening trading at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, where he repeated his stance that, despite October 7 and the wars that followed, "there is no better time to invest in Israel." He has also waged a prolonged public campaign against antisemitism at Harvard University, his alma mater.

13. Jan Koum (~$16.3 billion)

Co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp Jan Koum addresses the audience during Science Channel's "Silicon Valley: The Untold Story" Screening at Computer History Museum. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jan Koum

Jan Koum Date of birth: February 24, 1976

February 24, 1976 Age: 50 (as of July 2026)

50 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Ukrainian-American

Ukrainian-American Profession: Entrepreneur, investor

Entrepreneur, investor Known for: Co-founding WhatsApp (sold to Facebook for ~$19B in 2014)

Co-founding WhatsApp (sold to Facebook for ~$19B in 2014) Net worth: ~$16.3B (Forbes Israel 2025)

Jan Koum, a Ukrainian-born American Jew known as the brains behind one of the world's most popular messaging apps, WhatsApp, is a quiet yet influential mega-donor to Jewish causes around the world. He ranked 27th in Forbes Israel's 2025 list of Jewish billionaires, which estimated Koum's net worth at $16.3 billion.

Koum co-founded WhatsApp in 2009 alongside Brian Acton, growing it to over 450 million users before selling it to Meta (then Facebook) in 2014 for approximately $19 billion — one of the largest tech acquisitions at that time.

He later resigned from Meta's board in 2018 over privacy policy disagreements. Koum maintains an exceptionally low public profile, is one of the world's leading collectors of rare air-cooled Porsches, and donates substantially to pro-Israel organisations.

12. Steve Cohen (~$21.3 billion)

New York Mets team owner Steve Cohen speaks to the media during a spring training workout, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026. Photo: Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven A. Cohen

Steven A. Cohen Date of birth: June 11, 1956

June 11, 1956 Age: 70 (as of July 2026)

70 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Hedge fund manager, sports team owner

Hedge fund manager, sports team owner Company: Point72 Asset Management

Point72 Asset Management Net worth: ~$21.3B (Forbes 2025)

Steven Cohen, one of Wall Street's most successful hedge fund managers, ranks 95th on the Forbes 2025 Billionaires List with $21.3 billion. His influence spans Wall Street and sports, with a reputation for bold investments and market savvy. He owns the New York Mets and a vast art collection worth over $1 billion.

Cohen founded SAC Capital Advisors in 1992, which at its peak managed over $15 billion. After SAC Capital pled guilty to insider trading charges and paid a record $1.8 billion fine in 2013, Cohen converted the fund into the family office Point72 Asset Management.

Cohen is a prominent philanthropist, supporting Jewish causes and medical research through his foundation. He is one of the most powerful figures in both hedge fund investing and Major League Baseball.

11. Idan Ofer (~$22.5 billion)

Full name: Idan Ofer

Idan Ofer Date of birth: 1955

1955 Age: ~71 (as of July 2026)

~71 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Israeli

Israeli Profession: Businessman, investor

Businessman, investor Company: Quantum Pacific Group

Quantum Pacific Group Net worth: ~$22.5B (Forbes 2025)

Idan Ofer is one of two sons of shipping magnate Sammy Ofer, who died in 2011 and was once Israel's richest man. Through his Quantum Pacific Group, Idan has built a diversified international empire spanning shipping (XO Tankers), energy, chemicals, and technology, with significant stakes in Kenon Holdings and multiple clean-energy ventures.

He ranks 89th on the Forbes 2025 Billionaires List with a fortune of $22.5 billion. A London-based Israeli billionaire, Idan is an active backer of Israeli tech startups and clean-energy ventures and has emerged as one of the most globally mobile of Israel's billionaire class, with investments spanning four continents.

10. Eyal Ofer (~$28.2 billion)

Full name: Eyal Ofer

Eyal Ofer Date of birth: 1950

1950 Age: ~76 (as of July 2026)

~76 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Israeli (Monaco-based)

Israeli (Monaco-based) Profession: Shipping magnate, real estate investor

Shipping magnate, real estate investor Companies: Zodiac Maritime, Global Holdings

Zodiac Maritime, Global Holdings Net worth: ~$28.2B (Forbes 2025)

Eyal Ofer, the Israeli shipping magnate based in Monaco and Tel Aviv, built an empire in maritime transport and real estate. His discreet philanthropy supports Israeli health, naval history, and art institutions.

Eyal Ofer ranked 68th on the Forbes 2025 Billionaires List with $28.2 billion. He inherited a major stake in his father Sammy Ofer's maritime empire and has grown Zodiac Maritime into one of the world's largest private shipping operators.

His real estate arm, Global Holdings, is one of the world's largest private commercial property investors, with a portfolio of luxury hotels, offices, and residential developments spanning the US, Europe, and Asia.

9. Len Blavatnik (~$29.9 billion)

Sir Len Blavatnik - DAZN Group speaks during an announcement between Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Club, DAZN and Riyadh Season. Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Leonard "Len" Blavatnik

Leonard "Len" Blavatnik Date of birth: June 14, 1957

June 14, 1957 Age: 69 (as of July 2026)

69 (as of July 2026) Nationality: British (Ukrainian-born)

British (Ukrainian-born) Profession: Businessman, investor

Businessman, investor Company: Access Industries (Warner Music Group, LyondellBasell)

Access Industries (Warner Music Group, LyondellBasell) Net worth: ~$29.9B (Forbes 2025)

Len Blavatnik, a Ukraine-born Jewish billionaire now residing in the UK, made his fortune in aluminum and chemicals and now owns Warner Music Group. He donates to Jewish culture, including Oxford and Tel Aviv University programs.

Blavatnik immigrated to the United States in 1978, earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, and built Access Industries into a global conglomerate. His 2011 acquisition of Warner Music Group for $3.3 billion — followed by its 2020 IPO — was one of the shrewdest deals in recent entertainment history.

He ranked 59th on the Forbes 2025 Billionaires List with $29.9 billion. Blavatnik is also one of the largest individual donors to Oxford University, which named its School of Government after him.

8. Miriam Adelson (~$32.1 billion)

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Miriam Adelson (R) speak during a Hanukkah Reception in the East Room of the White House. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miriam Adelson

Miriam Adelson Date of birth: October 10, 1945

October 10, 1945 Age: 80 (as of July 2026)

80 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American/Israeli (dual citizen)

American/Israeli (dual citizen) Profession: Physician, businesswoman, philanthropist

Physician, businesswoman, philanthropist Company: Las Vegas Sands (majority shareholder)

Las Vegas Sands (majority shareholder) Net worth: ~$32.1B (Forbes 2025)

Miriam Adelson inherited the Las Vegas Sands empire after the death of her husband Sheldon Adelson, and continues to influence Jewish and pro-Israel causes. A physician by training, she funds addiction research and Israeli medical institutions.

Miriam Adelson ranked 56th on the Forbes 2025 Billionaires List with a fortune of $32.1 billion. She is the richest Jewish woman in the world. Since taking control of Las Vegas Sands after Sheldon Adelson's death in January 2021, she has driven significant investments in Texas gaming legislation and continued the Adelson family's legacy of major political donations — making her one of the most influential political donors in America.

7. Michael Bloomberg (~$109 billion)

Full name: Michael Rubens Bloomberg

Michael Rubens Bloomberg Date of birth: February 14, 1942

February 14, 1942 Age: 84 (as of July 2026)

84 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Businessman, philanthropist, politician

Businessman, philanthropist, politician Company: Bloomberg LP (co-founder & majority owner)

Bloomberg LP (co-founder & majority owner) Net worth: ~$109B (Forbes 2026)

~$109B (Forbes 2026) Instagram: @mikebloomberg

Michael Bloomberg cofounded financial information and media company Bloomberg LP in 1981. He went on to serve three terms as Mayor of New York City (2002–2013) before making a brief 2020 Democratic presidential run.

The Bloomberg LP founder is a proud Jew with deep philanthropic ties to Jewish cultural institutions, Yad Vashem, and Israeli hospitals. His foundation has donated over $12 billion, including substantial support for gun control, public health, and climate resilience.

A self-made billionaire who has donated over $17 billion in his lifetime, the former mayor of New York City left a legacy of change and advancement behind after three terms. Bloomberg LP — a privately held financial data, software, and media company — remains the foundation of his fortune, with an estimated valuation of over $60 billion.

