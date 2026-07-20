Full List: Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Vietnam Without a Visa in 2026
- The Government of Vietnam has outlined its official visa exemption framework for international travellers
- While most global visitors require a visa to enter the country, citizens of several nations holding ordinary, diplomatic, or official passports are exempt
- Nigerian standard passport holders still require a visa but can obtain one through embassies or authorized package tours
Southeast Asia has emerged as an increasingly attractive destination for tourism, business, and study.
According to the official government portal of Vietnam, the country has structured visa waiver agreements with 54 countries.
The policy outlines which passport holders can enter the country visa-free, the requirements for those who need visas, and essential customs guidelines for incoming passengers.
Who can enter Vietnam visa-free?
Under unilateral and bilateral agreements, citizens of 54 countries do not require a tourist visa for short-term stays, typically ranging from 15 to 30 days.
For travellers holding Ordinary (Regular) Passports, Diplomatic and Official (Service) Passports, these are all the 54 countries whose citizens can visit Vietnam without a visa:
- Argentina
- Albania
- Algeria
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Chile
- China
- Cuba
- Czech Republic
- Dominica
- Ecuador
- France
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Japan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nicaragua
- Pakistan
- Panama
- North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)
- Peru
- Philippines
- Paraguay
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- South Korea (Republic of Korea)
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Note: For Nigerians who hold dual citizenship with any of the approved ordinary passport-waiver countries, travelling to Vietnam is completely visa-free using their second passport.
How Nigerians can get Vietnam visa
Since Nigeria is not on the visa-exempt list for standard green passports, Nigerian citizens must apply for a tourist visa, which is usually valid for 15 to 30 days.
According to the government portal, there are two primary ways to obtain a visa: At Vietnamese embassies or consulates abroad or at border gates (visa on arrival).
African countries under Russia's visa-free list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut.
Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng