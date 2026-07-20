The Government of Vietnam has outlined its official visa exemption framework for international travellers

While most global visitors require a visa to enter the country, citizens of several nations holding ordinary, diplomatic, or official passports are exempt

Nigerian standard passport holders still require a visa but can obtain one through embassies or authorized package tours

Southeast Asia has emerged as an increasingly attractive destination for tourism, business, and study.

According to the official government portal of Vietnam, the country has structured visa waiver agreements with 54 countries.

Vietnam gives a list of countries who can visit without visa. Photo credit: To Lam

Source: UGC

The policy outlines which passport holders can enter the country visa-free, the requirements for those who need visas, and essential customs guidelines for incoming passengers.

Who can enter Vietnam visa-free?

Under unilateral and bilateral agreements, citizens of 54 countries do not require a tourist visa for short-term stays, typically ranging from 15 to 30 days.

For travellers holding Ordinary (Regular) Passports, Diplomatic and Official (Service) Passports, these are all the 54 countries whose citizens can visit Vietnam without a visa:

Argentina Albania Algeria Afghanistan Bangladesh Belarus Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Chile China Cuba Czech Republic Dominica Ecuador France Hungary India Indonesia Iran Iraq Japan Kyrgyzstan Laos Malaysia Mexico Moldova Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Nicaragua Pakistan Panama North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Peru Philippines Paraguay Romania Russia Serbia Singapore Slovakia South Africa South Korea (Republic of Korea) Sri Lanka Thailand Tunisia Turkey Ukraine Uruguay Venezuela

Note: For Nigerians who hold dual citizenship with any of the approved ordinary passport-waiver countries, travelling to Vietnam is completely visa-free using their second passport.

How Nigerians can get Vietnam visa

Since Nigeria is not on the visa-exempt list for standard green passports, Nigerian citizens must apply for a tourist visa, which is usually valid for 15 to 30 days.

According to the government portal, there are two primary ways to obtain a visa: At Vietnamese embassies or consulates abroad or at border gates (visa on arrival).

African countries under Russia's visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut.

Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out.

Source: Legit.ng