6. Steve Ballmer (~$171 billion)

Steve Ballmer at the Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration held at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven Anthony Ballmer

Steven Anthony Ballmer Date of birth: March 24, 1956

March 24, 1956 Age: 70 (as of July 2026)

70 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Businessman, tech executive, sports team owner

Businessman, tech executive, sports team owner Former company: Microsoft (CEO 2000–2014)

Microsoft (CEO 2000–2014) Net worth: ~$171B (Bloomberg 2026)

~$171B (Bloomberg 2026) Twitter/X: @steven_ballmer

Steve Ballmer is the high-wattage former CEO of Microsoft, who led the company from 2000 to 2014. Although he no longer holds an executive role at Microsoft, his approximately 4% stake in the company — accumulated during his decades of leadership — has skyrocketed in value as Microsoft became a global AI powerhouse.

Ballmer gained $2.10B in recent updates and increased his net worth by $24.3B year-to-date, fueled by Microsoft's booming AI and cloud businesses.

Along with Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Michael Dell, Steve Ballmer spearheaded the digital revolution, building a massive tech empire and accumulating a vast fortune.

Ballmer is also the owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, purchased for a then-record $2 billion in 2014, and the founder of USAFacts, a non-profit dedicated to government data transparency.

5. Larry Ellison (~$190 billion)

Oracle co-founder, CTO and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lawrence Joseph Ellison

Lawrence Joseph Ellison Date of birth: August 17, 1944

August 17, 1944 Age: 81 (as of July 2026)

81 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Tech entrepreneur, investor

Tech entrepreneur, investor Company: Oracle Corporation (co-founder, CTO & Executive Chairman)

Oracle Corporation (co-founder, CTO & Executive Chairman) Net worth: ~$190B (Forbes 2026)

Lawrence Joseph Ellison, born August 17, 1944, co-founded the software company Oracle Corporation and was its CEO from 1977 to 2014, now serving as its CTO and executive chairman. In September 2025, he became the second person ever worth more than $400 billion, thanks to an AI-driven boom in Oracle's stock price.

Larry Ellison, New York-born Jewish co-founder of Oracle, is a philanthropist to Jewish causes, including large contributions to the Friends of the IDF and the city of Sderot. He also owns nearly 50% of media giant Paramount Skydance, which formed after the nearly $28 billion merger of Paramount and his son David's Skydance in August 2025.

He also holds a stake in Tesla, a sailing team, the Indian Wells tennis event, and real estate including Hawaii's Lanai island.

4. Michael Dell (~$210 billion)

Dell Techologies CEO Michael Dell speaks during the launch of Trump investment accounts in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Mandel NGAN /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Saul Dell

Michael Saul Dell Date of birth: February 23, 1965

February 23, 1965 Age: 61 (as of July 2026)

61 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Tech entrepreneur, CEO

Tech entrepreneur, CEO Company: Dell Technologies (chairman and CEO)

Dell Technologies (chairman and CEO) Net worth: ~$210B (Bloomberg, July 2026)

~$210B (Bloomberg, July 2026) Instagram: @michaeldell

The founder of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, has remained an understated but powerful presence in tech. Raised in a Jewish family in Houston, Texas, he is active in educational philanthropy and digital inclusion programs. Dell Technologies was formed in 2016 via Dell's $60 billion merger with computer storage giant EMC.

Dell's fortune has surged dramatically in 2025–2026, propelled by Dell Technologies' position as a key AI server supplier to hyperscale cloud customers. Throughout Israel's war in Gaza, Dell continued to invest in Jewish communities through the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, committing $15 million to 17 active projects across Israel and abroad.

Forbes ranked Dell as the world's sixth richest Jew in 2025, with a net worth of $113.5 billion — a figure that has nearly doubled since then on Bloomberg's real-time tracker.

3. Mark Zuckerberg (~$222 billion)

Full name: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Date of birth: May 14, 1984

May 14, 1984 Age: 42 (as of July 2026)

42 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Tech entrepreneur, CEO

Tech entrepreneur, CEO Company: Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads)

Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads) Net worth: ~$222B (Forbes 2026)

~$222B (Forbes 2026) Instagram: @zuck

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, born May 14, 1984, is an American businessman and programmer who co-founded the social media service Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms, where he serves as chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder.

Zuckerberg is co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms — the company behind Facebook, the world's largest social network — which had revenue of $201 billion in 2025 and more than 3.5 billion daily users.

