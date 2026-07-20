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Full List: Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Vietnam Without a Visa in 2026
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Full List: Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Vietnam Without a Visa in 2026

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The Government of Vietnam has outlined its official visa exemption framework for international travellers
  • While most global visitors require a visa to enter the country, citizens of several nations holding ordinary, diplomatic, or official passports are exempt
  • Nigerian standard passport holders still require a visa but can obtain one through embassies or authorized package tours

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Southeast Asia has emerged as an increasingly attractive destination for tourism, business, and study.

According to the official government portal of Vietnam, the country has structured visa waiver agreements with 54 countries.

Vietnam government has listed the countries that its citizens do not need visa to visit
Vietnam gives a list of countries who can visit without visa. Photo credit: To Lam
Source: UGC

The policy outlines which passport holders can enter the country visa-free, the requirements for those who need visas, and essential customs guidelines for incoming passengers.

Who can enter Vietnam visa-free?

Under unilateral and bilateral agreements, citizens of 54 countries do not require a tourist visa for short-term stays, typically ranging from 15 to 30 days.

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For travellers holding Ordinary (Regular) Passports, Diplomatic and Official (Service) Passports, these are all the 54 countries whose citizens can visit Vietnam without a visa:

Read also

Pakistan releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026, explains conditions

  1. Argentina
  2. Albania
  3. Algeria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Belarus
  7. Brazil
  8. Brunei
  9. Bulgaria
  10. Cambodia
  11. Chile
  12. China
  13. Cuba
  14. Czech Republic
  15. Dominica
  16. Ecuador
  17. France
  18. Hungary
  19. India
  20. Indonesia
  21. Iran
  22. Iraq
  23. Japan
  24. Kyrgyzstan
  25. Laos
  26. Malaysia
  27. Mexico
  28. Moldova
  29. Mongolia
  30. Montenegro
  31. Morocco
  32. Mozambique
  33. Myanmar
  34. Nicaragua
  35. Pakistan
  36. Panama
  37. North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)
  38. Peru
  39. Philippines
  40. Paraguay
  41. Romania
  42. Russia
  43. Serbia
  44. Singapore
  45. Slovakia
  46. South Africa
  47. South Korea (Republic of Korea)
  48. Sri Lanka
  49. Thailand
  50. Tunisia
  51. Turkey
  52. Ukraine
  53. Uruguay
  54. Venezuela

Note: For Nigerians who hold dual citizenship with any of the approved ordinary passport-waiver countries, travelling to Vietnam is completely visa-free using their second passport.

How Nigerians can get Vietnam visa

Since Nigeria is not on the visa-exempt list for standard green passports, Nigerian citizens must apply for a tourist visa, which is usually valid for 15 to 30 days.

According to the government portal, there are two primary ways to obtain a visa: At Vietnamese embassies or consulates abroad or at border gates (visa on arrival).

African countries under Russia's visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Russia published its full list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, with only a handful of African nations making the cut.

Most African countries on the list are restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only, leaving ordinary travellers out.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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