A fan-recorded video of Mariah Carey performing live at an outdoor concert sparked concern among fans over her voice

The five-octave vocal powerhouse struggled to hit the high notes she is widely celebrated for during the performance

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some expressing worry while others pointed to the singer's age

Fans are raising questions about Mariah Carey's vocal health after a clip from one of her recent live performances began circulating online.

In the video, the music icon is seen performing at an outdoor concert, dressed in a white outfit with gold trim and wearing a long, blonde, wavy hairstyle.

Reactions as concern trail Mariah Carey's voice and performance at recent event. Photo credit@mariahcarey

Source: Instagram

While she moved through her setlist, viewers quickly noticed something different: her voice sounded noticeably hoarse, and she appeared unable to reach the soaring high notes that have defined her career.

Mariah Carey is widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in music history, celebrated for a remarkable five-octave range that stretches from low chest notes in the alto range, around E2, all the way up into the seventh octave, with notes as high as G7.

The contrast between that reputation and what fans heard in the clip from the music star was enough to set social media alight.

Fans pray for Mariah Carey over recent video of her performance. Photo credit@mariahcaret

Source: Instagram

Concern over Mariah Carey's performance

The footage drew a wave of commentary from followers who had clearly expected the trademark whistle notes and effortless runs the singer has delivered for decades.

Some were genuinely alarmed, while others offered a more measured take, citing the natural effects of ageing on even the most powerful voices.

Here is the Instagram video of Mariah Carey performing below:

What fans are saying

The comment section captured a range of emotions, from gentle humour to heartfelt worry. Here are some of the comments below:

@zainahl0v3 wrote:

"Yall defrosted her a little early"

@solsticezyz commented:

"Love her but she doesn't need to work anymore"

@melissaetn offered a different perspective:

"She's almost 60. Voices age as well. She's singing in a lower key and on the bright side, now we can actualy sing along."

@domiyakuza said:

"She's getting older"

@the.little.necker simply stated:

"Something's wrong"

@iam.gifted_ added:

"These people have been working for 20+ years. Her and Mary are tired!!"

Mariah Carey's song makes history

Legit.ng had reported that Mariah Carey had enjoyed one of the most remarkable careers in music, with her holiday classic All I Want for Christmas Is You making history decades after its release.

Originally released in 1994, the song became the first ever to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 across four different decades, the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Carey celebrated the milestone with her team aboard her private jet, marking yet another record-breaking achievement in her illustrious career.

Source: Legit.ng