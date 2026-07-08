Who is the richest streamer in the world? The top 15, ranked by net worth
The richest streamer in the world is MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), with an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion — a figure so far ahead of the pack it belongs in a different category entirely. From Kai Cenat's record-breaking Twitch subathons to xQc's landmark Kick deal, the top 15 richest streamers in 2025 collectively represent a new class of digital billionaires and multi-millionaires who have turned gaming and live content into genuine financial empires.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who is the richest streamer in the world?
- 14. Ibai Llanos (~$14–20 million)
- 13. Shroud (~$20 million)
- 12. Pokimane (~$25 million)
- 11. IShowSpeed (~$10–35 million)
- 10. Kai Cenat (~$14–35 million)
- 9. Adin Ross (~$16 million)
- 8. Asmongold (~$22 million)
- 7. Amouranth (~$35–38 million)
- 6. PewDiePie (~$40–50 million)
- 5. xQc (~$50 million)
- 4. Ninja (~$50 million)
- 3. Markiplier (~$35–50 million)
- 2. Sergio Agüero (~$80 million)
- 1. MrBeast (~$2.6 billion)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- MrBeast ($2.6 billion) is the richest streamer by an almost incomprehensible margin — his nearest rival on this list is worth roughly 40× less.
- xQc ($50 million) and Ninja ($50 million) tie for second place among dedicated live streamers, both powered partly by massive platform contracts.
- The list ranges from $2.6 billion (#1 MrBeast) down to ~$14 million (#15 Ibai Llanos).
- The richest woman on the list is Amouranth (~$35–38 million), whose portfolio extends well beyond streaming into real estate and stocks.
- Speed and Kai Cenat are close in wealth — most sources place Kai ($14–35 million) narrowly ahead of Speed ($10–35 million), though estimates vary widely by source.
Who is the richest streamer in the world?
Our rankings are based on net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and cross-referenced figures from Sportskeeda, Men's Journal, and BIGO.TV's 2026 streamer earnings report. We considered income from live streaming (subscriptions, donations, ad revenue), platform contracts, sponsorships, merchandise, music, and business investments. We used the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2026), defaulting to the most widely cited estimate where sources diverge.
Rank
Streamer
Est. Net Worth
Platform(s)
Primary Income Source
14
Ibai Llanos
~$14–20M
Twitch
Subs, sponsorships, Kings League
13
Shroud
~$20M
Twitch
Subs, esports, platform deals
12
Pokimane
~$25M
Twitch/YouTube
Brand deals, OfflineTV equity
11
IShowSpeed
~$10–35M
YouTube
Ads, sponsorships, music, tours
10
Kai Cenat
~$14–35M
Twitch
Subathons, brand deals, AMP
9
Adin Ross
~$16M
Kick
Streaming, Kick equity claim
8
Asmongold
~$22M
Twitch
Subs, OTK Media, ads
7
Amouranth
~$35–38M
Twitch/Kick/OF
Real estate, OnlyFans, streaming
6
PewDiePie
~$40–50M
YouTube
Ads, merch, YouTube residuals
5
xQc
~$50M
Twitch/Kick
Kick deal, subs, gambling revenue
4
Ninja
~$50M
Twitch/YouTube
Subs, Red Bull, brand deals
3
Markiplier
~$35–50M
YouTube
Ads, merch, production ventures
2
Sergio Agüero
~$80M
Kick
Football career earnings + streaming
1
MrBeast
~$2.6B
YouTube
Beast Industries, Feastables, Amazon
14. Ibai Llanos (~$14–20 million)
- Full name: Ibai Llanos Garatea
- Date of birth: March 26, 1995
- Age: 30 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Profession: Streamer, esports co-founder, event broadcaster
- Platform: Twitch
- Net worth: ~$14–20 million
- Instagram: @ibaillanos
Ibai Llanos is the first non-English-speaking streamer to crack major global rich lists. The Spanish-speaking creator is one of the largest Twitch streamers from both Spain and the broader EU region, with a net worth estimated at around $14 million.
He streams to tens of thousands of viewers daily and has co-founded the esports team KOI alongside footballer Gerard Piqué, and helped create the Kings League — a celebrity seven-a-side football league that was a massive hit online.
From co-founding KOI Esports to running the Kings League, Ibai blends mainstream sports with Twitch audiences that rival TV, and sponsorships with Spanish telecom and beverage giants push him into eight figures.
13. Shroud (~$20 million)
- Full name: Michael Grzesiek
- Date of birth: January 2, 1994
- Age: 31 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Profession: Streamer, former CS:GO pro
- Platform: Twitch
- Net worth: ~$20 million
- Instagram: @shroud
Shroud, born Michael Grzesiek, rose to fame as a professional CS:GO player. His precise aiming and calm demeanor earned him the title "Human Aimbot," and his smooth transition from esports to full-time streaming on Twitch proved his versatility.
A veteran Canadian streamer, Shroud has been a staple in the esports community for years, with a net worth estimated to be around $20 million. Like Ninja, Shroud benefited from the big Mixer buyout, pocketing a reported seven-figure payout before returning to Twitch with a fresh exclusivity deal.
His net worth is bolstered by consistent Twitch subscribers, long ad hours, solid YouTube content, and an advisory role at OTK Media.
12. Pokimane (~$25 million)
- Full name: Imane Anys
- Date of birth: May 14, 1996
- Age: 29 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Canadian-Moroccan
- Profession: Streamer, entrepreneur
- Platform: Twitch / YouTube
- Net worth: ~$25 million
- Instagram: @pokimanelol
Imane "Pokimane" Anys remains Twitch's most successful female streamer. With over 9 million followers, she primarily streams Just Chatting and Valorant, and has built a net worth of $25 million through brand deals, sponsorships, and YouTube — showing the power of diversified revenue streams.
Pokimane remains one of the most recognisable names in streaming. Beyond Twitch, she runs a successful YouTube channel, partners with brands like HyperX and CashApp, and has co-founded companies like RTN. She made Forbes' 30 Under 30 (Games) in 2021 and famously turned down a $3M sponsorship to protect her credibility.
11. IShowSpeed (~$10–35 million)
- Full name: Darren Jason Watkins Jr.
- Date of birth: January 21, 2005
- Age: 21 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Streamer, musician, influencer
- Platform: YouTube
- Net worth: $10–35 million (sources vary widely)
- Instagram: @ishowspeed
IShowSpeed is the online alias of Darren Watkins Jr., a YouTuber, live streamer, and rapper who has a net worth estimated at $35 million by Celebrity Net Worth. He broke through with a high-energy, unpredictable streaming style built around exaggerated reactions, viral outbursts, and audience interaction, with games like NBA 2K, Fortnite, and FIFA at the core.
TikTok and YouTube Shorts played a crucial role in amplifying his reach far beyond traditional gaming audiences. He was named Breakout Streamer of the Year at the 12th Streamy Awards in 2022, and has twice won Streamer of the Year at the 2024 and 2025 Streamer Awards.
As a key face of PRIME Hydration alongside Logan Paul and KSI, Speed has his own signature flavour (Dragon Fruit Acai), providing a mid-seven-figure annual payout plus royalties.
10. Kai Cenat (~$14–35 million)
- Full name: Kai Carlo Cenat III
- Date of birth: December 16, 2001
- Age: 23 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Streamer, rapper, content creator
- Platform: Twitch
- Net worth: $14–35 million (sources vary)
- Instagram: @kaicenat
Kai Cenat is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers in the world. Known for his high-energy personality and non-stop variety streams, these qualities translated into one of the richest Twitch streamers in 2025, with a net worth estimated at around $35 million — making him one of the youngest names on this list.
As of early 2026, Kai Cenat holds the title of most-followed streamer on Twitch with 20.2 million followers, and he broke Twitch's all-time subscriber record in 2023 and has never really let go of the top spot. Cenat is a member of AMP (Any Means Possible), a collective of creators that collaborates on videos, events, and merchandise — a group that has been instrumental in boosting his visibility and earnings.
9. Adin Ross (~$16 million)
- Full name: Adin David Ross
- Date of birth: October 11, 2000
- Age: 24 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Streamer
- Platform: Kick
- Net worth: ~$16 million
- Instagram: @adinross
Adin Ross is widely regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the streaming world. He currently streams exclusively on Kick, though he was recently unbanned from Twitch. His net worth is estimated at $16 million. Ross has claimed to hold equity in both FaZe Clan and Kick, suggesting the real number could be higher.
One of the most compelling aspects of his rise is the company he keeps on stream: Adin Ross has streamed with figures including Donald Trump, a headline-generating collaboration that brought enormous viewership spikes and cemented his status as one of the most-talked-about streamers of his era.
8. Asmongold (~$22 million)
- Full name: Zack Hoyt
- Date of birth: April 20, 1990
- Age: 35 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Streamer, OTK Media co-founder
- Platform: Twitch
- Net worth: ~$22 million
- Instagram: @asmongold
With a net worth estimated at $22 million, Asmongold demonstrates how diverse content and audience engagement translate into sustained wealth. He built his brand on World of Warcraft mastery before expanding into variety streaming, commentary, and media entrepreneurship.
Asmongold built his empire on World of Warcraft before pivoting to variety content and his OTK media organisation. Known for marathon MMO streams and blunt takes on industry drama, he once revealed making $90,000 in a single week on Twitch.
His co-ownership stake in OTK Media — a gaming organisation and content network — represents a significant chunk of his overall wealth beyond platform earnings alone.
7. Amouranth (~$35–38 million)
- Full name: Kaitlyn Siragusa
- Date of birth: December 2, 1993
- Age: 31 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Streamer, entrepreneur, investor
- Platform: Twitch / Kick / OnlyFans
- Net worth: ~$35–38 million
- Instagram: @amouranth
Kaitlyn Siragusa, known online as Amouranth, is probably the single most entrepreneurially minded streamer on this entire list. She didn't just cash out her streaming income — she reinvested aggressively. Her portfolio reportedly includes gas stations, real estate holdings, stock positions, and an OnlyFans operation that multiplied her earnings several times over.
At an estimated $38 million net worth, she's built more lasting financial infrastructure than many streamers with significantly larger followings. She is a popular streamer on both Kick and Twitch, and in June 2023 signed a non-exclusive streaming deal with Kick, allowing her to broadcast on multiple platforms. Today, she is regarded as the richest female streamer in the world.
6. PewDiePie (~$40–50 million)
- Full name: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg
- Date of birth: October 24, 1989
- Age: 35 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Swedish
- Profession: YouTuber, streamer (semi-retired)
- Platform: YouTube
- Net worth: ~$40–50 million
- Instagram: @pewdiepie
PewDiePie, born Felix Kjellberg, started his journey as a YouTube creator, quickly gaining popularity for his Let's Play videos. Known for his comedic approach and candid personality, he became the most subscribed individual on YouTube for years, occasionally streaming on Twitch.
He is now semi-retired, living a quieter life in Japan with his family, but even in retirement continues to earn from his massive YouTube subscriber base of over 110 million. His net worth is estimated at around $40–50 million. While no longer a daily streamer, his YouTube residuals, merchandise catalogue, and brand legacy keep him firmly in the upper tier of streaming wealth.
5. xQc (~$50 million)
- Full name: Félix Lengyel
- Date of birth: April 12, 1995
- Age: 30 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Profession: Streamer, former Overwatch pro
- Platform: Twitch / Kick
- Net worth: $50 million
- Instagram: @xqcow1
xQc is the online alias of Félix Lengyel, a Twitch streamer and professional esports player from Canada who has a net worth of $50 million. He began his esports career in 2016 playing Overwatch, and after leaving competitive play in 2019, became a full-time Twitch streamer.
The defining moment of his financial career came in 2023: in June 2023, he signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick valued between $70 and $100 million — believed to be the biggest streaming deal ever. His reach extends beyond gaming through high-profile collaborations with major entertainment names, including Canadian rapper Drake and actor Will Smith on his Kick live streams.
4. Ninja (~$50 million)
- Full name: Richard Tyler Blevins
- Date of birth: June 5, 1991
- Age: 34 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Streamer, content creator
- Platform: Twitch / YouTube
- Net worth: $50 million
- Instagram: @ninja
Tyler "Ninja" is considered one of the first streamers to achieve true celebrity status. His current net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, with the bulk of his income coming from Twitch and YouTube revenue, along with high-profile brand deals with companies like Red Bull and G Fuel.
Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, remains one of Twitch's highest earners. Rising to fame through Fortnite, Ninja boasts 19.2 million followers and streams titles like PUBG and League of Legends. At the peak of his career, Ninja reportedly earned $5 million per month, highlighting the financial potential of top-tier Twitch creators.
3. Markiplier (~$35–50 million)
- Full name: Mark Edward Fischbach
- Date of birth: June 28, 1989
- Age: 36 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: YouTuber, streamer, producer
- Platform: YouTube / Twitch
- Net worth: ~$35–50 million (Men's Journal)
- Instagram: @markiplier
YouTuber Mark Edward Fischbach, known as Markiplier, has been one of YouTube's most recognised gaming personalities for over a decade. Famous for his horror game content, charity livestreams, and theatrical delivery, Markiplier has built his wealth through YouTube ad revenue, merchandise, a clothing brand (Cloak, co-founded with Jacksepticeye), and live streaming.
He has repeatedly broken records for charity fundraising streams, raising millions of dollars in single broadcasts. His production work, including interactive video projects and podcasts, positions him as one of the most diversified creators on this list.
2. Sergio Agüero (~$80 million)
- Full name: Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo
- Date of birth: June 2, 1988
- Age: 37 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: Argentine
- Profession: Retired footballer, streamer
- Platform: Kick
- Net worth: ~$80 million
- Instagram: @aguerosergiokun
The popular retired footballer is easily one of the wealthiest among the streamers mentioned, with an estimated net worth of over $80 million. Now a streamer, he primarily broadcasts on Kick, with a multi-million-dollar deal with the platform plus additional deals with the Kings League and Puma.
Agüero started streaming as a hobby while recovering from an injury near the end of his soccer career; now, retired from professional football, he has fully committed to streaming. His enormous net worth is the product of two careers: a legendary Manchester City run that made him the club's all-time top scorer, and a fast-growing streaming presence that has made him one of the most-watched sports personalities on Kick.
1. MrBeast (~$2.6 billion)
- Full name: James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson
- Date of birth: May 7, 1998
- Age: 27 (as of July 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: YouTuber, entrepreneur, philanthropist
- Platform: YouTube
- Net worth: $2.6 billion
- Instagram: @mrbeast
MrBeast is an American YouTube star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur with a net worth of $2.6 billion — a figure based on a conservative valuation of his wide-ranging empire.
His net worth comes almost entirely from his majority stake in Beast Industries, the holding company that oversees his media, food, and technology ventures — a company that has grown from a YouTube channel into one of the most powerful digital entertainment empires in the world.
In 2025, the company raised money at a valuation of $5.2 billion in a round led by Alpha Wave Global, and MrBeast reportedly still owns a majority of his company's equity.
With more than 506 million subscribers, his main channel is the most subscribed on YouTube — he is also the third most followed account on TikTok. He launched MrBeast Burger in 2020, Feastables in 2022, and struck a reported $100 million deal with Amazon in 2024 for an exclusive streaming series. Forbes estimated his annual earnings at $85 million between April 2024 and April 2025.
FAQs
Who is the richest streamer in the world in 2025?
There is no close second. Jimmy Donaldson — MrBeast — has not just topped the highest-earning live streamers list in 2026; he has broken the category entirely. His estimated $2.6 billion net worth is powered primarily by Beast Industries, his holding company valued at approximately $5 billion, of which he owns a little over half.
Who is richer, Speed or Kai?
Reports differ on whether Speed or Kai Cenat is worth more. Some sources suggest Cenat leads, while others show both creators are among the top earners. The most conservative sources (Celebrity Net Worth) place Speed at $10 million vs. Kai at $14 million, making Kai marginally richer — but with estimates ranging as high as $35 million for both, the gap is impossible to determine precisely.
What is xQc's net worth?
According to Forbes, xQc's net worth sits at an impressive $36 million, earning him the No. 28 spot on the Forbes Top Creators 2024 list. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth places his fortune even higher, estimating it at $50 million.
In June 2023, xQc signed a two-year non-exclusive contract with Kick worth an estimated $70 million, with incentives bringing the total close to $100 million.
What is Kai Cenat's net worth?
Kai Carlo Cenat III, born on December 16, 2001 in Brooklyn, New York, first gained attention on YouTube with comedy skits and pranks before turning to Twitch, where his unique energy and marathon subathons drew millions of viewers.
Industry estimates place his net worth between $14 million and $35 million, with the reality likely falling somewhere in between. Even the most conservative estimate makes Kai Cenat one of the highest-paid streamers worldwide.
Who is the richest female streamer in the world?
Kaitlyn Siragusa (Amouranth) is the richest female streamer, with an estimated net worth of $38 million. She reinvested her streaming income aggressively — her portfolio reportedly includes gas stations, real estate holdings, stock positions, and an OnlyFans operation — building more lasting financial infrastructure than many streamers with larger followings.
Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the richest content creators in Nigeria, showcasing how figures like Mark Angel, KieKie, and Broda Shaggi have transformed their passion into lucrative ventures through creativity and audience engagement.
As they navigate the digital landscape, their stories reveal not just wealth, but the determination and innovation shaping Nigeria's booming content creation industry.
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