Raised in a Reform Jewish home in New York, Zuckerberg has had a complex relationship with his Jewish identity, but has spoken publicly about returning to religion after becoming a father.

His fortune has seen a sharp rise driven by Meta's renewed dominance in artificial intelligence. The company's AI infrastructure and open-source Llama 3 model boosted investor confidence, leading to significant gains in Meta's stock price throughout 2024 and early 2025.

2. Sergey Brin (~$270 billion)

Sergey Brin attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sergey Mikhailovich Brin

Sergey Mikhailovich Brin Date of birth: August 21, 1973

August 21, 1973 Age: 52 (as of July 2026)

52 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American (Russian-born)

American (Russian-born) Profession: Computer scientist, entrepreneur

Computer scientist, entrepreneur Company: Alphabet Inc. / Google (co-founder, board member & controlling shareholder)

Alphabet Inc. / Google (co-founder, board member & controlling shareholder) Net worth: ~$270B (Bloomberg, July 2026)

Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, parent company of Google, in 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder. Brin was born in Moscow to a Jewish family and immigrated to the United States at age six, where his father became a mathematics professor and his mother worked at NASA.

He met Larry Page while pursuing a PhD at Stanford, and together they developed the PageRank algorithm that became the backbone of Google.

Sergey Brin, worth an estimated $237 billion per Forbes' March 2026 snapshot, along with Larry Page, is a combined $212 billion richer than a year ago, climbing past Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg. Brin was featured in The Jerusalem Post's "50 Most Influential Jews of 2025," recognized for both business success and charitable contributions.

1. Larry Page (~$306 billion)

Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page speaks during a news conference at the Google offices on May 21, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lawrence Edward Page

Lawrence Edward Page Date of birth: March 26, 1973

March 26, 1973 Age: 53 (as of July 2026)

53 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Computer scientist, entrepreneur

Computer scientist, entrepreneur Company: Alphabet Inc. / Google (co-founder, board member & controlling shareholder)

Alphabet Inc. / Google (co-founder, board member & controlling shareholder) Net worth: ~$306B (Bloomberg, July 2026)

Larry Page is the richest Jewish person in the world. Lawrence Edward Page, born March 26, 1973, is an American businessman and computer scientist who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin. His mother Gloria is Jewish and his maternal grandfather later immigrated to Israel, giving Page his Jewish heritage through the maternal line.

Page was CEO of Google from 1997 until August 2001, then again from April 2011 until July 2015, when he became CEO of its newly formed parent company Alphabet Inc.

Page studied computer engineering at Stanford University, where he met Sergey Brin. The duo developed a search engine that listed results according to the popularity of the pages, and Google became the world's most popular search engine after launching in 1998.

Today, with Alphabet commanding AI search, cloud computing via Google Cloud, YouTube, and a vast portfolio of moonshot bets through X and DeepMind, Forbes and Bloomberg estimate his net worth at $334 billion, positioning him as the second-wealthiest individual in the world.

He is not just the richest Jewish person alive — he is one of only two or three people in human history to have ever held such a fortune.

FAQs

Who is the richest Jewish person in the world in 2026?

Larry Page holds that title. As of 2026, Bloomberg and Forbes estimate his net worth at approximately $334 billion, positioning him as the second-wealthiest individual in the world. Page co-founded Google in 1998 alongside Sergey Brin and retains a controlling stake in Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

Is Larry Ellison Jewish?

Ellison was raised by Jewish adoptive parents in Chicago. He is recognised as a Jewish co-founder of Oracle and is a philanthropist to Jewish causes, including large contributions to the Friends of the IDF and the city of Sderot. Forbes Israel includes him annually in their Jewish Billionaires ranking.

Is Mark Zuckerberg Jewish?

Yes. Raised in a Reform Jewish home in New York, Zuckerberg has had a complex relationship with his Jewish identity, but has spoken publicly about returning to religion after becoming a father. He has publicly condemned antisemitism and appeared multiple times in The Jerusalem Post's list of influential Jewish figures.

What is the richest Jewish family in the world?

The Adelson family (Miriam Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, ~$32.1B) and the Ofers.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the richest Black men in the world for 2026, with Aliko Dangote maintaining his top position at an impressive $28.5 billion. As fortunes shift dramatically in the rankings, the rise of new cultural icons and tech moguls is reshaping the landscape, showcasing the transformative potential of wealth in the modern era.

Source: Legit.ng