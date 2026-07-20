Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Need Visa to Enter Saint Kitts and Nevis in 2026
People

Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Need Visa to Enter Saint Kitts and Nevis in 2026

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis released an official list of countries whose nationals must obtain a visa before entering the Caribbean federation
  • Several African nations appear on the visa-required list, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Senegal and dozens more across the continent
  • All visitors to Saint Kitts and Nevis, regardless of nationality, must also secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation before departure

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Saint Kitts and Nevis, the twin-island Caribbean federation, has published its official travel requirements, revealing a lengthy list of nationalities that must obtain a visa before arriving in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis confirmed the requirements on its official travel page, outlining which passport holders need prior approval and what all travellers must arrange before setting off.

See list of African ountries that need visa to enter St Kitts and Nevis
Saint Kitts and Nevis lists African countries that need visa to enter in 2026. Photo: Getty Images
Source: UGC

African Countries on the Visa-Required List

A significant number of African nations appear among those whose citizens must secure a visa before entering Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Read also

Slovakia releases list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

These include:

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Burkina Faso
  5. Burundi
  6. Cameroon
  7. Cape Verde
  8. Central African Republic
  9. Chad
  10. Comoros
  11. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  12. Republic of the Congo
  13. Côte d'Ivoire
  14. Djibouti
  15. Equatorial Guinea
  16. Eritrea
  17. Ethiopia
  18. Gabon
  19. Guinea
  20. Guinea-Bissau
  21. Liberia
  22. Libya
  23. Madagascar
  24. Mali
  25. Mauritania
  26. Mozambique
  27. Namibia
  28. Niger
  29. Sao Tome and Principe
  30. Senegal
  31. Somalia
  32. Tunisia
  33. Western Sahara

Beyond Africa, countries across Asia and the Middle East also feature on the list, among them Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, North Korea, the Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, the Philippines, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Andorra, Northern Cyprus, Micronesia, Palau and Samoa round out the full list.

eTA Required for All Visitors

Even travellers who do not appear on the visa-required list face an additional obligation. Saint Kitts and Nevis now requires every visitor, including infants and children, to hold an approved Electronic Travel Authorisation before beginning their journey to the federation.

Read also

Romania visa-free countries 2026: Full list of nations that can enter without a visa

The eTA application process is completed online and involves uploading a passport photograph, scanning one's face using a device, providing trip and accommodation details, answering a set of personal questions, and paying the required fee. Accepted payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Applicants do not need to complete the process in a single session. The system allows progress to be saved and resumed later on the same device.

To be eligible, travellers must hold a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining beyond their planned arrival date, along with at least one blank page available for entry stamps.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Diaspora
Hot:
Molly noblitt Bebahan Yoruba actress Airtel tariffs Premier league