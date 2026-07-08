Who is the richest streamer in the world? The top 15, ranked by net worth

The richest streamer in the world is MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), with an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion — a figure so far ahead of the pack it belongs in a different category entirely. From Kai Cenat's record-breaking Twitch subathons to xQc's landmark Kick deal, the top 15 richest streamers in 2025 collectively represent a new class of digital billionaires and multi-millionaires who have turned gaming and live content into genuine financial empires.

Some of the richest streamers in the world. Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

MrBeast ($2.6 billion) is the richest streamer by an almost incomprehensible margin — his nearest rival on this list is worth roughly 40× less.

is the richest streamer by an almost incomprehensible margin — his nearest rival on this list is worth roughly 40× less. xQc ($50 million) and Ninja ($50 million) tie for second place among dedicated live streamers, both powered partly by massive platform contracts.

tie for second place among dedicated live streamers, both powered partly by massive platform contracts. The list ranges from $2.6 billion (#1 MrBeast) down to ~$14 million (#15 Ibai Llanos) .

. The richest woman on the list is Amouranth (~$35–38 million) , whose portfolio extends well beyond streaming into real estate and stocks.

, whose portfolio extends well beyond streaming into real estate and stocks. Speed and Kai Cenat are close in wealth — most sources place Kai ($14–35 million) narrowly ahead of Speed ($10–35 million), though estimates vary widely by source.

Who is the richest streamer in the world?

Our rankings are based on net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and cross-referenced figures from Sportskeeda, Men's Journal, and BIGO.TV's 2026 streamer earnings report. We considered income from live streaming (subscriptions, donations, ad revenue), platform contracts, sponsorships, merchandise, music, and business investments. We used the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2026), defaulting to the most widely cited estimate where sources diverge.

Rank Streamer Est. Net Worth Platform(s) Primary Income Source 14 Ibai Llanos ~$14–20M Twitch Subs, sponsorships, Kings League 13 Shroud ~$20M Twitch Subs, esports, platform deals 12 Pokimane ~$25M Twitch/YouTube Brand deals, OfflineTV equity 11 IShowSpeed ~$10–35M YouTube Ads, sponsorships, music, tours 10 Kai Cenat ~$14–35M Twitch Subathons, brand deals, AMP 9 Adin Ross ~$16M Kick Streaming, Kick equity claim 8 Asmongold ~$22M Twitch Subs, OTK Media, ads 7 Amouranth ~$35–38M Twitch/Kick/OF Real estate, OnlyFans, streaming 6 PewDiePie ~$40–50M YouTube Ads, merch, YouTube residuals 5 xQc ~$50M Twitch/Kick Kick deal, subs, gambling revenue 4 Ninja ~$50M Twitch/YouTube Subs, Red Bull, brand deals 3 Markiplier ~$35–50M YouTube Ads, merch, production ventures 2 Sergio Agüero ~$80M Kick Football career earnings + streaming 1 MrBeast ~$2.6B YouTube Beast Industries, Feastables, Amazon

14. Ibai Llanos (~$14–20 million)

Ibai Llanos attends the 69th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on September 22, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/Nur

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ibai Llanos Garatea

Ibai Llanos Garatea Date of birth: March 26, 1995

March 26, 1995 Age: 30 (as of July 2026)

30 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Profession: Streamer, esports co-founder, event broadcaster

Streamer, esports co-founder, event broadcaster Platform: Twitch

Twitch Net worth: ~$14–20 million

~$14–20 million Instagram: @ibaillanos

Ibai Llanos is the first non-English-speaking streamer to crack major global rich lists. The Spanish-speaking creator is one of the largest Twitch streamers from both Spain and the broader EU region, with a net worth estimated at around $14 million.

He streams to tens of thousands of viewers daily and has co-founded the esports team KOI alongside footballer Gerard Piqué, and helped create the Kings League — a celebrity seven-a-side football league that was a massive hit online.

From co-founding KOI Esports to running the Kings League, Ibai blends mainstream sports with Twitch audiences that rival TV, and sponsorships with Spanish telecom and beverage giants push him into eight figures.

13. Shroud (~$20 million)

Full name: Michael Grzesiek

Michael Grzesiek Date of birth: January 2, 1994

January 2, 1994 Age: 31 (as of July 2026)

31 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Streamer, former CS:GO pro

Streamer, former CS:GO pro Platform: Twitch

Twitch Net worth: ~$20 million

~$20 million Instagram: @shroud

Shroud, born Michael Grzesiek, rose to fame as a professional CS:GO player. His precise aiming and calm demeanor earned him the title "Human Aimbot," and his smooth transition from esports to full-time streaming on Twitch proved his versatility.

A veteran Canadian streamer, Shroud has been a staple in the esports community for years, with a net worth estimated to be around $20 million. Like Ninja, Shroud benefited from the big Mixer buyout, pocketing a reported seven-figure payout before returning to Twitch with a fresh exclusivity deal.

His net worth is bolstered by consistent Twitch subscribers, long ad hours, solid YouTube content, and an advisory role at OTK Media.

12. Pokimane (~$25 million)

Pokimane attends The Game Awards 2018 - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on December 06, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Imane Anys

Imane Anys Date of birth: May 14, 1996

May 14, 1996 Age: 29 (as of July 2026)

29 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Canadian-Moroccan

Canadian-Moroccan Profession: Streamer, entrepreneur

Streamer, entrepreneur Platform: Twitch / YouTube

Twitch / YouTube Net worth: ~$25 million

~$25 million Instagram: @pokimanelol

Imane "Pokimane" Anys remains Twitch's most successful female streamer. With over 9 million followers, she primarily streams Just Chatting and Valorant, and has built a net worth of $25 million through brand deals, sponsorships, and YouTube — showing the power of diversified revenue streams.

Pokimane remains one of the most recognisable names in streaming. Beyond Twitch, she runs a successful YouTube channel, partners with brands like HyperX and CashApp, and has co-founded companies like RTN. She made Forbes' 30 Under 30 (Games) in 2021 and famously turned down a $3M sponsorship to protect her credibility.

11. IShowSpeed (~$10–35 million)

American influencer IShowSpeed attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States. Photo: Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

Darren Jason Watkins Jr. Date of birth: January 21, 2005

January 21, 2005 Age: 21 (as of July 2026)

21 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Streamer, musician, influencer

Streamer, musician, influencer Platform: YouTube

YouTube Net worth: $10–35 million (sources vary widely)

$10–35 million (sources vary widely) Instagram: @ishowspeed

IShowSpeed is the online alias of Darren Watkins Jr., a YouTuber, live streamer, and rapper who has a net worth estimated at $35 million by Celebrity Net Worth. He broke through with a high-energy, unpredictable streaming style built around exaggerated reactions, viral outbursts, and audience interaction, with games like NBA 2K, Fortnite, and FIFA at the core.

TikTok and YouTube Shorts played a crucial role in amplifying his reach far beyond traditional gaming audiences. He was named Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamy Awards in 2022, and has twice won Streamer of the Year at the 2024 and 2025 Streamer Awards.

As a key face of PRIME Hydration alongside Logan Paul and KSI, Speed has his own signature flavour (Dragon Fruit Acai), providing a mid-seven-figure annual payout plus royalties.

10. Kai Cenat (~$14–35 million)

Full name: Kai Carlo Cenat III

Kai Carlo Cenat III Date of birth: December 16, 2001

December 16, 2001 Age: 23 (as of July 2026)

23 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Streamer, rapper, content creator

Streamer, rapper, content creator Platform: Twitch

Twitch Net worth: $14–35 million (sources vary)

$14–35 million (sources vary) Instagram: @kaicenat

Kai Cenat is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers in the world. Known for his high-energy personality and non-stop variety streams, these qualities translated into one of the richest Twitch streamers in 2025, with a net worth estimated at around $35 million — making him one of the youngest names on this list.

As of early 2026, Kai Cenat holds the title of most-followed streamer on Twitch with 20.2 million followers, and he broke Twitch's all-time subscriber record in 2023 and has never really let go of the top spot. Cenat is a member of AMP (Any Means Possible), a collective of creators that collaborates on videos, events, and merchandise — a group that has been instrumental in boosting his visibility and earnings.

9. Adin Ross (~$16 million)

Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adin David Ross

Adin David Ross Date of birth: October 11, 2000

October 11, 2000 Age: 24 (as of July 2026)

24 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Streamer

Streamer Platform: Kick

Kick Net worth: ~$16 million

~$16 million Instagram: @adinross

Adin Ross is widely regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the streaming world. He currently streams exclusively on Kick, though he was recently unbanned from Twitch. His net worth is estimated at $16 million. Ross has claimed to hold equity in both FaZe Clan and Kick, suggesting the real number could be higher.

One of the most compelling aspects of his rise is the company he keeps on stream: Adin Ross has streamed with figures including Donald Trump, a headline-generating collaboration that brought enormous viewership spikes and cemented his status as one of the most-talked-about streamers of his era.

8. Asmongold (~$22 million)

Full name: Zack Hoyt

Zack Hoyt Date of birth: April 20, 1990

April 20, 1990 Age: 35 (as of July 2026)

35 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Streamer, OTK Media co-founder

Streamer, OTK Media co-founder Platform: Twitch

Twitch Net worth: ~$22 million

~$22 million Instagram: @asmongold

With a net worth estimated at $22 million, Asmongold demonstrates how diverse content and audience engagement translate into sustained wealth. He built his brand on World of Warcraft mastery before expanding into variety streaming, commentary, and media entrepreneurship.

Asmongold built his empire on World of Warcraft before pivoting to variety content and his OTK media organisation. Known for marathon MMO streams and blunt takes on industry drama, he once revealed making $90,000 in a single week on Twitch.

His co-ownership stake in OTK Media — a gaming organisation and content network — represents a significant chunk of his overall wealth beyond platform earnings alone.

7. Amouranth (~$35–38 million)

Amouranth accepts the Favorite Creator Site Star fan award during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kaitlyn Siragusa

Kaitlyn Siragusa Date of birth: December 2, 1993

December 2, 1993 Age: 31 (as of July 2026)

31 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Streamer, entrepreneur, investor

Streamer, entrepreneur, investor Platform: Twitch / Kick / OnlyFans

Twitch / Kick / OnlyFans Net worth: ~$35–38 million

~$35–38 million Instagram: @amouranth

Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, is probably the single most entrepreneurially minded streamer on this entire list. She didn't just cash out her streaming income — she reinvested aggressively. Her portfolio reportedly includes gas stations, real estate holdings, stock positions, and an OnlyFans operation that multiplied her earnings several times over.

At an estimated $38 million net worth, she's built more lasting financial infrastructure than many streamers with significantly larger followings. She is a popular streamer on both Kick and Twitch, and in June 2023 signed a non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick, allowing her to broadcast on multiple platforms. Today, she is regarded as the richest female streamer in the world.

6. PewDiePie (~$40–50 million)

Full name: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Date of birth: October 24, 1989

October 24, 1989 Age: 35 (as of July 2026)

35 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Swedish

Swedish Profession: YouTuber, streamer (semi-retired)

YouTuber, streamer (semi-retired) Platform: YouTube

YouTube Net worth: ~$40–50 million

~$40–50 million Instagram: @pewdiepie

PewDiePie, born Felix Kjellberg, started his journey as a YouTube creator, quickly gaining popularity for his Let's Play videos. Known for his comedic approach and candid personality, he became the most subscribed individual on YouTube for years, occasionally streaming on Twitch.

He is now semi-retired, living a quieter life in Japan with his family, but even in retirement continues to earn from his massive YouTube subscriber base of over 110 million. His net worth is estimated at around $40–50 million. While no longer a daily streamer, his YouTube residuals, merchandise catalogue, and brand legacy keep him firmly in the upper tier of streaming wealth.

5. xQc (~$50 million)

xQc in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Photo: James Sutton/LAT Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Félix Lengyel

Félix Lengyel Date of birth: April 12, 1995

April 12, 1995 Age: 30 (as of July 2026)

30 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Streamer, former Overwatch pro

Streamer, former Overwatch pro Platform: Twitch / Kick

Twitch / Kick Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Instagram: @xqcow1

xQc is the online alias of Félix Lengyel, a Twitch streamer and professional esports player from Canada who has a net worth of $50 million. He began his esports career in 2016 playing Overwatch, and after leaving competitive play in 2019, became a full-time Twitch streamer.

The defining moment of his financial career came in 2023: in June 2023, he signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick valued between $70 and $100 million — believed to be the biggest streaming deal ever. His reach extends beyond gaming through high-profile collaborations with major entertainment names, including Canadian rapper Drake and actor Will Smith on his Kick live streams.

4. Ninja (~$50 million)

Professional gamer Richard Tyler Blevins aka Ninja arrives on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York on April 23, 2019. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Richard Tyler Blevins

Richard Tyler Blevins Date of birth: June 5, 1991

June 5, 1991 Age: 34 (as of July 2026)

34 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Streamer, content creator

Streamer, content creator Platform: Twitch / YouTube

Twitch / YouTube Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Instagram: @ninja

Tyler "Ninja" is considered one of the first streamers to achieve true celebrity status. His current net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, with the bulk of his income coming from Twitch and YouTube revenue, along with high-profile brand deals with companies like Red Bull and G Fuel.

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, remains one of Twitch's highest earners. Rising to fame through Fortnite, Ninja boasts 19.2 million followers and streams titles like PUBG and League of Legends. At the peak of his career, Ninja reportedly earned $5 million per month, highlighting the financial potential of top-tier Twitch creators.

3. Markiplier (~$35–50 million)

Markiplier attends VidCon Anaheim 2026 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mark Edward Fischbach

Mark Edward Fischbach Date of birth: June 28, 1989

June 28, 1989 Age: 36 (as of July 2026)

36 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: YouTuber, streamer, producer

YouTuber, streamer, producer Platform: YouTube / Twitch

YouTube / Twitch Net worth: ~$35–50 million (Men's Journal)

~$35–50 million (Men's Journal) Instagram: @markiplier

YouTuber Mark Edward Fischbach, known as Markiplier, has been one of YouTube's most recognised gaming personalities for over a decade. Famous for his horror game content, charity livestreams, and theatrical delivery, Markiplier has built his wealth through YouTube ad revenue, merchandise, a clothing brand (Cloak, co-founded with Jacksepticeye), and live streaming.

He has repeatedly broken records for charity fundraising streams, raising millions of dollars in single broadcasts. His production work, including interactive video projects and podcasts, positions him as one of the most diversified creators on this list.

2. Sergio Agüero (~$80 million)

Sergio Agüero, former Argentina player, attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo

Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo Date of birth: June 2, 1988

June 2, 1988 Age: 37 (as of July 2026)

37 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Argentine

Argentine Profession: Retired footballer, streamer

Retired footballer, streamer Platform: Kick

Kick Net worth: ~$80 million

~$80 million Instagram: @aguerosergiokun

The popular retired footballer is easily one of the wealthiest among the streamers mentioned, with an estimated net worth of over $80 million. Now a streamer, he primarily broadcasts on Kick, with a multi-million-dollar deal with the platform plus additional deals with the Kings League and Puma.

Agüero started streaming as a hobby while recovering from an injury near the end of his soccer career; now, retired from professional football, he has fully committed to streaming. His enormous net worth is the product of two careers: a legendary Manchester City run that made him the club's all-time top scorer, and a fast-growing streaming presence that has made him one of the most-watched sports personalities on Kick.

1. MrBeast (~$2.6 billion)

MrBeast attends the 2026 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson

James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson Date of birth: May 7, 1998

May 7, 1998 Age: 27 (as of July 2026)

27 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: YouTuber, entrepreneur, philanthropist

YouTuber, entrepreneur, philanthropist Platform: YouTube

YouTube Net worth: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Instagram: @mrbeast

MrBeast is an American YouTube star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur with a net worth of $2.6 billion — a figure based on a conservative valuation of his wide-ranging empire.

His net worth comes almost entirely from his majority stake in Beast Industries, the holding company that oversees his media, food, and technology ventures — a company that has grown from a YouTube channel into one of the most powerful digital entertainment empires in the world.

In 2025, the company raised money at a valuation of $5.2 billion in a round led by Alpha Wave Global, and MrBeast reportedly still owns a majority of his company's equity.

With more than 506 million subscribers, his main channel is the most subscribed on YouTube — he is also the third most followed account on TikTok. He launched MrBeast Burger in 2020, Feastables in 2022, and struck a reported $100 million deal with Amazon in 2024 for an exclusive streaming series. Forbes estimated his annual earnings at $85 million between April 2024 and April 2025.

FAQs

Who is the richest streamer in the world in 2025?

There is no close second. Jimmy Donaldson — MrBeast — has not just topped the highest-earning live streamers list in 2026; he has broken the category entirely. His estimated $2.6 billion net worth is powered primarily by Beast Industries, his holding company valued at approximately $5 billion, of which he owns a little over half.

Who is richer, Speed or Kai?

Reports differ on whether Speed or Kai Cenat is worth more. Some sources suggest Cenat leads, while others show both creators are among the top earners. The most conservative sources (Celebrity Net Worth) place Speed at $10 million vs. Kai at $14 million, making Kai marginally richer — but with estimates ranging as high as $35 million for both, the gap is impossible to determine precisely.

What is xQc's net worth?

According to Forbes, xQc's net worth sits at an impressive $36 million, earning him the No. 28 spot on the Forbes Top Creators 2024 list. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth places his fortune even higher, estimating it at $50 million.

In June 2023, xQc signed a two-year non-exclusive contract with Kick worth an estimated $70 million, with incentives bringing the total close to $100 million.

What is Kai Cenat's net worth?

Kai Carlo Cenat III, born on December 16, 2001 in Brooklyn, New York, first gained attention on YouTube with comedy skits and pranks before turning to Twitch, where his unique energy and marathon subathons drew millions of viewers.

Industry estimates place his net worth between $14 million and $35 million, with the reality likely falling somewhere in between. Even the most conservative estimate makes Kai Cenat one of the highest-paid streamers worldwide.

Who is the richest female streamer in the world?

Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth) is the richest female streamer, with an estimated net worth of $38 million. She reinvested her streaming income aggressively — her portfolio reportedly includes gas stations, real estate holdings, stock positions, and an OnlyFans operation — building more lasting financial infrastructure than many streamers with larger followings.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the richest content creators in Nigeria, showcasing how figures like Mark Angel, KieKie, and Broda Shaggi have transformed their passion into lucrative ventures through creativity and audience engagement.

As they navigate the digital landscape, their stories reveal not just wealth, but the determination and innovation shaping Nigeria's booming content creation industry.

Proofreading by Yul Vincent Osoro, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng