Saint Kitts and Nevis released an official list of countries whose nationals must obtain a visa before entering the Caribbean federation

Several African nations appear on the visa-required list, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Senegal and dozens more across the continent

All visitors to Saint Kitts and Nevis, regardless of nationality, must also secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation before departure

Saint Kitts and Nevis, the twin-island Caribbean federation, has published its official travel requirements, revealing a lengthy list of nationalities that must obtain a visa before arriving in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis confirmed the requirements on its official travel page, outlining which passport holders need prior approval and what all travellers must arrange before setting off.

Saint Kitts and Nevis lists African countries that need visa to enter in 2026. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African Countries on the Visa-Required List

A significant number of African nations appear among those whose citizens must secure a visa before entering Saint Kitts and Nevis.

These include:

Algeria Angola Benin Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Democratic Republic of the Congo Republic of the Congo Côte d'Ivoire Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Gabon Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Libya Madagascar Mali Mauritania Mozambique Namibia Niger Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Somalia Tunisia Western Sahara

Beyond Africa, countries across Asia and the Middle East also feature on the list, among them Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, North Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, the Philippines, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Andorra, Northern Cyprus, Micronesia, Palau and Samoa round out the full list.

eTA Required for All Visitors

Even travellers who do not appear on the visa-required list face an additional obligation. Saint Kitts and Nevis now requires every visitor, including infants and children, to hold an approved Electronic Travel Authorisation before beginning their journey to the federation.

The eTA application process is completed online and involves uploading a passport photograph, scanning one's face using a device, providing trip and accommodation details, answering a set of personal questions, and paying the required fee. Accepted payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Applicants do not need to complete the process in a single session. The system allows progress to be saved and resumed later on the same device.

To be eligible, travellers must hold a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond their planned arrival date, along with at least one blank page available for entry stamps.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng